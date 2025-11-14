40 Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Writing is a bit like alchemy. You take a bunch of separate elements—like grammar, style, flow, passion, creativity, story, characters, twists, and turns—and you mix them together to get the result that you want. Sometimes, your experiments pay off and you communicate your innermost ideas to your readers. Other times, you mess up and accidentally write hilarious things without meaning to.
And, boy, do people make funny blunders often! It usually has something to do with a lack of understanding of how things like the elements of punctuation work. For example, some individuals find it hard to grasp how quotation marks should be used. And when they mess up, we’re left with suspiciously-sounding sentences and unintended double entendres.
We collected some of the best such examples from the ‘“Suspiciously” Used Quotation Marks’ subreddit, so scroll down, enjoy, check out our interview with one of the community’s managers, and upvote your fave sentences. Be sure to let us know which ones made you laugh the hardest!
#1 Very “Useful” Tutorial
#2 Oh No, Timmy
#3 Starbucks Is Offering Everything These Days
#4 I Feel So Sorry For That Actor
#5 A “Loving Tribute”
#6 This Is What I Think Of Your So-Called Allergy
#7 My Husband Was Given This Notepad At His New Job. Most Discouraging Use Of Quotation Marks
#8 Suspicious Church
#9 That Is Unsettling
#10 You Might Want To Clarify Your Acronym A Bit
#11 So Many Questions
#12 I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Been More Intimidated By A Piece Of Mail
#13 Don’t Know How I Feel About This “Plastic Surgeon”
#14 I Don’t Know If I Want To Visit This So-Called “Church” Of Yours
#15 Suspicious Quotes
#16 Sir This Is The “Police”
#17 Should I Doubt The Safety Of My Holidays?
#18 “Sober”
#19 “Befriended”
#20 I’d Rather Not Touch The ‘Rock’, Thanks
#21 I Also “Love” My Job
#22 Rightfully Suspicious Quotes
#23 Stop Mom! Free “Face Painting”
#24 I Always Buy My “Candy” At My Local Bowling Alley
#25 Uh, What Kinda Teacher Again?
#26 “Nothing” In Car
#27 Of Course. I Mean, What Else Would You Even Put In There
#28 Uhm?
#29 Yours? Hmm
#30 Hate It When You “Accidental” Salmon
#31 Mom, Are You Proud Or Not?
#32 Yes, Officer, I’m “21”
#33 “If” You Catch My Drift
#34 It’s Written On Police Cars
#35 “Specialized In Various Specialties”
#36 Mechanic Wanted
#37 When Looking Up What McNuggets Are Made Of
#38 Found This At A Secondhand
#39 A What Now
#40 Just Seen In A Microsoft Presentation. Yeah, It Sure Is
