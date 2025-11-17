35 Test Comments Left By Teachers That Showed Their Students That They Have A Sense Of Humor

Just the idea of getting a test back might fill you with an unexpected wave of dread. Even if you have been out of school for a while, some deep, buried memory might flare up, wedding shivers down your spine and digging a pit in your stomach. Some teachers do their best to inject a bit of humor into the situation by adding some comments, jokes, and even drawings to the tests we would prefer to throw out.
#1 Brother Of A Friend Turned In This “One-Page Essay” Thinking He Had Beat The System. Teacher Had Fun With It
Image source: SecondSoulless
#2 Bless This Teacher
Image source: stargoslaby
#3 Agent P(Oints)
#4 Why Are There Rings On Saturn?
Image source: jamboxisready
#5 As An 8th To 9th-Grade Science Teacher, I Noticed My Students Would Draw A Lot On Their Papers. Anytime I Came Across A Drawing, I Added Something To It
Image source: Squeezymo
#6 So My Algebra Teacher Is A Huge LOTR Fan. So To Add To His Collection… I Got Him The Stamp To Rule Them All
Image source: pm_socrates
#7 I Mean Whatever Works
Image source: hightechkid9
#8 Seniors Post This Message On Their Teacher’s Door. End Up Looking Stupid
Image source: reddit.com
#9 This Teacher
#10 My High School English Teacher Posted This On Facebook Today
Image source: QuitSweetTalkinHoney
#11 This Teacher Knows What’s Important
Image source: manuraoo
#12 A Teacher Who Made This Kid’s Day
Image source: ashbyan_, Fluid-Daydreamer
#13 My Roommate Is A Teacher. This Is How He Graded This 10th-Grader’s Math Test
Image source: FergusonBerguson
#14 Student Puts “#yolo” On A Test. This Is The Response From The Teacher
Image source: reddit.com
#15 This Teacher Knows Memes
#16 A Friend Of Mine Is Math Teacher Responds To A Doodle He Drew On His Test
Image source: dubblechrisp
#17 Ripped A Hole In My Math Test. This Is What My Teacher Drew
Image source: DuffmasterP
#18 We Asked Our Biology Teacher For The Funniest Answer Someone Has Put On A Test, We Were Not Disappointed
The teacher’s comment says: “Impress her by talking about how atmospheric nitrogen can be used to age artifacts. Works for me every time – Mr. J”
Image source: DRoss09
#19 My Calculus Teacher Bombed My Golf Course On My Test
Image source: NBWazowski
#20 Touché To My Physics Teacher
Image source: reddit.com
#21 My Cousin Is A Teacher And Posted This Today
Image source: MrsJordanHarris
#22 My Math Teacher Has A Stamp Of His Face That He Uses On People’s Tests If They Do Well
Image source: WildSlothMan
#23 Funny Biology Teacher Is Funny
Image source: m3tac0gniti0n
#24 My Son’s Teacher Is Proud Of Me
Image source: chestypants12
#25 Drew This On The Back Of A Quiz I Took. My Teacher Responded
Student: “The rent is too damn high.”
Teacher: “The quiz scores in this class are too damn low.”
Image source: sleep_caravan
#26 My English Teacher Noticed My Drawing So I Noticed His
Image source: Skellyt0nn
#27 Not Even Frustration Deserves To Be Lackluster
#28 Math Problem Solved
Image source: onlyshrey
#29 I Have A Tradition With My Teacher To Draw Each Other Memes On Exams So Here Is Another One
Image source: Smoothie-criminal
#30 One Of My Students Gave Me No Data On Their Assessment. I Gave Them Something As A Present
Image source: Dom31234
#31 Cheaters Never Win… Unless They Follow This Advice
Image source: takingallthetops
#32 When You Try To Be Funny But Your Teacher Counters Back
Image source: ModestFehral
#33 This Student Forgot To Draw The Tail
#34 This Teacher
#35 Well It Was Worth A Try
The teacher’s response says: “Apparently, your ninja needed more training (+ you needed more study). This is a real ninja. “
Image source: bgoldberg
