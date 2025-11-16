50 Treasures From The Past That People Discovered During Home Renovations

An old building often has a long story, full of secrets that its former residents have left behind. That’s one of the reasons why some folks prefer living in the old town—it has an aura. And, every now and then, they resurface.
We at Bored Panda put together a list of pictures people took during their home renovations when they suddenly discovered unexpected treasures. Turns out, things like a locked safe and a 100-year-old Monopoly set can be hiding right between your walls.
All you need to find them is a sledgehammer.
#1 Collection Of Reference Seeds Found In My Grandad’s Attic
Image source: HungryBanana07
#2 Restoring My 1880 Victorian House And Found This Vibrant Tile Original To The Home After Partially Removing A Faux Fireplace
#3 I Took A Knife To The Lino In The Bathroom And Found The Original Edwardian Tiles. My Great Great Grandmother Was A Housemaid Here In Cupar In The 1880s
Image source: katecowcher
#4 My Wife And I Are Upgrading Our Kitchen. We Found This Fossil Under The Floor Boards
Image source: cameronsounds
#5 While Tearing Up Their Carpet, My In-Laws Found A Giant Monopoly Board
Image source: Yamaha234
#6 My 84-Year-Old Father Is Renovating His House. Hidden Behind The Wallpaper He Found These Wall Murals, Which He Believes Are From 1912
Image source: NulloK
#7 Demo Team Pulled This Out Of A Fireplace In A 1950s House We Are Renovating
Image source: Ok_Leadership_8666
#8 Found 83 Gold Coins At The Bottom Of A Coal Container After Renovating The House
Image source: DiaBoLo73
#9 Found These (On The Left) Under Old Carpet When We Got Stairs Re-Carpeted. 10 Months After We Moved In Found “Minton” Or Possibly “Pugin” Tiles In The Hallway Under A Laminate
Image source: claire_flynn
#10 Twitter User Finds A Secret Hiding Place In His Walls While Renovating, Inside Was A Children’s Book Of Poems From 1835
Image source: asmeesh
#11 Was Helping To Clean Out An Old Mansion In Minnesota And Found This Civil War Letter In The Attic. He’s Saying That The War Will Be Over Soon And He Will Be Coming Home
Image source: tenglempls
#12 Found A Suitcase In The Attic Of My Dad’s Old Comic Books. Most Of Them Seem To Be Marvel Dated In The 70s
Image source: Bloxicorn
#13 Renovation Find
Image source: alpalal
#14 Took A Radiator Off The Wall To Decorate And Found This Ancient, Alien Invasion Wallpaper
Image source: glasgowwelder
#15 I Was Cleaning My Attic And Found A Doll House TV With The Twin Towers On It
Image source: graemel9
#16 Day 1 – It Was An Unbelievably Exciting Morning When We Discovered This Gem Hidden Behind Various Layers Of Plaster And Wallpaper In The Master Bedroom
One of the things I was hoping for when purchasing a period property was to find little surprises like this this will become a little project of mine to restore back to its former glory, we are thinking of moving it into the dining area to become a key feature in our living space.
Image source: southview.cottage.renovation
#17 We Tore Up Some Carpeting In Our House Expecting Concrete But Instead Found This 70’s Masterpiece
Image source: CallistoChemical
#18 While Re-Mortaring An Old Brick Wall Inside A Building, I Found A Loose Brick. This Note Was Behind It. 32 Years. Added My Name And Date, Then Mortared It Up Again
Image source: tomkzinti
#19 Found An Old Monopoly Set In The Walls Of My 1925 House
Image source: murphman84
#20 We Have A 23-19! My Friend Found A Monsters Inc. Door While Doing A Recent Renovation
Image source: Stanleeallen
#21 Found A Floor Safe While Renovating. Trying To Open It Now
$400 for a locksmith later – empty.
Image source: grawvyrobber
#22 Found Original Homeowner In The Walls Of A Teardown
Image source: widewhiskers
#23 I Took A Wall Out Of My Closet And Found A Makeshift Passageway. With A Large, Heavy, Creepy Basket In It. And The Basket Was Not Empty
Image source: codymanboy, codymanboy
#24 My Friend Found An Invite To Walt Disney’s Daughter’s Wedding While Renovating His House In LA
Image source: jmlwant
#25 This Yardstick I Found In My Attic Is Old Enough To Have A 1 Digit Phone Number
Image source: Cog_HS
#26 Found A Steam Room And Hot Tub In My Basement, Behind A Wall During Demolition
Image source: FeedtheFat
#27 Renovating My Bathroom And I Found Some Lost Treasures From The ’70s
The text says:
“Dear Betty-Jean
A little something for your brain.
Warning: the surgeon general has detected that happiness increases with the amount smoked. Please don’t overindulge.”
Image source: Justsittingherenow
#28 Refitting Our New Houses Loft (Attic) And Found £500 Of 1981 Currency Wrapped In Insulation
Image source: Furryxian
#29 My Dad Is Renovating His Bathroom And Found A Dress In A Walled-Off Secret Closet. It’s Handmade From The Sixties
The house was built in 1965. I tried it on then put it back in the wall. We’re thinking about adding something to the secret closet, but I’m not sure what yet.
Image source: schoessling
#30 My Grandfather And I, Found A WWII Purple Heart While Renovating A House He Just Bought
Image source: OnlyZuul666
#31 Renovating A 100-Year-Old House, Found What Looks Like A Samurai Sword Under A Section Of The House That Had A Dirt Floor. Still Sharp And Heavy
Image source: BriCins
#32 Found Old Newspapers Used As Insulation In The Wall Of A 130-Year-Old House
Image source: shepherdish
#33 Found This Baby In The Attic. It’s Going On The Wall Right After I Press Submit
Image source: ddrt
#34 Beautiful Drawing Found Behind A Wall While Renovating Our Bathroom
Image source: yerkab
#35 Renovating My Bedroom And Found This
Image source: TinTinmwt
#36 Found A Hidden Attic While Doing A Renovation. It Was A Door To A Hidden Room With Old War Time Newspapers, An Old Bed And Old Photos On The Walls
Image source: lordjayy
#37 Found A Marriage Certificate From 1895 In A Flooded Cabin We Renovated
Image source: jsparker43
#38 There’s A Dried Flower In This 165 Years Old Latin Book I Just Found In Our Attic
Image source: yepjeeway
#39 Found A Beehive While Renovating An Old House
Image source: blokeman
#40 Found Perfectly Preserved Cans In A Wall I Was Demolishing
Image source: SeeWhatEyeSee
#41 Found In A Wall In Vermont
Image source: Stalliewag
#42 I Work For An Apartment Management Company. I Was Working On Some Dry Wall And Found This In A Pile Of Debris. From 1979
Image source: ALMIGHTY_TALOS
#43 My Sister Bought A House About A Year Ago And Has Been Doing Renovations. She Just Recently Found This Behind One Of The Walls
Image source: crowlj
#44 Getting The Kitchen Floor Redone. Here Are All The Floors Since The House Was Built In 1880
Image source: iamnotamangosteen
#45 This Confederate Currency I Found In My Uncle’s Attic
Image source: draculasdrabdick
#46 I Found A Suitcase Inside A Wall
Image source: pendletonpackrat
#47 My House Is Built On An Indian Burial Site. I Am Replacing The Furnace, And I Found This Under The Old Furnace
Image source: thefoodguru
#48 Found This While Renovating. Any Idea? Bomb Squad On The Way
Image source: clark_harrison
#49 1977 McDonalds’ Christmas Trash Found In The Wall Of Our House
Image source: nyratevoli
#50 Found This Locked Safe Under The Carpet Of An Estate Home I Recently Purchased
Image source: upsidefirstdown
