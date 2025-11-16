50 Of The Most ‘Antisocial’ Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled ‘Fear Of Going Out’

by

Look, not everyone wants to spend Friday night partying. Some of us want to roll ourselves into a blanket burrito and watch a movie at home. Alone. And without having to justify ourselves for it.

We’re not ungrateful if we want to avoid our friends for a day or two. Nor are we defective if our mind goes blank when we meet new people. We’re just (a bit) antisocial.

If you’re one of these people (or simply want to understand your introverted friend better), there’s an Instagram account dedicated to portraying this life in memes.

It’s called FOGO. The acronym stands for The Fear of Going Out, and the one running it says this feeling is completely normal.

More info: Instagram

#1

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#2

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#3

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: BroderickHunter

#4

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: donniedoesworld, DonnieDoesWorld

#5

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: SamanthaMatt1, SamanthaMatt1

#6

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#7

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: deelalz

#8

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: Kristen_Arnett

#9

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: AndySugs, AndySugs

#10

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#11

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#12

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#13

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: UnburntWitch

#14

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#15

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#16

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#17

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#18

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#19

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#20

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#21

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: Adamhill1212, Adamhill1212

#22

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#23

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: TrevShow, TrevShow

#24

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#25

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: oldredtree, oldredtree

#26

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#27

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: LukeRenner, @LukeRenner

#28

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: KateHarding, KateHarding

#29

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: baddanadanabad, @baddanadanabad

#30

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#31

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#32

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#33

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#34

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: Ali_jordan1, @Ali_jordan1

#35

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#36

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#37

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#38

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#39

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: tacko_belle, @tacko_belle

#40

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#41

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: ryanaboyd, ryanaboyd

#42

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#43

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#44

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#45

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#46

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#47

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#48

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: fearofgoingout

#49

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: closetoclassy, closetoclassy

#50

50 Of The Most &#8216;Antisocial&#8217; Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled &#8216;Fear Of Going Out&#8217;

Image source: ImNotScottySire, ImNotScottySire

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Stunt Compilation Simply Entitled “People Are Insane”
3 min read
Mar, 31, 2017
21 Gorgeous Paper Sculptures Of Butterflies And Beetles By Kerilynn Wilson
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Family Started Doing ‘Real-Life’ Christmas Cards 8 Years Ago And They Get Crazier As The Kids Grow Up
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Painted Clothes On People To Show How Mass-Market Clothing Can Be Turned Into The Piece Of Art.
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
To Practice My Drawing Skills, I Drew These 19 Stylized Animals In My Sketchbook
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
My Summer is Planned: Check Out This Amazing Death Star Cornhole Game
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.