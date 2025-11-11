69 Funniest Face Swaps From The Most Terrifying Snapchat Update Ever

Aaaah, the glorious inventions of humankind. On one end we have amazing science and technologies, allowing us to do things that we’ve never even dreamt of even 50 years ago; on the other end, we have selfies and face swaps. Sure, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, and humans do need their fun, but face swapping can go from a fun pastime activity to nightmare fuel in mere seconds, and we’ve gathered a decent amount of eerily funny face swaps to prove that.

Snapchat has recently introduced a new filter that lets you swap your face with another person. Or a cookie. Though created for the use of people, with the right angle, the filter allows you to see what you would look like if you swapped faces with a cat or a banana. The resulting creepy faces are not only an excellent opportunity for a funny photo, but they can also be used to scare people.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of both terrifying and funny face swaps. But it’s still incomplete. Pandas, the world needs to see your scary face swaps! So upload your creepy pictures, and vote for the freakiest ones.

#1 By Far The Best Face Swap In A Long Time

Image source: SyrocWift

#2 Face Swap Gone Horribly Wrong

Image source: iambatmang

#3 I Delivered

Image source: InsertWit

#4 Face Swap

Image source: kjmcnasty

#5 Tried To Do A Face Swap With My Infant Daughter

Image source: Agent_Hank_Schrader

#6 I Tried Face Swap. I Think I’ll Stop Now

Image source: Spycegurl

#7 It Registered The Car’s Tire Rim As A Face

Image source: local-wizards

#8 Face Swap

Image source: breadandfaxes

#9 Me And My Friends Face Swap Went Horribly Right

Image source: Overturn

#10 Possibly One Of The Best Face Swaps

Image source: ChuckieC

#11 I Mean I’ve Always Wanted To Be A Mermaid

Image source: Amanda Hall

#12 Face Swap Is Fucking Awesome

Image source:  miaaaarob

#13 Face Swap With My Dog

Image source: Daniel

#14 Terrifying Result Of Face Swap With Son

Image source: JonjakobJinkleHymer

#15 Face Swap With Cookie

Image source: cutetaurusgirl

#16 Me And My Sister Were Trying To Do Face Swap And This Happened

Image source: BB

#17 Took Face Swap To A Whole New Level

Image source: Austin Doyle

#18 I Really Need To Stop Using The Snapchat Face Swap Filter

Image source: Alexandra Karnbach

#19 Could You Imagine If Cats Smiled And Laughed Like This

Image source: syfee_

#20 Face Swap With Starbucks Cup

Image source: latenightmatty

#21 Working Here At Bored Panda I Could Not Miss The Opportunity To Do This

#22 Thanks For Scarring Me For Life

Image source: Majin Boolin

#23 My Dads Having Too Much Fun With Snapchats Face Swap

Image source: Amansuh dude

#24 I Look A Bit Like A Drunk Panda

Image source: Lara Mason

#25 We’ve Never Laughed So Hard In 22 Years

Image source: JG_92

#26 Snapchat Took My Sweatshirt Instead Of Shawns Face

Image source: Jeremy Miller

#27 This New Snapchat Face Swap Thing Is Pretty Cool

Image source: Nolan Roseborough

#28 When You Face Swap With Your Cat

Image source: Dylan Blado

#29 Why Not Put Your Trust In Good Ole’ Abe?

Image source: Whitney Reeser

#30 Triple Face Swap

#31 When You Desperately Wanna Build A Snowman

Image source: Candice Cardoza

#32 I Just Love Looking Like My Cat

Image source: Sara

#33 Paint Me Like One Of Your French Girls

Image source: m.scrizzy

#34 What A Baby!

#35 Off To School

#36 When You Don’t Have Anyone To Face Swap With

Image source: mar10

#37 Snapchat’s New Face Swap Feature Might Be A Little Flawed

Image source: Noble69

#38 I Figured Out That I Can Face Swap With Paintings At My University

Image source: flammafemina

#39 My Mom Trying To Figure Out How To Face-Swap On Snapchat

Image source: ssstardusttt

#40 Faceswap

Image source: tattoohouseofpain

#41 Snapchat And These Filters

Image source: Dalila Begic

#42 Snapchat Face Swap With My Cat

Image source: ElectricSquash

#43 No Idea How This Worked, But I’m Glad It Did

Image source: KamikazeGhost

#44 I Got His Beard…

#45 Cheesers

#46 Snapchat Face Swap

Image source: YTNcs

#47 My Boyfriend And I Tried Snapchat’s Face Swap And The Results Were Legendary

Image source: cstrau

#48 Delete This Filter

Image source: Emma

#49 Oh Snapchat..y U Do Dis To Me!

#50 My Sister Wanted To Do Face Swap With Barney

Image source: happy des

#51 My Dads Having Too Much Fun With Snapchats Face Swap

Image source: Demanda Frost

#52 Face Swap With Painting

Image source:  rfettes

#53 I Tried Using The New Snapchat Face Swap Filter With A Cigarette Carton

Image source: Jolly_Bones

#54 The Most Terrifying Thing I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: Baked Alaska

#55 When The New Face Swap Fails Miserably

Image source: Thomas DiFonzo

#56 Face Swap With My Kitty

Image source: isa

#57 Damn. Completely Distorted, And I Looked Like Mr.bean…

#58 Face Swap

Image source:  chiztheriz

#59 Snapchat Stepping Up The Filter Game With Face Swap

Image source: eeeli_ayala

#60 Nailed It

#61 Slightly Terrifying Face Swaps

#62 This New Snapchat Face Swap Thing Is Pretty Cool

Image source: Nolan Roseborough

#63 People Say My Sister And I Look The Same, So We Tried Face Swap To See If They Were Right

Image source: graaace

#64 Dadda And Lil Sis…supposedly.

#65 Can’t Get Enough

#66 So Great!

#67 Tried The Snapchat Face Swap With My 3 Year Old

Image source: squirrelsansich

#68 Spent Ages Trying To Face Swap With My Cat, This Was The Result

Image source: Jenni Cowey

#69 Becca

