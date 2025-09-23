92 Hilariously Random Notes, Signs, And Messages That Remind Us Not To Take Life Too Seriously

Life can feel pretty routine sometimes. Wake up, grab a coffee, get through work, make dinner, repeat. Most of the time, we barely pause long enough to notice what’s going on around us.
Thankfully, some people aren’t content with letting things stay that boring. They find ways to shake things up—leaving behind witty notes, signs, and random messages that make you do a double take and, more importantly, make you laugh.
Scroll down to see some of the funniest ones caught in the wild and posted online.
#1 Passing The Baton
Image source: lunardownpour
#2 A Shot Of Espresso And A Free Puppy, What A Treat
Image source: wintergreenboba
#3 Creative
Image source: Mr-RedT
#4 Came To Work Today And Saw This Note On The Bathroom Door
Image source: Vital_Granade
#5 This Sign On A Vending Machine At My Work
Image source: AlphaOmniWolf
#6 My Fortune Cookie Paper
Image source: dinomaster25
#7 First I Was A Pebble
Image source: Relevant-Deer-4971
#8 Not Same Truck
Image source: aishpat
#9 My Husband Is In The Process Of Redoing Our Lawn. He Recently Began K*****g Off All Our Grass. I Didn’t Want Our Neighbors To Think We Were Neglectful Homeowners, So I Made A Sign
Image source: csidlauskas
#10 Found This In My Local Carpark Today. Perfect 10
Image source: mawktheone
#11 Surprise Me
Image source: Ry-Ry44
#12 Rule Of Thumb
Image source: anon
#13 New Doormat
Image source: Grasscutter101
#14 Some Kids Note Got Confescated And The Teacher Started Giggling
Image source: Benjaminzulo
#15 This Sign Outside A Local Pub
Image source: deepmobber
#16 Utah Has Its Issues, But It’s Traffic Signs Are Top Notch
Image source: B4ldy
#17 Good Advice
Image source: graystone777
#18 I Pass This Everyday, Makes Me Laugh Everytime
Image source: Odd_Order_7874
#19 Is This Fine Restaurant A Good Place For A First Date?
Image source: LimpMathematician247
#20 What I Got In My Fortune Cookie Today
Image source: Cody_Fournier
#21 Seagulls Freelancing, No Refunds
Image source: MaxQ50
#22 A Friend’s Note To Her Husband This Morning
Image source: Tweetystraw
#23 Good To Know
Image source: SweetWaterSurprise
#24 Wrong Turn
Image source: reddit.com
#25 My Dad Saw This Earlier Today. Had To Share
Image source: GyroBeats
#26 Cats Are Always Shady
Image source: Thenellyelmes
#27 Of Course This Would Be In A Science Room
Image source: bazinga_the
#28 Read The Sign. Or Don’t
Image source: Newfoundplanet
#29 Out Of Order Escalator Sign At My Local Shopping Centre
Image source: -rabid-
#30 This Sign Outside An Animal Hospital
Image source: TheVentiLebowski
#31 Sign Me
Image source: Justfortrolls
#32 This Wet Floor Sign At The Toronto Aquarium
Image source: mcastre
#33 Teacher’s Note For Us Summer School Custodians
Image source: ReadingRambo17
#34 You’d Think They Woulda Seen That Coming
Image source: spopoff54
#35 No Such Thing As Bad Publicity. Wally’s Pub Here On The Nh Seacoast, Brilliantly Seeing To It
Image source: reddit user
#36 If Only They Had Asked A Single Teenager To Read This Before Posting It
Image source: Snuglebuns
#37 Life With Coffee Is Good
Image source: hodgkinthepirate
#38 Just This
Image source: 19forty4
#39 Please Be Gentle
Image source: qutx
#40 Rejected
Image source: randomguy471471
#41 My 8-Year-Old Cousin Put This Note Up On Her Bedroom Door
Image source: UseOnceandDestroy27
#42 Legit Sign Post
Image source: nofomo2
#43 So…what Constitutes “Minor”?
Image source: KayakingATLien
#44 This Billboard Is Pretty Famous In Our Town For The Things It Says
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Valentine’s Day Discount
Image source: Obajan
#46 The Sign In My Co-Worker’s 2nd Grade Classroom
Image source: SkippyBluestockings
#47 This Sign At My Local Orthodox Church
Image source: SilverSunrises
#48 Can I Sign This Twice?
Image source: shivstar
#49 Just Found This. First Accurate Fortune I’ve Ever Gotten. 👍🏻
Image source: JessLovesNaps
#50 Comforting Sign Board At A Corn Maze
Image source: AlwaysGroovy
#51 August, Our Condolences
Image source: MaidenOregon
#52 Honest Cat Collar
Image source: xxMVRCKxx
#53 Finally An Honest Motivational Banner
Image source: TeachMeImWilling69
#54 Taken In A Pretty Lofty Apartment
Image source: Kinojitsu
#55 It Got So Bad They Had A Sign Made
Image source: Advancedmayaca
#56 Sign On A Garage On My Street
Image source: Hfhghnfdsfg
#57 Sign Above Urinal In China
Image source: Liggidy
#58 Sign Bandits At It Again!
Image source: Limp_Orchid_7641
#59 My Best Friends April Fools Prank
Image source: Frat_Panda
#60 He’s Trying Hard
Image source: TheJneeR
#61 Can’t Deny The Similarities Are Uncanny
Image source: SayItAgainZoomies
#62 I’m Pretty Sure If Somebody Needed One It Would Be A Bit More Than An Inconvenience
Image source: JerseyHornet
#63 Thought My Yard Sale Sign Might Be Enjoyed Here
Image source: HaZZaH33
#64 My Girlfriend Sent Me This Picture Convinced Amazon Slipped Up
Image source: reddit.com
#65 Bathroom Fork
Image source: Eluvscats
#66 In My Defense
Image source: Fruitfly2000
#67 Which One Of You Did This?
Image source: benito78
#68 Rainy Day In Tallinn
Image source: veeexe
#69 This Sign Seems To Be A Little Redundant
Image source: ninman5
#70 My Fortune Cookie From The China Buffet
Image source: reddit.com
#71 This Help Wanted Sign In Scarborough UK
Image source: strongbowblade
#72 Just Moved In And Bought This Sign…finally Feels Like Home
Image source: interruptingcow_moo
#73 Found This Is Hanging In The Doctors Office
Image source: Original_Act_3481
#74 My Life Is A Lie
Image source: misc_bits
#75 Someone Put This On My Truck
Image source: jncojeans_17
#76 Funny Doormat
Image source: Thenellyelmes
#77 Obvious Sign Is Obvious
Image source: TherianRose
#78 The More I Look At It, The Worse It Gets
Image source: oh_walkaway
#79 I Can Think Of Many Reasons Not To Drink From Them…reclaimed Water Is Not At The Top Of That List. (Sign Spotted In A Local Retailer’s Bathroom)
Image source: mishawhy
#80 Mothman Is Real
Image source: otis_the_drunk
#81 Congratulations, Grant
Image source: Bitbatgaming
#82 Girlfriend And I Use This Whiteboard On The Fridge To Leave Each Other Messages
Image source: blazinlow870
#83 Learn 2 Make Signs Professional 😭
Image source: Enthoosed
#84 Girlfriend Had A Rough Day At Work, So I Got Her A Cake!
Image source: mckeenmachine
#85 Good Caulk
Image source: Sunset1311
#86 What Are You Preaching About Today?
Image source: thrifterbynature
#87 To Park, Or Not To Park? Now That Is The Question
Image source: StutteringMyWayThrou
#88 Harsh Consequences In Elk Grove, CA
Image source: CasiriDrinker
#89 Only In The UK Would They Need To Specify No Tea Bags Down The Toilet
Image source: BlueTwo91
#90 Not Sure If Traffic Control Or Nature Documentary
Image source: BoggsWH
#91 Don’t Be Like Kevin
Image source: NotBadAndYou
#92 This Parking Sign At A Brewery
Image source: kaptainkru
