Japanese Photographer Captures Stray Cats Having Fun And Not Giving A Damn In The World

Sometimes, it’s not about where you are but rather who you’re with. A Japanese photographer who goes by the name of Nyankichi Rojiupa has found a group of stray cats who have turned a street with drain pipe holes into their playground, and his images perfectly show just how much fun these silly cats are having.

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

“I casually stumbled upon these feral cats and now spend all of my weekends with them taking adorable cat photos,” Rojiupa told Bored Panda. And even though the photographer doesn’t have any cats of his own, he’s befriended quite a few of them. “I’ve managed to earn their trust to the point where they act as playful pets.”

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

The cute cats’ specialty is hopping in and out of drain pipe holes, striking adorable poses. And when these loveable furballs aren’t busy doing PAWkour, they let Rojiupa pet them.

However, the photographer said that every now and then somebody’s starts raising concerns about the friendship he shares with these critters. According to him, some speculate that his cute cat photos might attract those who might harm the animals. “The cats live on a private, protected property,” Rojiupa assured us.

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

Image credits: nyankichi5656

