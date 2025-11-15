45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

by

I think it’s only fair to agree on one simple thing. If an indoor space, or an outdoor one, for that matter, has a stairway, however long or short, it should serve its function. First, it should bring us up and down at least one level and second, it should be safe. That’s the bare minimum, right?

But it turns out, some stair designers out there have had their minds spun by invisible hamsters on a wheel. Right below, it becomes very clear why. You see, if the stairs cost you a potentially immeasurable amount of broken legs, you’d be better off without them.

Bored Panda has compiled the most absurd cases of stair designs gone very wrong that make a ladder look like a premium lift in comparison. My popcorn is ready, how about you?

#1 The Perfect Building To Have Stairs In Front Of

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: ROPISUS

#2 Not A Paradox, Just A Normal Russian Architecture

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

#3 Steps That You Can’t See

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: Paarnahkrin

#4 They Built This School Like One Month Ago

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: WifideRouter

#5 No Broken Legs I Know Of

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: slepsteRwasTaken

#6 Access For Wheelchairs On These Stairs

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: CptnTryhard

#7 These Are Stairs In My Town. Just How?

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: kprincess

#8 These Stairs In My In-Laws’ Summerhouse. We Have Parties Here So Going Down These Stairs Drunk Is A Challenge

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#9 I Think My Stairs Fit Here

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: IsItKandar

#10 Got An Unsatisfying Feeling When Walking Downstairs And The Last Step Was Not There

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: antglin

#11 That’s How I Broke My Leg

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: Dis-Man-8

#12 Imagine Being Drunk

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: M3strefi

#13 The “Extra” Two Inches Of Concrete At The Top Of My Stairs. We Call It “The Tripper”

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: DesertVol

#14 I Saw This At My School

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: Frezzi54

#15 This Is Russia

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: sergeserge

#16 I Present To You Jeans Stairs Or Jairs

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: Mr_PoodlePants

#17 You Have To Go Up The Stairs, And Then Down The Stairs To Get To The Door

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: ScorpionPC

#18 All The Privacy You Need

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: cciva

#19 Found This Beauty At My Local College

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: GelatinSkeleton3

#20 This Staircase

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: jayapuraupdate

#21 Escalator/Stairs Combo

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: Thund3rl1ps

#22 I Can See Why Someone Wanted To Fix This

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: Centella111

#23 Stairway To Heaven

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: spookydaddio

#24 Stairs From The Top

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Stairway To Heaven

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: JohanCruijfff

#26 This Fuzzy Staircase

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: analogHedgeHog

#27 When I Tripped On The Stairs I Cut My Arm On These Things, And Continued To Fall Down The Stairs (I’m The 5th Victim This Week)

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: JeffKaplanFromOW

#28 Don’t Think The Owner Of This Hotel Thought This Through

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: mediagarden

#29 Just A Staircase In St. Petersburg

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: Hellerick

#30 The Longer You Stair, The Worse It Gets

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: GoGators2

#31 Wheelchair Ramp To A Staircase In A Mall In Haugesund, Norway

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: 01aleksander

#32 Why Don’t You Just Use All The Stairs?

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: marytheuseless

#33 A Staircase At My Uni

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: ixorabones

#34 These Stairs Carpeted With A Pattern That Makes It Hard To See The Edge

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: ke4ukz

#35 And Sometimes People Use The Left Part

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: Lord_neah

#36 These Stairs At Our Hotel

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: Zvek_Eagle

#37 You Gotta Pay Attention On These Stairs In A Cinema

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: DurkleR

#38 Painted In A Hotel Stairwell Leading To Fitness Center

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: Westonhaus

#39 When Your Gym Tries Hard To Motivate You But Fails To Make Any Sense

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: james_pawned

#40 This Bathroom With Too Many Stairs

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: bgwinup

#41 These Stairs At My Friend’s House

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: Tom_Theunissen

#42 New Staircase At My School

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: OmegaBrightBlade

#43 Wasting A Third Of The Staircase

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: Inuj

#44 Great Paint Job, Especially That Last “Step”

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: leinamichelle

#45 When Personal Injury Lawers Moonlight As Interior A Designer

45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

Image source: HK23E

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Girlfriend Convinced Me To Go Stormchasing
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Plus-Size Comedian Accuses Cancer Research Ads Of Fat-Shaming, And Here’s How They Reply
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Off Your Best Thrift Find
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Artist Makes Stone Look Soft By Twisting, Folding And Peeling It
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Muslim Guy Celebrating His First Christmas Shares His Observations On Twitter, And They’re Hilariously Accurate
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Explore Abandoned Homes Throughout Rural Wisconsin
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.