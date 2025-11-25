99 Times Animals Got Stuck And The Only Question The Owners Had Was “How?” (New Pics)

While we tend to focus on all the cool stuff animals can do that we generally can’t (fly, jump really really high, nap 18 hours a day and still get by), there are some very concrete advantages to having opposable thumbs.

We’ve gathered some of the funniest pictures of animals that have managed to get themselves into predicaments and need some form of assistance. So get comfortable as you scroll through, rest assured that no animals were harmed in the making of this list (except for some bruised egos), upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#1 Edd’s Big Mistake

Image source: Actually_an_otter

#2 I’m Remodeling My Basement, And All The Ceiling Tiles Were Just Removed. I Found My Cat Like This

Image source: proffie

#3 My Dog Got Stuck On The Swing Today

Image source: lollersk8s

#4 My Friend Helped Rescue A Raccoon That Was Stuck In A Drain

Image source: racheldev0n

#5 I Was Outside Taking The Trash Out For 3 Minutes Tops. Bard Was Apparently Busy While I Was Out

Image source: thinkscotty

#6 Kevin Caught Herself In A Bit Of A Predicament

Image source: foxfiregalleries

#7 My Dog Got Her Head Stuck In The Sleeve Of My Robe

Image source: AmandaPandaPants17

#8 Someone Got Stuck In The Water Bucket Again

Image source: reddogblackcat

#9 Two Pregnant Goats Have Trapped Otis In The Box. Otis Is Too Polite To Ask Them To Move

Image source: fsacb3

#10 Found A Lizard Stuck In A Grommet

Image source:  imacrazyperson

#11 My Indoor Cat’s First Time Experiencing Heights & He Instantly Regretted It

Image source: supercj926

#12 My Dog Chewed A Hole Through His Towel And Stuck His Head Through It. Now He Wears It Around The House Like A Poncho

Image source: RedIceBreaker

#13 So This Happened (Yes, I Rescued It)

Image source: GoAskAlice

#14 Even He Was Like, “I Did It Again, Didn’t I?”

Image source: dog_rates

#15 So I Heard A Noise In The Living Room That Stopped After A Moment, So I Went In To See What The Cat Got Into… I Couldn’t Stop Laughing. Like, How

Image source: EpicWinterWolf

#16 When Your Fat Brother Is Stuck In The Cat Tower Tunnel But Your Favorite Show Is On

Image source: Zombie2313

#17 Was Wondering Why My Dog Wasn’t Coming Inside

Image source: CommonPinkDaisy

#18 Raccoon Broke Into My Brother’s Garage, Ate A Ton Of Snacks, And In The Process Became So Fat He Got Stuck Under A Bureau

Image source: Zerrish

#19 He Likes To Walk Himself From The Elevator To Our Door. He Stopped To Scratch And… Got A Little Stuck

Image source: triplec787

#20 I’ve Made A Huge Mistake

Image source: imgur.com

#21 My Neighbor’s Cat Just Got Stuck In My Garage

Image source: LordFistus

#22 Dad Started Putting In A New Toilet. Walked Away For A Few Minutes And Came Back To This

Image source: TheGinger_ThatCould

#23 Doofus Got His Head Stuck In A Sandal

Image source: K6PUD

#24 Stuck Face First In The Forbidden Air Freshener

Image source: bloated_toad_4000

#25 My Boyfriend’s Dog Tried To Fit Through The Yorkie-Sized Dog Door

Image source: niabais

#26 Came Outside To Find Him In A Predicament

Image source: __belle__

#27 Throwback To The Time I Found My Bunny Stuck In A Cup

Image source: cherryyy-bomb

#28 Konrad Stuck Himself In A Drawer. And Micke Just Sits There: “You’re So Stupid”

Image source: Tittut1

#29 Found Him Stuck In The Neighbor’s Mailbox

Image source: dovesandravens

#30 Stuck In A Fence

Image source: aasquared3

#31 We Found Her Stuck In The Sleeve. She Had An Even Funnier Face Before The Pic

Image source: camion_saladier

#32 She Always Sticks Her Head In Here And Then Can’t Get It Out

Image source: ismaddielive

#33 Froggo Took A Nap In My Watering Can, Then Got Stuck When I Tried To Water My Plants. He Doesn’t Look Amused, Be He Sure Is Cute

Image source: Exploding_Testicles

#34 She Got A Little Stuck

Image source: OhHiThere05

#35 Judy Loves All Bags

Image source: NerdyStitcher89

#36 This Idiot Gets Stuck And Meows Till We Rescue Her

Image source: teleporting_toaster

#37 Heard Whimpering From The Bedroom. Found A Stuck Houndini Trying To Escape His Donut Of Shame

Image source: Emi_lemonade

#38 She Never Thought The Toilet Paper Roll Would Fight Back

Image source: jesst

#39 Kiwi Likes To Get Stuck On Purpose Sometimes

Image source: milenoopy

#40 I Heard A Scuffle, Then Silence

Image source: MarrGrimm

#41 There Are Two Types Of People

Image source: mdanger88

#42 I Heard A Noise In The Kitchen. Logan Had No Idea What It Was Either

Image source: Stainless_Heart

#43 Dog Gets Stuck In A Bush And Pretends Not To Care

Image source: Ghrebaa, lisasteve30

#44 He Repeatedly Gets Stuck Like This When We Open The Top Half Of The Door

Image source: JHRooseveltChrist

#45 I Woke Up To The Sound Of My Dog Crying Right Beside My Bed. She Managed To Get Herself Stuck In The Sleeve Of My Sweater

Image source: shanel3rannan

#46 My Cat Got His Head Stuck In A Bag Of Crackers. He Then Retreated To The Sink Full Of Dirty Dishes

Image source: basicpn

#47 I Guess This Is My Life Now

Image source: imgur.com

#48 Spike Was Sniffing Out Mischief When He Got Stuck In The Dryer Vent

Image source: DonCaliente

#49 Anyway, Here’s Wonderwall. Eleanor Got Stuck In The Guitar. She’s Got No Bones

Image source: Downtown-Ad-5913

#50 Album Cover

Image source: jebbanner

#51 Are Houses In America Build Out Of Cardboard

Image source: Snoof_VA

#52 He Can Simply Walk Around It If He Wants To, And Has Done So Every Day For Years. He Could Also Dig Under It

Image source: redskyatnight

#53 How And Why

Image source: sofrozenn

#54 Dog In My State Got Stuck In A Tree

Image source: SOdontknowthisone

#55 Stuck In Glasses

Image source: Khaleemah

#56 I See The Dogs And Cats In The Corners Of The Vet, And I Raise Our Cat, Yam. He Escapes Through The Trash Hole. He’s A Bit Fat, And His Butt Got Stuck

Image source: catsbuttscats

#57 My Sister Couldn’t Find Him Anywhere For 2 Hours

Image source: corporalgrayson

#58 Heard Him Barking, Found Him Stuck, In The Bird Bath

Image source: Pukit

#59 Woke Up To A Strange Noise This Morning. Oliver Got Stuck In A Hanger Again

Image source: KittyCatLuvr4ever

#60 Mistakes Were Made. Alucard Got Stuck And Made An Epic Mess Of My Ponytail

Image source: Zesana

#61 My Idiot Turtle Got Stuck Trying To Escape

Image source: SillyPickle

#62 Playful Cat Get Claws Stuck In Curtains. Reminds Me Of When Spiderman Stopped The Train In Spiderman 2 Played By Tobey Maguire

Image source: St0pX

#63 The Day Firefighters Wait For Their Entire Career

Image source: LasVegasLocally

#64 When Your Carpet Shark Gets Stuck In A Sock, You Hope He Understands The Need To Take His Pic Before You Help Him Out

Image source: Remo1975

#65 The Slimmest Chubby Little Thing (Who Got Himself Stuck In)

Image source: DookingDuke

#66 Yep, She Got Stuck In A Roll Of Toilet Paper

Image source: big-redd-beech

#67 She’s Just A Girl

Image source: idiotpeach

#68 My Cat Got Itself Stuck

Image source: holmey3

#69 Goober Somehow Got Stuck Like This

Image source: YoungMrBlue

#70 Mother’s Friend Came Home To See Her Dog Had Some Fun With The New Camper

Image source: RumbleDumblee

#71 Guess Who Got Stuck

Image source: vivvystrome2002

#72 It’s All Fun And Games Until Ur Stuck Behind A Plant Pot

Image source: Imaginary_Moose_8053

#73 My Cat Got Himself Stuck In A Cheese Puff Jar

Image source: Asesomegamer

#74 Our Boy Took Down Part Of His Cat Tree And Now He’s Stuck

Image source: e-gxo

#75 Heard Them Arguing, Did Not Expect This

Image source: SplosionBunny

#76 Heard Some Rustling In The Kitchen

Image source: Havocfyw

#77 He Got Stuck In His New Donut Toy And Needed My Help

Image source: RichKix_TheBard

#78 My Rescue Baby Got Stuck And Came To Ask For Help

Image source: YenneferVengerbergAF

#79 Pumpkin Definitely Did Not Have The Brain Cell When He Stuck His Head Through The Handle Of A Gift Bag, This Morning

It ripped while I was trying to help him, and he got away, so now it’s a bib.

Image source: reddit.com

#80 He Got His Head Stuck In A Yogurt Container

Image source: library-cat

#81 I Think My Dog Got Stuck

Image source: le_sus

#82 Buck With A Ball Stuck In Antlers

Image source: NatStrawn

#83 Aussie Couple Wake Up To Loud Noises, Only To Discover This Little Guy Somehow Got Stuck On Their Roof

Image source: kindreddovahkiin

#84 She Tried To Escape But Got Stuck

Image source: CreamCheese4

#85 He Got His Head Stuck In A Pepper (He Got Out After A Couple Of Seconds)

Image source: Panda30021

#86 Caught A Mouse, And It Gave Birth Inside The Trap. I Drove Them Out To A Field A Few Miles Away And Released Them

Image source: k0rny

#87 Stick Stuck While Fetching

Image source: debalbuena

#88 Toad Saw Me, Started Hopping Away, But Got Stuck Because His Fat Butt Won’t Fit In This Hole

Image source: CranialCovering

#89 This Little Guy Was Stuck In A Hole… But Was Easily Freed And Hopped Merrily Away

Image source: LoriLawyer

#90 My Parents’ Neighbors Found This Trapped In Their Chimney

Image source: solarchaos

#91 Kimchi Got Stuck

Image source: meeeeeeech

#92 My Girl Spinach Has Gone And Got Herself Stuck In The Tissue Box

Image source: EBhobo

#93 This Clever Lad Who Got Stuck In Our Corn Feeder

Image source: Foilcard

#94 I Think This Bird Was Trying To Escape The Pet Store

Image source: unicatwoman

#95 I Heard Whining, And When I Went To Check It Out He Had His Feet Stuck

Image source: DaveyCricket

#96 Mistakes Were Made

Image source: thatgirlondeck

#97 My Wife Persuaded Me To Get A Cat On The Grounds That They’re Independent And Take Care Of Themselves

Anyway, here’s a picture of me helping Bobby off the shed roof after he got stuck. Again.

Image source: Ben_S_Hyland

#98 Fool Got Stuck In The Seed Container

Image source: weirdhoney216

#99 He Got His Collar Stuck In The Floor Vent And His Solution Was To Take It Along With Him. Found Him Walking Around Like This

Image source: twistedpaths123

