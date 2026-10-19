This Brilliant Cartoonist Nails Life’s Ironies: Here Are 29 Of Her Latest Comics

The best cartoons make you laugh first and think a second later, and Megan J. Herbert has mastered that pause. The Australian cartoonist, whose work appears regularly in The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, returns to Bored Panda with a new collection of illustrations about the absurdities of modern life, from everyday frustrations to politics, technology and social issues.
With a distinctive drawing style and a sharp eye for detail, Herbert turns complicated subjects into simple, clever observations. One panel might poke fun at politicians, another might capture the daily struggles of freelancers, and a third might imagine what birds think of people wearing headphones. This range earned the cartoonist the title of 2024 Political Cartoonist of the Year at the Museum of Australian Democracy, with judges praising both her versatility and her inventive use of metaphor.
We’ve gathered more of her witty and thought-provoking cartoons below. Scroll down and let us know which ones made you laugh, and which made you think.
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