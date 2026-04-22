This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina & Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

by

Not all comics need complex storylines. Sometimes it’s the awkward, slightly chaotic moments that make them the most memorable. That’s exactly the kind of humor you’ll find on the Instagram page ‘Gaplina Comix,’ a series centered around two recurring characters, Gaplina and Ovelette.

Through their interactions, the comics explore everyday situations, relationships, and random thoughts, often pushing them into strange, uncomfortable, or unexpectedly absurd territory. Gaplina tends to embody bold, unfiltered reactions, while Ovelette often plays the more grounded counterpart, together creating a dynamic that feels both exaggerated and oddly relatable. 

Scroll down to check out some of the best comics from the series, full of quirky exchanges, unexpected twists, and that signature mix of relatable and offbeat humor.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | patreon.com

#1

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#2

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#3

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#4

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#5

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#6

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#7

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#8

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#9

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#10

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#11

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#12

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#13

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#14

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#15

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#16

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#17

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#18

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#19

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#20

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#21

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#22

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#23

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#24

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#25

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#26

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#27

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#28

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#29

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#30

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#31

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#32

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#33

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

#34

This Artist’s 34 Comics Featuring Gaplina &#038; Ovelette Perfectly Capture Life’s Awkward Moments

Image source: gaplinacomix

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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