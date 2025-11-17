Hey Student Pandas, What Are Your Goals For Next Year? (Closed)

by

The summer vacations have either already started or are right upon us for everyone around the world. I like to reflect on what went wrong or right this past year, and how I can use that to plan for a better next year. I invite you to join me so we can all help one another.

#1

My goal for next year is to try and match my average of this year.
It’s going to be quite a challenge…

#2

Get into a higher math class. I hope I can do it!

#3

to finish my work on time :’) (like three/fourths of my work was turned in late lmao) i couldn’t focus on ANYTHING last year

#4

Pass the AP classes I’m taking. I will be taking AP Chemistry and AP Computer Science for sure. I also would like to take AP Pyschology, but I’m not sure if my schedule will allow for it, and I might need to take it the year after.

#5

My goal for next school year is to not get sick, because this past year I missed a ton of school and got super behind on basically everything

#6

not failing 👍

#7

To be more productive and keep my locker organized. And also to join the robotics program again

#8

Make my girlfriend as happy as she deserves and not the c**p the world gives. That’s all :)

#9

my goal is to get into Algebra 1 for eighth grade, so I can be ahead and get into my dream college (UC Berkeley)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
