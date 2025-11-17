35 Test Comments Left By Teachers That Showed Their Students That They Have A Sense Of Humor

Just the idea of getting a test back might fill you with an unexpected wave of dread. Even if you have been out of school for a while, some deep, buried memory might flare up, wedding shivers down your spine and digging a pit in your stomach. Some teachers do their best to inject a bit of humor into the situation by adding some comments, jokes, and even drawings to the tests we would prefer to throw out.

Fortunately, all these pieces of teacher creativity have been immortalized by the camera and the internet. So get comfortable, don’t focus on the test questions too much, and scroll through this list of what must be dubbed “teacher humor.” Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own experiences below. 

#1 Brother Of A Friend Turned In This "One-Page Essay" Thinking He Had Beat The System. Teacher Had Fun With It

Image source: SecondSoulless

Image source: SecondSoulless

#2 Bless This Teacher

Image source: stargoslaby

Image source: stargoslaby

#3 Agent P(Oints)

35 Test Comments Left By Teachers That Showed Their Students That They Have A Sense Of Humor

#4 Why Are There Rings On Saturn?

Image source: jamboxisready

Image source: jamboxisready

#5 As An 8th To 9th-Grade Science Teacher, I Noticed My Students Would Draw A Lot On Their Papers. Anytime I Came Across A Drawing, I Added Something To It

Image source: Squeezymo

Image source: Squeezymo

#6 So My Algebra Teacher Is A Huge LOTR Fan. So To Add To His Collection… I Got Him The Stamp To Rule Them All

Image source: pm_socrates

Image source: pm_socrates

#7 I Mean Whatever Works

Image source: hightechkid9

Image source: hightechkid9

#8 Seniors Post This Message On Their Teacher's Door. End Up Looking Stupid

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#9 This Teacher

35 Test Comments Left By Teachers That Showed Their Students That They Have A Sense Of Humor

#10 My High School English Teacher Posted This On Facebook Today

Image source: QuitSweetTalkinHoney

Image source: QuitSweetTalkinHoney

#11 This Teacher Knows What's Important

Image source: manuraoo

Image source: manuraoo

#12 A Teacher Who Made This Kid's Day

Image source: ashbyan_, Fluid-Daydreamer

Image source: ashbyan_, Fluid-Daydreamer

#13 My Roommate Is A Teacher. This Is How He Graded This 10th-Grader's Math Test

Image source: FergusonBerguson

Image source: FergusonBerguson

#14 Student Puts "#yolo" On A Test. This Is The Response From The Teacher

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#15 This Teacher Knows Memes

35 Test Comments Left By Teachers That Showed Their Students That They Have A Sense Of Humor

#16 A Friend Of Mine Is Math Teacher Responds To A Doodle He Drew On His Test

Image source: dubblechrisp

Image source: dubblechrisp

#17 Ripped A Hole In My Math Test. This Is What My Teacher Drew

Image source: DuffmasterP

Image source: DuffmasterP

#18 We Asked Our Biology Teacher For The Funniest Answer Someone Has Put On A Test, We Were Not Disappointed

The teacher’s comment says: “Impress her by talking about how atmospheric nitrogen can be used to age artifacts. Works for me every time – Mr. J”

Image source: DRoss09

Image source: DRoss09

#19 My Calculus Teacher Bombed My Golf Course On My Test

Image source: NBWazowski

Image source: NBWazowski

#20 Touché To My Physics Teacher

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#21 My Cousin Is A Teacher And Posted This Today

Image source: MrsJordanHarris

Image source: MrsJordanHarris

#22 My Math Teacher Has A Stamp Of His Face That He Uses On People's Tests If They Do Well

Image source: WildSlothMan

Image source: WildSlothMan

#23 Funny Biology Teacher Is Funny

Image source: m3tac0gniti0n

Image source: m3tac0gniti0n

#24 My Son's Teacher Is Proud Of Me

Image source: chestypants12

Image source: chestypants12

#25 Drew This On The Back Of A Quiz I Took. My Teacher Responded

Student: “The rent is too damn high.”

Teacher: “The quiz scores in this class are too damn low.”

Image source: sleep_caravan

Image source: sleep_caravan

#26 My English Teacher Noticed My Drawing So I Noticed His

Image source: Skellyt0nn

Image source: Skellyt0nn

#27 Not Even Frustration Deserves To Be Lackluster

35 Test Comments Left By Teachers That Showed Their Students That They Have A Sense Of Humor

#28 Math Problem Solved

Image source: onlyshrey

Image source: onlyshrey

#29 I Have A Tradition With My Teacher To Draw Each Other Memes On Exams So Here Is Another One

Image source: Smoothie-criminal

Image source: Smoothie-criminal

#30 One Of My Students Gave Me No Data On Their Assessment. I Gave Them Something As A Present

Image source: Dom31234

Image source: Dom31234

#31 Cheaters Never Win… Unless They Follow This Advice

Image source: takingallthetops

Image source: takingallthetops

#32 When You Try To Be Funny But Your Teacher Counters Back

Image source: ModestFehral

Image source: ModestFehral

#33 This Student Forgot To Draw The Tail

35 Test Comments Left By Teachers That Showed Their Students That They Have A Sense Of Humor

#34 This Teacher

35 Test Comments Left By Teachers That Showed Their Students That They Have A Sense Of Humor

#35 Well It Was Worth A Try

The teacher’s response says: “Apparently, your ninja needed more training (+ you needed more study). This is a real ninja. “

Image source: bgoldberg

Image source: bgoldberg

