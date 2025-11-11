69 Funniest Face Swaps From The Most Terrifying Snapchat Update Ever

Aaaah, the glorious inventions of humankind. On one end we have amazing science and technologies, allowing us to do things that we’ve never even dreamt of even 50 years ago; on the other end, we have selfies and face swaps. Sure, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, and humans do need their fun, but face swapping can go from a fun pastime activity to nightmare fuel in mere seconds, and we’ve gathered a decent amount of eerily funny face swaps to prove that.
Snapchat has recently introduced a new filter that lets you swap your face with another person. Or a cookie. Though created for the use of people, with the right angle, the filter allows you to see what you would look like if you swapped faces with a cat or a banana. The resulting creepy faces are not only an excellent opportunity for a funny photo, but they can also be used to scare people.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of both terrifying and funny face swaps. But it’s still incomplete. Pandas, the world needs to see your scary face swaps! So upload your creepy pictures, and vote for the freakiest ones.
#1 By Far The Best Face Swap In A Long Time
Image source: SyrocWift
#2 Face Swap Gone Horribly Wrong
Image source: iambatmang
#3 I Delivered
Image source: InsertWit
#4 Face Swap
Image source: kjmcnasty
#5 Tried To Do A Face Swap With My Infant Daughter
Image source: Agent_Hank_Schrader
#6 I Tried Face Swap. I Think I’ll Stop Now
Image source: Spycegurl
#7 It Registered The Car’s Tire Rim As A Face
Image source: local-wizards
#8 Face Swap
Image source: breadandfaxes
#9 Me And My Friends Face Swap Went Horribly Right
Image source: Overturn
#10 Possibly One Of The Best Face Swaps
Image source: ChuckieC
#11 I Mean I’ve Always Wanted To Be A Mermaid
Image source: Amanda Hall
#12 Face Swap Is Fucking Awesome
Image source: miaaaarob
#13 Face Swap With My Dog
Image source: Daniel
#14 Terrifying Result Of Face Swap With Son
Image source: JonjakobJinkleHymer
#15 Face Swap With Cookie
Image source: cutetaurusgirl
#16 Me And My Sister Were Trying To Do Face Swap And This Happened
Image source: BB
#17 Took Face Swap To A Whole New Level
Image source: Austin Doyle
#18 I Really Need To Stop Using The Snapchat Face Swap Filter
Image source: Alexandra Karnbach
#19 Could You Imagine If Cats Smiled And Laughed Like This
Image source: syfee_
#20 Face Swap With Starbucks Cup
Image source: latenightmatty
#21 Working Here At Bored Panda I Could Not Miss The Opportunity To Do This
#22 Thanks For Scarring Me For Life
Image source: Majin Boolin
#23 My Dads Having Too Much Fun With Snapchats Face Swap
Image source: Amansuh dude
#24 I Look A Bit Like A Drunk Panda
Image source: Lara Mason
#25 We’ve Never Laughed So Hard In 22 Years
Image source: JG_92
#26 Snapchat Took My Sweatshirt Instead Of Shawns Face
Image source: Jeremy Miller
#27 This New Snapchat Face Swap Thing Is Pretty Cool
Image source: Nolan Roseborough
#28 When You Face Swap With Your Cat
Image source: Dylan Blado
#29 Why Not Put Your Trust In Good Ole’ Abe?
Image source: Whitney Reeser
#30 Triple Face Swap
#31 When You Desperately Wanna Build A Snowman
Image source: Candice Cardoza
#32 I Just Love Looking Like My Cat
Image source: Sara
#33 Paint Me Like One Of Your French Girls
Image source: m.scrizzy
#34 What A Baby!
#35 Off To School
#36 When You Don’t Have Anyone To Face Swap With
Image source: mar10
#37 Snapchat’s New Face Swap Feature Might Be A Little Flawed
Image source: Noble69
#38 I Figured Out That I Can Face Swap With Paintings At My University
Image source: flammafemina
#39 My Mom Trying To Figure Out How To Face-Swap On Snapchat
Image source: ssstardusttt
#40 Faceswap
Image source: tattoohouseofpain
#41 Snapchat And These Filters
Image source: Dalila Begic
#42 Snapchat Face Swap With My Cat
Image source: ElectricSquash
#43 No Idea How This Worked, But I’m Glad It Did
Image source: KamikazeGhost
#44 I Got His Beard…
#45 Cheesers
#46 Snapchat Face Swap
Image source: YTNcs
#47 My Boyfriend And I Tried Snapchat’s Face Swap And The Results Were Legendary
Image source: cstrau
#48 Delete This Filter
Image source: Emma
#49 Oh Snapchat..y U Do Dis To Me!
#50 My Sister Wanted To Do Face Swap With Barney
Image source: happy des
#51 My Dads Having Too Much Fun With Snapchats Face Swap
Image source: Demanda Frost
#52 Face Swap With Painting
Image source: rfettes
#53 I Tried Using The New Snapchat Face Swap Filter With A Cigarette Carton
Image source: Jolly_Bones
#54 The Most Terrifying Thing I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: Baked Alaska
#55 When The New Face Swap Fails Miserably
Image source: Thomas DiFonzo
#56 Face Swap With My Kitty
Image source: isa
#57 Damn. Completely Distorted, And I Looked Like Mr.bean…
#58 Face Swap
Image source: chiztheriz
#59 Snapchat Stepping Up The Filter Game With Face Swap
Image source: eeeli_ayala
#60 Nailed It
#61 Slightly Terrifying Face Swaps
#62 This New Snapchat Face Swap Thing Is Pretty Cool
Image source: Nolan Roseborough
#63 People Say My Sister And I Look The Same, So We Tried Face Swap To See If They Were Right
Image source: graaace
#64 Dadda And Lil Sis…supposedly.
#65 Can’t Get Enough
#66 So Great!
#67 Tried The Snapchat Face Swap With My 3 Year Old
Image source: squirrelsansich
#68 Spent Ages Trying To Face Swap With My Cat, This Was The Result
Image source: Jenni Cowey
#69 Becca
Follow Us