40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Writing is a bit like alchemy. You take a bunch of separate elements—like grammar, style, flow, passion, creativity, story, characters, twists, and turns—and you mix them together to get the result that you want. Sometimes, your experiments pay off and you communicate your innermost ideas to your readers. Other times, you mess up and accidentally write hilarious things without meaning to.

And, boy, do people make funny blunders often! It usually has something to do with a lack of understanding of how things like the elements of punctuation work. For example, some individuals find it hard to grasp how quotation marks should be used. And when they mess up, we’re left with suspiciously-sounding sentences and unintended double entendres.

We collected some of the best such examples from the ‘“Suspiciously” Used Quotation Marks’ subreddit, so scroll down, enjoy, check out our interview with one of the community’s managers, and upvote your fave sentences. Be sure to let us know which ones made you laugh the hardest!

#1 Very “Useful” Tutorial

Image source: papasuncle

#2 Oh No, Timmy

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: pancakegalaxy

#3 Starbucks Is Offering Everything These Days

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: docju

#4 I Feel So Sorry For That Actor

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: CaptainRipp

#5 A “Loving Tribute”

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: JeremyTheMVP

#6 This Is What I Think Of Your So-Called Allergy

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: horthianflorff

#7 My Husband Was Given This Notepad At His New Job. Most Discouraging Use Of Quotation Marks

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: missliza

#8 Suspicious Church

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: BIGJake111

#9 That Is Unsettling

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: TikiTakaTimbuktu

#10 You Might Want To Clarify Your Acronym A Bit

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: buttwarmers

#11 So Many Questions

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: kcripe

#12 I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Been More Intimidated By A Piece Of Mail

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: waifus4laifus69

#13 Don’t Know How I Feel About This “Plastic Surgeon”

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: That_Pyrope

#14 I Don’t Know If I Want To Visit This So-Called “Church” Of Yours

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: chad78

#15 Suspicious Quotes

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: fl1Xx0r

#16 Sir This Is The “Police”

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: mikeissad

#17 Should I Doubt The Safety Of My Holidays?

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: vagabondchinchilla

#18 “Sober”

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: outstream

#19 “Befriended”

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: kunonaa

#20 I’d Rather Not Touch The ‘Rock’, Thanks

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: HauntedFurniture

#21 I Also “Love” My Job

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: TheJarOfJam

#22 Rightfully Suspicious Quotes

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Pedro95

#23 Stop Mom! Free “Face Painting”

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: CompuChip

#24 I Always Buy My “Candy” At My Local Bowling Alley

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: mobuco

#25 Uh, What Kinda Teacher Again?

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: oldskewlphilosphy

#26 “Nothing” In Car

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: bobbysteel

#27 Of Course. I Mean, What Else Would You Even Put In There

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: dj-milk-problems

#28 Uhm?

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: houtaroo

#29 Yours? Hmm

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: frostbyte5000

#30 Hate It When You “Accidental” Salmon

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: AGeary

#31 Mom, Are You Proud Or Not?

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: A_QueerGhost32

#32 Yes, Officer, I’m “21”

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: turbobex

#33 “If” You Catch My Drift

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Bbop1999

#34 It’s Written On Police Cars

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: nickbesick

#35 “Specialized In Various Specialties”

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: raymondromero

#36 Mechanic Wanted

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: ItsBohanJones

#37 When Looking Up What McNuggets Are Made Of

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: _pineapple_sauce_

#38 Found This At A Secondhand

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: hurtbytinybee

#39 A What Now

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Mercsidian

#40 Just Seen In A Microsoft Presentation. Yeah, It Sure Is

40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: be4ou

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
