40 Incredible Things People Came Across That Made Them Say, ‘Can’t Believe That’s Real’

We as a species love fascinating and interesting things. Sometimes we even need to suspend our disbelief upon seeing an unbelievable picture. Surely, that bonsai can’t be just growing randomly in the middle of a lake!

There is a community for enthusiasts of those kinds of pictures. It’s called r/CantBelieveThatsReal and has amassed over 47k members since its inception in 2020. It features real pictures from nature, history, and many different parts of the world. Some are spooky, some mind-blowing, others might make you say, “How is this even possible???” Let us know which entries you find the most fascinating and unbelievable by upvoting them!

#1 Frozen Bamboo Path In Kyoto

Image source: theblckpill

#2 The Glasswing Butterfly. One Of The Most Delicately Beautiful Creatures To Exist

Image source: the_karma_llama

#3 DMX Wearing Anti-Paparazzi Scarf That Ruins Photos By Affecting Flash Photography

Image source: drkmatterinc

#4 This Bonsai Tree Naturally Growing In The Middle Of A Lake

Image source: reddit.com

#5 The Moon Looks Like Saturn

Image source: marko2204

#6 This Polish Statue Looks Like Darth Vader After A Snowy Day

Image source: drkmatterinc

#7 A Single Drop Of Sea Water Under A Microscope

Image source: drkmatterinc

#8 A House In Iceland

Image source: dogthoughts5

#9 Srirangam Temple,india!!

Image source: HellsJuggernaut

#10 Freeze, Thaw And Refreeze Caused This Icicle To Look Like A Hummingbird

Image source: HellsJuggernaut

#11 Butterfly Eggs Of The Species Nymphalis Antiopa

Image source: drkmatterinc

#12 A Frozen Windshield After A Windy Night

Image source: Fibersan

#13 Hyperion, The World’s Tallest Living Tree (379.7 Feet)

Image source: drkmatterinc

#14 This Is A Crack In Steel Through An Electron Microscope

Image source: reddit.com

#15 The Pathways At Ohio State University Were Paved Based On The Routes Students Took Before There Were Paved Paths

Image source: theblckpill

#16 Valonia Ventricosa, Also Known As Bubble Algae Or Sailor’s Eyeballs Is A Species Of Alga Found In Oceans Throughout The World In Tropical Regions. It Is The Largest Single Cell Organism. That’s Right. What You’re Looking At Here Is A Single Cell

Image source: drkmatterinc

#17 This Photo Of Cemetery Looks Like 2 Photo Put Together

Image source: mukundloveass

#18 A Copy Of The Mona Lisa Painted Alongside Da Vinci By His Apprentice. Unlike The Original, The Paint Was Preserved, Showing What The Iconic Painting Would Have Looked Like In 1517

Image source: drkmatterinc

#19 The World’s Biggest Horse, Brooklyn “Brookie” Supreme

Image source: drkmatterinc

#20 Mount St. Helens Before And After Its 1980 Eruption

Image source: drkmatterinc

#21 This Building Has Cartoon Windows

Image source: drkmatterinc

#22 Ancient Rome Aqueduct

Image source: MyFeelingsAreHurt1

#23 The Best Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Ever Discovered- A 110 Million Year Old Nodosaur

Image source: hoshaiya

#24 In Germany You Can Play Pong With The Person On The Other Side Of Traffic Lights

Image source: drkmatterinc

#25 A Bison Still Alive After Being Struck By Lightning

Image source: drkmatterinc

#26 A US Coin That’s Been Cut Out

Image source: theblckpill

#27 Children Living In Siberia Getting UV Light Exposure During The Long Dark Winter Months

Image source: HellsJuggernaut

#28 Motorcycle Built From An Old Tractor

Image source: drkmatterinc

#29 Spectators At The Fagradalsfjall Eruption, Getting As Close As They Can To Lava Without Getting Singed

Image source: the_karma_llama

#30 Basketball Court In A Cave

Image source: ryan5648

#31 Old Meets New In China

Image source: theblckpill

#32 Comparison Of The Tip Of A Hypodermic Needle, Viper’s Fang, Spider’s Fang And The Stinger Of A Scorpion

Image source: drkmatterinc

#33 Port Jackson Shark

Image source: HellsJuggernaut

#34 This Is What Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Alex Gregory’s Hands Looked Like After Rowing 600 Miles In The Arctic In 2017

Image source: HellsJuggernaut

#35 A House Built Under A Large Boulder (Portugal)

Image source: RamiBar1502

#36 Ever Wondered How They Install Those Huge Power Line Towers ?

Image source: HellsJuggernaut

#37 Tree Bent As A Sapling Has Grown With A Twist

Image source: HellsJuggernaut

#38 500 Circulated $1 Bills Next To 500 Un-Circulated $1 Bills

Image source: drkmatterinc

#39 This Is What Happens To Aluminum When A 1/2 Oz Piece Of Plastic Hits It At 15,000 Mph In Space

Image source: drkmatterinc

#40 Salt Ponds In San Francisco Bay; Red From Algae That Thrive In Salty Water (Aerial By Nearmap)

Image source: sacrecoeur1206

