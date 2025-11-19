50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

by

Just like every year, 2024 was an amazing one for animal meme lovers. The star of the show was, of course, Moo Deng, the pygmy hippo, who, with her dewy skin and chaotic spirit, won over the hearts of netizens. We also can’t forget Pesto the Penguin, who achieved viral stardom for being a chocolatey, chunky chick, and Hvaldimir, the beluga whale, who gained fame for (allegedly) being a Russian spy. Other memorable mentions include Peanut the Squirrel and Ava, the golden tiger—both adorable in their own right. 

2024 was a truly fruitful year for animal memes so we’re manifesting for another one with a fresh batch of them, courtesy of the Instagram account “Openly Gay Animals.” Scroll down to find the best the page has to offer and make sure to upvote those memes that deserve a spot on this list.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with world-renowned board-certified veterinary surgeon and CEO of Dr. Fossum’s Pet Care, Dr. Theresa Fossum, and world-renowned integrative veterinarian and founder of Chagrin Falls Pet Clinic, Dr. Carol Osborne, who kindly agreed to tell us how we can keep our pets healthy and safe in cold weather.

#1

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#2

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#3

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: AJamesMcCarthy

#4

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#5

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#6

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#7

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#8

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#9

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#10

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: SteveMeans

#11

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: UncleDuke1969

#12

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#13

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#14

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#15

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#16

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#17

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#18

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: JasmineKenSZN

#19

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: AdamCSharp

#20

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayaliens

#21

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#22

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#23

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#24

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: sasijayaram

#25

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#26

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: ProfMAGeorge

#27

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#28

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#29

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#30

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#31

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#32

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: punnyhow

#33

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#34

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#35

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#36

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#37

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#38

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#39

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#40

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#41

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#42

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#43

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: punnyhow

#44

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#45

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#46

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#47

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#48

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#49

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

#50

50 Times Animals Were So Unintentionally Hilarious, They Were Turned Into Memes (New Pics)

Image source: openlygayanimals

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
‘I didn’t know she was dating a black boy, did you?’ Mom Shuts Down Comments About Her Daughter Dating A Black Guy
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas! What Is One Thing You Hate About Winter? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
19 AI-Generated Portraits Of Characters From The Simpsons If They Existed In Real Life
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Netflix’s Maid: A Depiction Of Emotional Abuse
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2021
Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer is Nightmare Fuel
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2022
Woman Who Tanked Boyfriend’s Career Over Charlie Kirk Comments Resurfaces After Backlash
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.