92 Hilariously Random Notes, Signs, And Messages That Remind Us Not To Take Life Too Seriously

by

Life can feel pretty routine sometimes. Wake up, grab a coffee, get through work, make dinner, repeat. Most of the time, we barely pause long enough to notice what’s going on around us.

Thankfully, some people aren’t content with letting things stay that boring. They find ways to shake things up—leaving behind witty notes, signs, and random messages that make you do a double take and, more importantly, make you laugh.

Scroll down to see some of the funniest ones caught in the wild and posted online.

#1 Passing The Baton

Image source: lunardownpour

#2 A Shot Of Espresso And A Free Puppy, What A Treat

Image source: wintergreenboba

#3 Creative

Image source: Mr-RedT

#4 Came To Work Today And Saw This Note On The Bathroom Door

Image source: Vital_Granade

#5 This Sign On A Vending Machine At My Work

Image source: AlphaOmniWolf

#6 My Fortune Cookie Paper

Image source: dinomaster25

#7 First I Was A Pebble

Image source: Relevant-Deer-4971

#8 Not Same Truck

Image source: aishpat

#9 My Husband Is In The Process Of Redoing Our Lawn. He Recently Began K*****g Off All Our Grass. I Didn’t Want Our Neighbors To Think We Were Neglectful Homeowners, So I Made A Sign

Image source: csidlauskas

#10 Found This In My Local Carpark Today. Perfect 10

Image source: mawktheone

#11 Surprise Me

Image source: Ry-Ry44

#12 Rule Of Thumb

Image source: anon

#13 New Doormat

Image source: Grasscutter101

#14 Some Kids Note Got Confescated And The Teacher Started Giggling

Image source: Benjaminzulo

#15 This Sign Outside A Local Pub

Image source: deepmobber

#16 Utah Has Its Issues, But It’s Traffic Signs Are Top Notch

Image source: B4ldy

#17 Good Advice

Image source: graystone777

#18 I Pass This Everyday, Makes Me Laugh Everytime

Image source: Odd_Order_7874

#19 Is This Fine Restaurant A Good Place For A First Date?

Image source: LimpMathematician247

#20 What I Got In My Fortune Cookie Today

Image source: Cody_Fournier

#21 Seagulls Freelancing, No Refunds

Image source: MaxQ50

#22 A Friend’s Note To Her Husband This Morning

Image source: Tweetystraw

#23 Good To Know

Image source: SweetWaterSurprise

#24 Wrong Turn

Image source: reddit.com

#25 My Dad Saw This Earlier Today. Had To Share

Image source: GyroBeats

#26 Cats Are Always Shady

Image source: Thenellyelmes

#27 Of Course This Would Be In A Science Room

Image source: bazinga_the

#28 Read The Sign. Or Don’t

Image source: Newfoundplanet

#29 Out Of Order Escalator Sign At My Local Shopping Centre

Image source: -rabid-

#30 This Sign Outside An Animal Hospital

Image source: TheVentiLebowski

#31 Sign Me

Image source: Justfortrolls

#32 This Wet Floor Sign At The Toronto Aquarium

Image source: mcastre

#33 Teacher’s Note For Us Summer School Custodians

Image source: ReadingRambo17

#34 You’d Think They Woulda Seen That Coming

Image source: spopoff54

#35 No Such Thing As Bad Publicity. Wally’s Pub Here On The Nh Seacoast, Brilliantly Seeing To It

Image source: reddit user

#36 If Only They Had Asked A Single Teenager To Read This Before Posting It

Image source: Snuglebuns

#37 Life With Coffee Is Good

Image source: hodgkinthepirate

#38 Just This

Image source: 19forty4

#39 Please Be Gentle

Image source: qutx

#40 Rejected

Image source: randomguy471471

#41 My 8-Year-Old Cousin Put This Note Up On Her Bedroom Door

Image source: UseOnceandDestroy27

#42 Legit Sign Post

Image source: nofomo2

#43 So…what Constitutes “Minor”?

Image source: KayakingATLien

#44 This Billboard Is Pretty Famous In Our Town For The Things It Says

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Valentine’s Day Discount

Image source: Obajan

#46 The Sign In My Co-Worker’s 2nd Grade Classroom

Image source: SkippyBluestockings

#47 This Sign At My Local Orthodox Church

Image source: SilverSunrises

#48 Can I Sign This Twice?

Image source: shivstar

#49 Just Found This. First Accurate Fortune I’ve Ever Gotten. 👍🏻

Image source: JessLovesNaps

#50 Comforting Sign Board At A Corn Maze

Image source: AlwaysGroovy

#51 August, Our Condolences

Image source: MaidenOregon

#52 Honest Cat Collar

Image source: xxMVRCKxx

#53 Finally An Honest Motivational Banner

Image source: TeachMeImWilling69

#54 Taken In A Pretty Lofty Apartment

Image source: Kinojitsu

#55 It Got So Bad They Had A Sign Made

Image source: Advancedmayaca

#56 Sign On A Garage On My Street

Image source: Hfhghnfdsfg

#57 Sign Above Urinal In China

Image source: Liggidy

#58 Sign Bandits At It Again!

Image source: Limp_Orchid_7641

#59 My Best Friends April Fools Prank

Image source: Frat_Panda

#60 He’s Trying Hard

Image source: TheJneeR

#61 Can’t Deny The Similarities Are Uncanny

Image source: SayItAgainZoomies

#62 I’m Pretty Sure If Somebody Needed One It Would Be A Bit More Than An Inconvenience

Image source: JerseyHornet

#63 Thought My Yard Sale Sign Might Be Enjoyed Here

Image source: HaZZaH33

#64 My Girlfriend Sent Me This Picture Convinced Amazon Slipped Up

Image source: reddit.com

#65 Bathroom Fork

Image source: Eluvscats

#66 In My Defense

Image source: Fruitfly2000

#67 Which One Of You Did This?

Image source: benito78

#68 Rainy Day In Tallinn

Image source: veeexe

#69 This Sign Seems To Be A Little Redundant

Image source: ninman5

#70 My Fortune Cookie From The China Buffet

Image source: reddit.com

#71 This Help Wanted Sign In Scarborough UK

Image source: strongbowblade

#72 Just Moved In And Bought This Sign…finally Feels Like Home

Image source: interruptingcow_moo

#73 Found This Is Hanging In The Doctors Office

Image source: Original_Act_3481

#74 My Life Is A Lie

Image source: misc_bits

#75 Someone Put This On My Truck

Image source: jncojeans_17

#76 Funny Doormat

Image source: Thenellyelmes

#77 Obvious Sign Is Obvious

Image source: TherianRose

#78 The More I Look At It, The Worse It Gets

Image source: oh_walkaway

#79 I Can Think Of Many Reasons Not To Drink From Them…reclaimed Water Is Not At The Top Of That List. (Sign Spotted In A Local Retailer’s Bathroom)

Image source: mishawhy

#80 Mothman Is Real

Image source: otis_the_drunk

#81 Congratulations, Grant

Image source: Bitbatgaming

#82 Girlfriend And I Use This Whiteboard On The Fridge To Leave Each Other Messages

Image source: blazinlow870

#83 Learn 2 Make Signs Professional 😭

Image source: Enthoosed

#84 Girlfriend Had A Rough Day At Work, So I Got Her A Cake!

Image source: mckeenmachine

#85 Good Caulk

Image source: Sunset1311

#86 What Are You Preaching About Today?

Image source: thrifterbynature

#87 To Park, Or Not To Park? Now That Is The Question

Image source: StutteringMyWayThrou

#88 Harsh Consequences In Elk Grove, CA

Image source: CasiriDrinker

#89 Only In The UK Would They Need To Specify No Tea Bags Down The Toilet

Image source: BlueTwo91

#90 Not Sure If Traffic Control Or Nature Documentary

Image source: BoggsWH

#91 Don’t Be Like Kevin

Image source: NotBadAndYou

#92 This Parking Sign At A Brewery

Image source: kaptainkru

