80 Dad Jokes That Are So Bad, They’re Actually Funny

Not every bit of content we consume has to be profound or complicated. Sometimes all we need is a quick, innocent laugh, and that’s exactly the vibe of the Facebook page Puns, which has already built a massive following of 2.1 million fans.

While the page definitely lives up to its name by making posts focused on wordplay, it’s not limited to just that — you can also find other forms of corny dad jokes that make you groan and chuckle at the same time.

More info: Facebook

#1 Never Is

Image source: WowSoPunny

#2 Talk About Brief Introductions…

Image source: WowSoPunny

#3 I Can’t Quite Wrap My Head Around This Joke

Image source: WowSoPunny

#4 French Kiss

Image source: WowSoPunny

#5 You Have His Word

Image source: WowSoPunny, j_opdenakker

#6 Amazing

Image source: WowSoPunny

#7 Gets Me Every Time

Image source: WowSoPunny

#8 Plumber Of The Year

Image source: WowSoPunny

#9 Why Just Why

Image source: WowSoPunny

#10 No Lies Detected

Image source: WowSoPunny

#11 Holy Cow

Image source: WowSoPunny

#12 Oh No

Image source: WowSoPunny

#13 For Real Doe

Image source: WowSoPunny

#14 He Feels Left Out Now

Image source: WowSoPunny

#15 Not Watch She Was Expecting

Image source: WowSoPunny

#16 Oh Deer

Image source: WowSoPunny

#17 Otterly Amazing

Image source: WowSoPunny

#18 Wood You Merry Me

Image source: WowSoPunny

#19 They Do Come In Handy

Image source: WowSoPunny

#20 History Lesson

Image source: WowSoPunny

#21 Seacow

Image source: WowSoPunny, KylePlantEmoji

#22 Must Have Been A Rough Draft

Image source: WowSoPunny

#23 I’m Surprised She Hasn’t Left Me Yet

Image source: WowSoPunny

#24 As The Coffee Just Came Out Of My Nose

Image source: WowSoPunny

#25 Apparently, He’s A Dog Fancy-Er

Image source: WowSoPunny

#26 It’s Knight Time

Image source: WowSoPunny

#27 Was The Prize Taxable

Image source: WowSoPunny

#28 Absolutely Zero Chance A Horse Drew This

Image source: WowSoPunny, JonnyMicro

#29 Ke Nobi Do That

Image source: WowSoPunny

#30 Good Knight

Image source: WowSoPunny

#31 The Perfect Sign Doesn’t Exi-

Image source: WowSoPunny

#32 Lifelong Dream Achieved

Image source: WowSoPunny

#33 Czech Out This Baghdad Joke

Image source: WowSoPunny

#34 The Title Doesn’t Really Cell It Accurately

Image source: WowSoPunny

#35 Might As Well Pack It In

Image source: WowSoPunny

#36 Nothing I Can Do

Image source: WowSoPunny

#37 Please Don’t Resort To Violins And Anger

Image source: WowSoPunny

#38 If Your Man Looks Like That, He’s A Keeper

Image source: WowSoPunny

#39 Now That’s A Large Pooh

Image source: WowSoPunny

#40 Exactly

Image source: WowSoPunny

#41 Now He Has Nobody To Go Out With

Image source: WowSoPunny

#42 Faceless Mountain

Image source: WowSoPunny

#43 Iron Man Straightens Them Out

Image source: WowSoPunny

#44 Om

Image source: WowSoPunny

#45 Eye See What She Did There

Image source: WowSoPunny

#46 Does This Count

Image source: WowSoPunny

#47 It’s Baloney

Image source: WowSoPunny

#48 What A Plane Joke

Image source: WowSoPunny

#49 Groan

Image source: WowSoPunny

#50 I Love This

Image source: WowSoPunny

#51 Oh That’s Bad

Image source: WowSoPunny

#52 He Eight Seconds

Image source: WowSoPunny

#53 Why Is This Funny

Image source: WowSoPunny

#54 Finally Happened

Image source: WowSoPunny

#55 Some Would Say This Goes Against The Grain

Image source: WowSoPunny

#56 A Middle Aged Woman

Image source: WowSoPunny

#57 Aggravated

Image source: WowSoPunny

#58 Gets Me Every Time

Image source: WowSoPunny

#59 This Hertz

Image source: WowSoPunny

#60 How Dairy Do Such A Thing

Image source: WowSoPunny

#61 Ding Dong Be Like

Image source: WowSoPunny

#62 Hence The Silence

Image source: WowSoPunny

#63 Souljaboardtellem

Image source: WowSoPunny

#64 *slow Claps*

Image source: WowSoPunny

#65 I Can’t

Image source: WowSoPunny

#66 Then I Was Going Through Withdrawals

Image source: WowSoPunny

#67 Me: But, I Can!

Image source: WowSoPunny

#68 There Are Many Things That I Would Like To Say To You, But I Don’t Know How…

Image source: WowSoPunny

#69 Word

Image source: WowSoPunny

#70 This Is Soupposed To Be Funny

Image source: WowSoPunny

#71 Shockingly True

Image source: WowSoPunny

#72 There’s A Price Toupe

Image source: WowSoPunny

#73 Had Me In Stitches

Image source: WowSoPunny

#74 Pasta La Vista Baby

Image source: WowSoPunny

#75 Clearly He Had Some Tres-Mendous Skills

Image source: WowSoPunny

#76 Shortcuts To Math

Image source: WowSoPunny

#77 That’s A Well Seasoned Pun

Image source: WowSoPunny

#78 Not As Whisky As Wobbing A Bank

Image source: WowSoPunny

#79 Ive Got A Secret

Image source: WowSoPunny

#80 Hay-Larious

Image source: WowSoPunny

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
