30 Unreal Things Inside People’s Homes These Building Inspectors Found And Shared Online (New Pics)

While some things may seem too good to be true, others may appear too bad to be true. Well, the truth is, everything is possible! And California-based firm Alpha Structural, Inc. proves this on a regular basis. The inspectors working for this company share the scariest and most surprising things they come across during their structural assessments.
It would be great if all these bizarre errors were merely amusing to look at, but unfortunately, these architectural failures most of the time pose a significant danger to people around a particular construction. It gets as serious as the fact that the very foundation of the house is faulty, and everything indicates that the building has no right to stand and provide a home for anyone.
#1 Hillside Failures Have Filled Our Schedules, But There Will Always Be Room For Floating Post And Piers In Our Hearts
#2 During The Heavy Rainstorm, This Parking Garage Experienced Water Intrusion Which Caused Extensive Flooding. Without An Effective Drainage System, The Water Had Nowhere To Escape, Leading To The Flooding Of The Entire Garage. According To The Owners, Before The Water Was Cleared Out All The Cars Were Floating And Hitting The Ceiling
#3 This Will Not Last Another Rainstorm
#4 Although The Piles “Supporting” This Home’s Deck May Look Impressive, They Were Installed Illegally And Without Permits. When Building Foundations, Especially For Hillside Homes, It Is Critical For It To Be Designed And Installed In Compliance With Building Codes And Regulations. Failing To Do So Can Result In Serious Safety Hazards, Including Potential Collapse
#5 Walking Inside The Home We Can See The Damage Is Extensive. The Garage Is Riddled With Cracks. You Can See Portions Of The Slab Sinking. This 7-Inch Crack Is Showing Severe Signs Of Differential Settlement, Meaning Portions Of The Foundation Are Sinking At A Greater Rate. Foot Added For Reference
#6 Sometimes We Drive By Buildings We Wish We Had Been Called Out To
#7 This Home Is Suffering From A Severe Case Of Fungus Growth Inside The Crawlspace. The Amount Of Fungus That Has Spread Across The Joists And Girder Can Potentially Be A Serious Issue For The Homeowners. We’ve Found A New Addition For Props On “The Last Of Us.” Mold Of Any Type Can Cause Respiratory Problems And Other Health Issues. If Left Untreated, It Can Weaken The Home’s Foundation And Cause Other Issues As It Spreads To Other Areas Of The Home
#8 An Unstable Slope Will Show Indications Of Movement By The Presence Of Geotropism, Which Refers To The Growth Of Plants Against Gravity. The Way The Trees Bend Towards The Bottom Of The Slope Lets Us Know The Hillside Is Unstable And Is Constantly Moving
#9 When The Hillside Failed In Front Of This Home, It Brought Their Retaining Wall With It. This Wall Was A Non-Conforming Retaining Wall As It Was Not Permitted. Could Have Been One Of The Reasons Why It Didn’t Do So Well During The Storm
#10 This Home’s Retaining Wall Completely Gave Way And Fell Down The Hillside. When Not Built To Code, Retaining Walls Can Collapse And Cause A Lot Of Damage To Not Only The Homeowner’s Property, But To Adjacent Properties. We Are Curious To Know Where The Wall Would’ve Ended Up If The Tree Didn’t Hold The Very End Of It. Here You Can See Just How Massive The Retaining Wall Is. The Damage That Could’ve Happened To The Homes Below Is Worrisome
#11 We Were Called To Do This Assessment For Something Completely Unrelated But When We Pointed Out This Wall To The Homeowners They Said, “Yeah, No, It’s Been Like That For Years. It’s Fine.”
#12 I Guess It’s Not Protocol To Double-Check Your Work. The Urfp Is Meant To Connect The Sill Plate To The Foundation Wall. It Strengthens The Connection During An Earthquake. This Is Doing Nothing
#13 The Ocean Just Revoked Your Visiting Privileges
#14 Those Two Brackets “Supporting” This Balcony Are Working Double Time. Deferred Maintenance Or Irregular Repairs Are Almost Always The Reason Of Why A Balcony Fails. Balconies Can Be Prone To Failure Since They Are Exposed To The Elements. This Is Why There Are Many State Laws Requiring Balcony Inspections On Various Building Types
#15 Another Assessment Day, Another Failed Retaining Wall
#16 This Walkway Was Completely Undermined During A Slope Failure. We Guess They Now Have A Cantilevered Pathway
#17 Is This Post Floating? The Homeowners Not Only Have To Deal With The Effects Of A Bad Foundation Pour But They Also Have Mold Now
#18 When We Heard, “Falling Apart At The Seams,” We Didn’t Think It’d Be This Literal. When Your Home Is Showing Signs Of Possible Foundation Issues, It’s Important To Have Your Home Inspected And Repaired In A Timely Manner. Small Issues Can Lead To Bigger Issues Such As Water Damage, Pest Infestations, And Even Severe Structural Damage To The Home. This Makeshift Pier In A Crawlspace Is Not A Safe Or Effective Way To Support The Structure Of A Home. Properly Installed Posts Should Be Made Of Durable Materials And Securely Fastened To A Concrete Footing
#19 You Can See The Extent Of The Damage And Where The Front Of The Wall Ended Up After The Storm Passed
#20 When The Hillside Wants To Join The Party But Accidentally Brings The Whole Neighborhood Along For The Ride
#21 An Attempt Was Made Here. This Internal Stem Wall Was “Repaired” Using A Framing Strap. It Should Be Noted That This Method Is Incorrect For Reinforcing These Types Of Structures And Is Typically Used For Timber Instead. So, Using The Strap In This Case Is Ineffective
#22 Rainwater Seeped Into The Balcony Framing And Got Caught Between The Joists And The Stucco Causing A Big Portion Of The Stucco To Fall Off. You Can See The Framing For The Balcony Has Significant Water Damage. Luckily, No One Below Was Hurt From The Falling Debris
#23 This Retaining Wall Is Just Taking A Break, But It May Never Get Back Up
#24 This Is Just Messed Up
#25 Some Serious Substandard Foundation Work Spotted On A Hillside Home. No Permits, No Inspecti
#26 Last Week’s Heavy Rainstorm Caused This Crawl Space To Flood Entirely, Leaving Standing Water And The Risk Of Potential Water Damage, Mold Growth, Foundation Damage, And Structural Instabilty
#27 This Three-Story Apartment Building With A Store Front On The First Floor Was Severely Damaged When A Drunk Driver Crashed Into It. Although The Impact Caused Extensive Structural Damage, The Store Remains Open
#28 When Nature Decides It’s Time For A Convertible…
#29 Here You Can See A Mudslide That Took Place Which Caused A Portion Of The Slope To Give Way And Spill Into The Backyard Of The Homeowner Below. Unfortunately, We Noticed A Lot Of That Happening These Past Few Weeks. This Really Adds A New Dimension To The Classic Saying, “Good Fences Make Good Neighbors.”
#30 The Rainwater Was So Heavy That It LED To The Failure Of This Swale And Gate. A Swale Is Typically Used To Control The Flow Of Excess Water And Direct It Away From The Retaining Wall. This Failure Has Resulted In The Undermining Of The Wall And Now Poses A Greater Risk Of Collapsing. This Other Massive Mudslide Is A Clear Reminder Of The Impact That Heavy Rainfall Can Have On Our Hillsides
