50 Ingenious Signs That May Leave Your Sides Hurting From Laughter (New Pics)

You’ve heard of stand-up comedy, but are you familiar with sign-up comedy? Well, the concept is simple: there are signs, hung up in various places, patiently waiting for passersby to read them and chuckle. And as the Funny Signs subreddit has made abundantly clear, there is absolutely no shortage of silly signs in the world.
Below, you’ll find some of our favorite clever, hilarious and even unintentionally funny signs that members have shared in this light-hearted group. Enjoy scrolling through this signage that might inspire you to keep your eyes peeled for silly signs in your own neighborhood, and remember to upvote the ones you’d love to encounter someday!
#1 Ah Yes, The Casual Neighborhood Coyote Detonating Tnt
Image source: Zacryon
#2 Is It True Guys ???
Image source: LittleShopping1240
#3 Warning: Surprises Are Not Needed!
Image source: Lee_Ma_NN
#4 Big Fat Nope
Image source: dollartreecandle
#5 I’m A Dog Lover As Well
Image source: Thin_Arachnid6217
#6 Pub In The UK
Image source: ILikePie30509
#7 Truth Be Told!
Image source: HappyJacket3113
#8 Demon Dog Sign
Image source: LieChemical9700
#9 Don’t Hold Back. Share Your Ideas!
Image source: dudreddit
#10 Some Good Advice From The Fire Department
Image source: Alternative_Egg9955
#11 Too Funny
Image source: tellingbig
#12 The Four Horsemen Of The Bathroom Closet
Image source: Sensitive_Clue_4795
#13 Neighbors
Image source: Lmanwell23
#14 Free Snowman
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#15 Happens To Me Often
Image source: RedditWithMIG
#16 Forensics Lab Rules
Image source: Tinkerer221
#17 Know Yourself
Image source: abaganoush
#18 Six Word Stories
Image source: abaganoush
#19 Repetitive Incidents
Image source: Cman1916
#20 It’s Not A Bug, It’s A Feature
Image source: CroakyPyrex
#21 At A Local Church
Image source: Shaneaux
#22 Repeat This Is Not A Drill
Image source: Internetboy5434
#23 “I Laughed… I Cried.” Bathroom Of The Year
Image source: CouplingWithQuozl
#24 Nice
Image source: Fit-Advance9526
#25 Weather Balloons
Image source: revdre
#26 Now That’s A Good Advice!
Image source: Frank_luiz
#27 So What’s The Purpose Of This Store?
Image source: Otherwise_End7707
#28 Who Gave Zeb Aimbot?
Image source: R3tronic
#29 Yayy
Image source: whoisseptember
#30 I Broke My Toilet A Few Times This Year, So My Roommate Got A Text From Our Landlord Framed
Image source: bennythomson
#31 Presumably Good Advice
Image source: GryphonSK
#32 This Relatable Sign In Ireland
Image source: Adeelahh
#33 Found This Gem In My University’s Library
Image source: fart-b0y
#34 When You Claim It’s Just For Fun, But Is It?
Image source: HappyJacket3113
#35 Well, Of Course!
Image source: Desperate_Ambrose
#36 How Convenient
Image source: Alternative_Egg9955
#37 Yeah Abby
Image source: Alphalarge
#38 Only Two Years Left
Image source: jtd74190
#39 Don’t Catch ‘Em All!
Image source: GryphonSK
#40 Funny Street Signs
Image source: TwoLunar
#41 Spotted In The Men’s Room
Image source: raymalaspina
#42 If This Is Not A Sign I Dont Know What Is 😭
Image source: AttitudeCorrect1015
#43 Just Like Potato
Image source: Hollowlyslow375
#44 That Makes Sense Actually
Image source: Atmosphere_Training
#45 Just Stop
Image source: GryphonSK
#46 Ironic
Image source: PatrolOneMillion
#47 At My Local Park
Image source: No_Gap_65
#48 You Might Be Too Young To Get This
Image source: GryphonSK
#49 Stop
Image source: ShinyComedi
#50 Sigh…well They Tried
Image source: Waste-Job-3307
Follow Us