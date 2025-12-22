People Share 50 Hilariously Awkward Childhood Pics They Wish They Could Delete

The period is called blunder years, and it hits us either in childhood or adolescence. Basically, it’s a time when we think we’re cooler than others find us to be. And later, no matter how much we would like to forget our cringey past, there’s usually a photo or two to remind us of it. Some are sitting in family albums, some are scattered across our friends’ hard drives, and while many try to ignore them, a few decide to spread their embarrassing moments even wider by sharing them on the internet, taking ownership of their previous silly hairstyles and questionable clothing choices.
#1 Apparently I Didn’t Know How To Smile In First Grade
Image source: pudgyllamarider
#2 I Was 10 When I Realized People With No Bangs Had Grown Them Out, Not Cut Them Off
Image source: Evilrazzberi09
#3 My Friend Has The Best Awkward Childhood Photo Ever
Image source: sarahkelleher
#4 I Show My Boyfriend One Picture From My Childhood And Suddenly Reproducing With Me Is Off The Table
Image source: sillysally1986
#5 Here I Am Winning The “Little Miss Piggy” Award At A Mud Volleyball Tournament In 1998
I was sprayed down with a fire hose afterward and wound up with hypothermia.
Image source: erinalexandra88
#6 My Family Dubbed Me “Fivehead”
My friends said, “Can you do a brainblast for us?” and “Looks like you have a lot on your mind” when they first saw it.
Image source: Forhaver
#7 Glamour Photo From 1994. I Was 8 Years Old (Going On 45 In This Pic)
Image source: mascoot_scootma
#8 This Is My Wife’s Favorite Photo Of Me
Image source: Zienth
#9 My Dad Always Thought This Haircut Looked Incredible On Me. My Mom Thought The Shirt Was Incredible. I’m A Female
Image source: kikiglitz
#10 School Photo Looking Like A 60-Year-Old Librarian With My Cardigan, Turtleneck, And Thick Glasses. Date And Age Unknown
Was born in ‘89 if that helps.
Image source: Al_E77
#11 Apparently This Was The Best Photo They Could Get For My First Christmas
Image source: vpayne993
#12 Childhood Me Thought This Would Look Awesome. I Can’t Believe They Let Me Take It
Image source: NessieNeedsTreeFiddy
#13 Today I Completed My Master’s Degree. To Celebrate My Future, I’ve Decided To Start By Embracing My Past. I Present My Single Most Embarrassing Photo
Image source: carousin
#14 In 7th Grade, I Didn’t Have A Date To The Dance, So I Cut Out A Picture Of Brendan Fraser And Taped It To A Stick And Brought It With Me. For Real
I thought my peers would celebrate my ingenuity and hilarity! They…uh…did not.
Image source: kizeliz
#15 I See Your Friend’s “Awkward Childhood” Photo, And Raise You Mine. Man, I Was A Looker
Image source: hipsterpickles
#16 I Wanted Dreadlocks In Highschool. Mom Gave Me Braids
Image source: IOwin
#17 Yes That Is My Real Head, No This Photo Was Not Edited
The hairstyle is not helping me at all.
Image source: the-gmail
#18 When I Met My Childhood Crush, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, My Face Was Painted Like A Clown
Image source: ksouers
#19 I Blame My Mom For This One. My Sweater Wasn’t Stained, The Photo Is Just Old
Image source: reddit.com
#20 All Decked Out In Eyeliner And Angst, About To Go To The Local Emo Concert (2006)
Image source: CalvinFishoeder
#21 Looking Back To My Iconic Fashion Choices
Year of the last warped tour, earlobe blowouts, Myspace, and getting bullied by the older scene kids.
Image source: throatzila
#22 Permission Has Finally Been Granted To Share My Wife’s Glorious Childhood Perm/Greatest Soccer Pic Of All Time
Image source: beautifully_ignorant
#23 I Recently Visited My Sister Who Shared Her Favorite Childhood Photo Of Me – The Time I Married My Giant Stuffed Pikachu, Ricky
Image source: DisgruntledPlebian
#24 My Uncle Being Embarrassed Of Me Trying To Sip Some Soda In Public
This was at a Hardy’s in Michigan right after we finished a 10-mile bike ride.
Image source: o7baseball
#25 My 9th Grade “Graduation” In 2002. 3 Months Later I Was In Military School In Texas
I was obsessed with Linkin Park, but yes.
Image source: LeaveItToPeever
#26 Glad My Wife Changed Hairstyles Since Then
Image source: TrumpHairedHarambe
#27 My Friend Was 12 Going On 45
Image source: dboyer87
#28 My Childhood Picture
Image source: Hockeylove
#29 My Boyfriend And His Mom In 1992
Image source: Commercial_Fig_6366
#30 1995-1997 My Dear Grandpa Showed This To My Fiance The Night Before Our Holy Matrimony
Image source: POLARBEARBRIDE
#31 In Honor Of National Emo Day, I Thought I’d Share My Favorite Myspace Looks
Image source: kileriki
#32 2004. Trying To Take A Myspace Photo While No One Was At Home
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Mom Asked Me To Model For A “Moody” Photo Shoot. Peak 7th Grade Me
Image source: omnipresent_cat
#34 Describe Your Childhood With A Picture. This Is Not The Worst
Image source: newpaul30
#35 I Went To See The Easter Bunny While Sick With The Flu. Can You Tell Which One I Am?
Image source: 14thCenturyHood
#36 1994, Age 7, First Grade. My Stepdad Says I Wanted My Hair Cut That Way
Image source: WarningThread64
#37 6th Grade Was A Rough Year
Image source: Stay-Fly
#38 I Raise You All, My Sister’s And My Most Embarrassing Childhood Photo. I’m The Unfortunate Soul On The Right
Image source: sabertoothedliger
#39 Didn’t Realize Whole Body Photo
The hair was a result of poor brushing during summer swim team, and I had to cut it off. Remember getting dressed that day thinking it was a top half photo, and I’d take the sweater off after the picture, hence the biker shorts. No idea about the gumball machine.
Image source: reddit.com
#40 My Sister Asked Me To Post This For Her. She Asked The Babysitter To Make Her Look Like Ernie. She Loved Ernie
Image source: reddit.com
#41 This Is My Wife Circa 1989, Bless Her Heart
Image source: tito_lee_76
#42 This Is What “Rizz” Looked Like In The 90’s
Image source: mrcx8d
#43 This Was Me At 16… I’m A Dude
Image source: ttaylor0murphyy
#44 I Had Liberal Parents And Tried To Rebel With This Haircut. It Backfired
Image source: Effro1990
#45 10th Grade Me. My Fashion Sense Dictated T-Shirts And Flannels With Sleeves Cut Off
Image source: MessyHot
#46 It’s 2013, 14-Year-Old Me Liked Photoshop, Fedoras, And Space
It was probably the only image of “space fedora” on Google images. I hadn’t figured out how to flip images in Photoshop at that point.
Image source: Insanitychick
#47 My 9-Year-Old Official Photo For A Tap Dancing Routine Set To “My Boyfriend’s Back”. Yes, That Is My Real Forehead. Yes, I Have Bangs Now For A Reason
Image source: bunnysqueaks
#48 My Wife And I Apparently Shared A Common Love For Ladders, Denim, And Bangs. Our Senior Years In The Late 90s
We actually met about five years after that. We grew up about an hour apart and she graduated a year before me, proving that this theme was universal.
Image source: austinsbarnard
#49 2005, College Freshmen, Full Of Rebellion
Image source: dosVader
#50 2007 Photoshoot In My Grandparents’ Bedroom. Not Sure What The Inspo For This Photoshoot Was Or What Emotion I Was Trying To Convey
Image source: infinitewasteland
