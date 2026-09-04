66 Funny Tweets That Are A Bit Unhinged But So Is Life (New Pics)

One upside of being on the internet today is that there always seems to be a joke for almost every situation. Every awkward social interaction, relationship misadventure, and even the harsh realities of aging have a corresponding meme or wisecrack that makes it identifiable to everyone online.
The Tastefully Offensive social media page, for one, has been adept at poking fun at daily mundanities. It has racked up hundreds of thousands of followers across platforms, proving there is always something to gently mock about life’s absurdities.
Bored Panda has collected some of the most relatable posts from the page, most of which could make you say, “Yup, I’ve been there.”
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The Tastefully Offensive social media pages thrive on finding humor in things we won’t easily notice. According to psychotherapist and creative arts therapist Jude Treder-Wolff, the unpredictability and routine of everyday life make it easier to spot the absurd.
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“Humor is almost always found in the unexpected twist of a situation. Everyday life can be so routine and predictable that the unusual or absurd provides a much-needed ‘hit’ of the feel-good chemicals we get from comedy in general,” Treder-Wolff told Bored Panda.
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Pointing out what’s funny in everyday situations can also help us gain perspective, according to licensed professional clinical counselor-supervisor Matt Grammer.
As he notes, inconveniences like commuting nightmares or awkward social exchanges may bother us in the moment, but laughing it off helps create distance from the frustration.
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“Realizing that a moment we thought was unique to our bizarre life is something that others understand is also validating,” Grammar said. “We feel seen and heard when someone articulates that one weird thing we all do, or that driving situation, or social irritation perfectly.”
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It’s long been established that memes are helpful communication tools, especially for providing much-needed levity. According to Treder-Wolff, looking for the funny thing in everyday absurdities not only helps you practice creative thinking but can also build resilience in the face of stress.
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“Comedy is creative, and expanding creative thinking helps us be more adaptable and agile when facing stress. Instead of freezing up or avoiding when there is conflict or difficulty, creative thinkers can tolerate uncertainty, see a greater range of choices, and regulate their own emotions more easily,” Treder-Wolff said.
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Grammer shared a similar sentiment, stating that laughing at things that upset us can be a healthy coping skill. He also pointed out that humor helps us experience stressful situations with fewer emotions than necessary.
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“We often diffuse stressful situations by highlighting how ridiculous they are. Finding the humor in our daily frustrations can be a great way to change our relationship to the stressful situation. It can lift the frustration and remind us that we’re all in this together,” Grammer said.
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