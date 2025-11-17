50 Ingenious Signs That May Leave Your Sides Hurting From Laughter (New Pics)

You’ve heard of stand-up comedy, but are you familiar with sign-up comedy? Well, the concept is simple: there are signs, hung up in various places, patiently waiting for passersby to read them and chuckle. And as the Funny Signs subreddit has made abundantly clear, there is absolutely no shortage of silly signs in the world.

Below, you’ll find some of our favorite clever, hilarious and even unintentionally funny signs that members have shared in this light-hearted group. Enjoy scrolling through this signage that might inspire you to keep your eyes peeled for silly signs in your own neighborhood, and remember to upvote the ones you’d love to encounter someday!

#1 Ah Yes, The Casual Neighborhood Coyote Detonating Tnt

Image source: Zacryon

#2 Is It True Guys ???

Image source: LittleShopping1240

#3 Warning: Surprises Are Not Needed!

Image source: Lee_Ma_NN

#4 Big Fat Nope

Image source: dollartreecandle

#5 I’m A Dog Lover As Well

Image source: Thin_Arachnid6217

#6 Pub In The UK

Image source: ILikePie30509

#7 Truth Be Told!

Image source: HappyJacket3113

#8 Demon Dog Sign

Image source: LieChemical9700

#9 Don’t Hold Back. Share Your Ideas!

Image source: dudreddit

#10 Some Good Advice From The Fire Department

Image source: Alternative_Egg9955

#11 Too Funny

Image source: tellingbig

#12 The Four Horsemen Of The Bathroom Closet

Image source: Sensitive_Clue_4795

#13 Neighbors

Image source: Lmanwell23

#14 Free Snowman

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#15 Happens To Me Often

Image source: RedditWithMIG

#16 Forensics Lab Rules

Image source: Tinkerer221

#17 Know Yourself

Image source: abaganoush

#18 Six Word Stories

Image source: abaganoush

#19 Repetitive Incidents

Image source: Cman1916

#20 It’s Not A Bug, It’s A Feature

Image source: CroakyPyrex

#21 At A Local Church

Image source: Shaneaux

#22 Repeat This Is Not A Drill

Image source: Internetboy5434

#23 “I Laughed… I Cried.” Bathroom Of The Year

Image source: CouplingWithQuozl

#24 Nice

Image source: Fit-Advance9526

#25 Weather Balloons

Image source: revdre

#26 Now That’s A Good Advice!

Image source: Frank_luiz

#27 So What’s The Purpose Of This Store?

Image source: Otherwise_End7707

#28 Who Gave Zeb Aimbot?

Image source: R3tronic

#29 Yayy

Image source: whoisseptember

#30 I Broke My Toilet A Few Times This Year, So My Roommate Got A Text From Our Landlord Framed

Image source: bennythomson

#31 Presumably Good Advice

Image source: GryphonSK

#32 This Relatable Sign In Ireland

Image source: Adeelahh

#33 Found This Gem In My University’s Library

Image source: fart-b0y

#34 When You Claim It’s Just For Fun, But Is It?

Image source: HappyJacket3113

#35 Well, Of Course!

Image source: Desperate_Ambrose

#36 How Convenient

Image source: Alternative_Egg9955

#37 Yeah Abby

Image source: Alphalarge

#38 Only Two Years Left

Image source: jtd74190

#39 Don’t Catch ‘Em All!

Image source: GryphonSK

#40 Funny Street Signs

Image source: TwoLunar

#41 Spotted In The Men’s Room

Image source: raymalaspina

#42 If This Is Not A Sign I Dont Know What Is 😭

Image source: AttitudeCorrect1015

#43 Just Like Potato

Image source: Hollowlyslow375

#44 That Makes Sense Actually

Image source: Atmosphere_Training

#45 Just Stop

Image source: GryphonSK

#46 Ironic

Image source: PatrolOneMillion

#47 At My Local Park

Image source: No_Gap_65

#48 You Might Be Too Young To Get This

Image source: GryphonSK

#49 Stop

Image source: ShinyComedi

#50 Sigh…well They Tried

Image source: Waste-Job-3307

Patrick Penrose
