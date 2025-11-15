45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)

I think it’s only fair to agree on one simple thing. If an indoor space, or an outdoor one, for that matter, has a stairway, however long or short, it should serve its function. First, it should bring us up and down at least one level and second, it should be safe. That’s the bare minimum, right?
But it turns out, some stair designers out there have had their minds spun by invisible hamsters on a wheel. Right below, it becomes very clear why. You see, if the stairs cost you a potentially immeasurable amount of broken legs, you’d be better off without them.
Bored Panda has compiled the most absurd cases of stair designs gone very wrong that make a ladder look like a premium lift in comparison. My popcorn is ready, how about you?
#1 The Perfect Building To Have Stairs In Front Of
Image source: ROPISUS
#2 Not A Paradox, Just A Normal Russian Architecture
#3 Steps That You Can’t See
Image source: Paarnahkrin
#4 They Built This School Like One Month Ago
Image source: WifideRouter
#5 No Broken Legs I Know Of
Image source: slepsteRwasTaken
#6 Access For Wheelchairs On These Stairs
Image source: CptnTryhard
#7 These Are Stairs In My Town. Just How?
Image source: kprincess
#8 These Stairs In My In-Laws’ Summerhouse. We Have Parties Here So Going Down These Stairs Drunk Is A Challenge
Image source: reddit.com
#9 I Think My Stairs Fit Here
Image source: IsItKandar
#10 Got An Unsatisfying Feeling When Walking Downstairs And The Last Step Was Not There
Image source: antglin
#11 That’s How I Broke My Leg
Image source: Dis-Man-8
#12 Imagine Being Drunk
Image source: M3strefi
#13 The “Extra” Two Inches Of Concrete At The Top Of My Stairs. We Call It “The Tripper”
Image source: DesertVol
#14 I Saw This At My School
Image source: Frezzi54
#15 This Is Russia
Image source: sergeserge
#16 I Present To You Jeans Stairs Or Jairs
Image source: Mr_PoodlePants
#17 You Have To Go Up The Stairs, And Then Down The Stairs To Get To The Door
Image source: ScorpionPC
#18 All The Privacy You Need
Image source: cciva
#19 Found This Beauty At My Local College
Image source: GelatinSkeleton3
#20 This Staircase
Image source: jayapuraupdate
#21 Escalator/Stairs Combo
Image source: Thund3rl1ps
#22 I Can See Why Someone Wanted To Fix This
Image source: Centella111
#23 Stairway To Heaven
Image source: spookydaddio
#24 Stairs From The Top
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Stairway To Heaven
Image source: JohanCruijfff
#26 This Fuzzy Staircase
Image source: analogHedgeHog
#27 When I Tripped On The Stairs I Cut My Arm On These Things, And Continued To Fall Down The Stairs (I’m The 5th Victim This Week)
Image source: JeffKaplanFromOW
#28 Don’t Think The Owner Of This Hotel Thought This Through
Image source: mediagarden
#29 Just A Staircase In St. Petersburg
Image source: Hellerick
#30 The Longer You Stair, The Worse It Gets
Image source: GoGators2
#31 Wheelchair Ramp To A Staircase In A Mall In Haugesund, Norway
Image source: 01aleksander
#32 Why Don’t You Just Use All The Stairs?
Image source: marytheuseless
#33 A Staircase At My Uni
Image source: ixorabones
#34 These Stairs Carpeted With A Pattern That Makes It Hard To See The Edge
Image source: ke4ukz
#35 And Sometimes People Use The Left Part
Image source: Lord_neah
#36 These Stairs At Our Hotel
Image source: Zvek_Eagle
#37 You Gotta Pay Attention On These Stairs In A Cinema
Image source: DurkleR
#38 Painted In A Hotel Stairwell Leading To Fitness Center
Image source: Westonhaus
#39 When Your Gym Tries Hard To Motivate You But Fails To Make Any Sense
Image source: james_pawned
#40 This Bathroom With Too Many Stairs
Image source: bgwinup
#41 These Stairs At My Friend’s House
Image source: Tom_Theunissen
#42 New Staircase At My School
Image source: OmegaBrightBlade
#43 Wasting A Third Of The Staircase
Image source: Inuj
#44 Great Paint Job, Especially That Last “Step”
Image source: leinamichelle
#45 When Personal Injury Lawers Moonlight As Interior A Designer
Image source: HK23E
