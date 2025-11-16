This Artist Might Make You Laugh With His Single-Panel Comics (40 Pics)

If you’re a long-time reader of Bored Panda, Jimmy Craig might be a very well-known name for you since we’ve shared a fair share of his works. He writes and illustrates the humorous animal comic “They Can Talk” which received a lot of your attention and love (you can check out the posts by clicking here, here, here, here, here, here and here). Jimmy has been doing the series for over seven years now and his work has even been published in the New Yorker!

In this article, however, we want to introduce you to a slightly different side of Jimmy. He has recently launched a new Instagram page where he uploads witty single-panel comics as a way to share his other ideas. The artist told us that the illustrations are more of a “brain dump” than a structured series, but he has loved making them and the response has been great, so the artist fully intends to keep it running!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | theycantalk.com | Facebook

#1

#1

Image source: jimmytried

#2

#2

Image source: jimmytried

#3

#3

Image source: jimmytried

#4

#4

Image source: jimmytried

#5

#5

Image source: jimmytried

#6

#6

Image source: jimmytried

#7

#7

Image source: jimmytried

#8

#8

Image source: jimmytried

#9

#9

Image source: jimmytried

#10

#10

Image source: jimmytried

#11

#11

Image source: jimmytried

#12

#12

Image source: jimmytried

#13

#13

Image source: jimmytried

#14

#14

Image source: jimmytried

#15

#15

Image source: jimmytried

#16

#16

Image source: jimmytried

#17

#17

Image source: jimmytried

#18

#18

Image source: jimmytried

#19

#19

Image source: jimmytried

#20

#20

Image source: jimmytried

#21

#21

Image source: jimmytried

#22

#22

Image source: jimmytried

#23

#23

Image source: jimmytried

#24

#24

Image source: jimmytried

#25

#25

Image source: jimmytried

#26

#26

Image source: jimmytried

#27

#27

Image source: jimmytried

#28

#28

Image source: jimmytried

#29

#29

Image source: jimmytried

#30

#30

Image source: jimmytried

#31

#31

Image source: jimmytried

#32

#32

Image source: jimmytried

#33

#33

Image source: jimmytried

#34

#34

Image source: jimmytried

#35

#35

Image source: jimmytried

#36

#36

Image source: jimmytried

#37

#37

Image source: jimmytried

#38

#38

Image source: jimmytried

#39

#39

Image source: jimmytried

#40

#40

Image source: jimmytried

