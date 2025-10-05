80 Dad Jokes That Are So Bad, They’re Actually Funny

Not every bit of content we consume has to be profound or complicated. Sometimes all we need is a quick, innocent laugh, and that’s exactly the vibe of the Facebook page Puns, which has already built a massive following of 2.1 million fans.
While the page definitely lives up to its name by making posts focused on wordplay, it’s not limited to just that — you can also find other forms of corny dad jokes that make you groan and chuckle at the same time.
More info: Facebook
#1 Never Is
#2 Talk About Brief Introductions…
#3 I Can’t Quite Wrap My Head Around This Joke
#4 French Kiss
#5 You Have His Word
#6 Amazing
#7 Gets Me Every Time
#8 Plumber Of The Year
#9 Why Just Why
#10 No Lies Detected
#11 Holy Cow
#12 Oh No
#13 For Real Doe
#14 He Feels Left Out Now
#15 Not Watch She Was Expecting
#16 Oh Deer
#17 Otterly Amazing
#18 Wood You Merry Me
#19 They Do Come In Handy
#20 History Lesson
#21 Seacow
#22 Must Have Been A Rough Draft
#23 I’m Surprised She Hasn’t Left Me Yet
#24 As The Coffee Just Came Out Of My Nose
#25 Apparently, He’s A Dog Fancy-Er
#26 It’s Knight Time
#27 Was The Prize Taxable
#28 Absolutely Zero Chance A Horse Drew This
#29 Ke Nobi Do That
#30 Good Knight
#31 The Perfect Sign Doesn’t Exi-
#32 Lifelong Dream Achieved
#33 Czech Out This Baghdad Joke
#34 The Title Doesn’t Really Cell It Accurately
#35 Might As Well Pack It In
#36 Nothing I Can Do
#37 Please Don’t Resort To Violins And Anger
#38 If Your Man Looks Like That, He’s A Keeper
#39 Now That’s A Large Pooh
#40 Exactly
#41 Now He Has Nobody To Go Out With
#42 Faceless Mountain
#43 Iron Man Straightens Them Out
#44 Om
#45 Eye See What She Did There
#46 Does This Count
#47 It’s Baloney
#48 What A Plane Joke
#49 Groan
#50 I Love This
#51 Oh That’s Bad
#52 He Eight Seconds
#53 Why Is This Funny
#54 Finally Happened
#55 Some Would Say This Goes Against The Grain
#56 A Middle Aged Woman
#57 Aggravated
#58 Gets Me Every Time
#59 This Hertz
#60 How Dairy Do Such A Thing
#61 Ding Dong Be Like
#62 Hence The Silence
#63 Souljaboardtellem
#64 *slow Claps*
#65 I Can’t
#66 Then I Was Going Through Withdrawals
#67 Me: But, I Can!
#68 There Are Many Things That I Would Like To Say To You, But I Don’t Know How…
#69 Word
#70 This Is Soupposed To Be Funny
#71 Shockingly True
#72 There’s A Price Toupe
#73 Had Me In Stitches
#74 Pasta La Vista Baby
#75 Clearly He Had Some Tres-Mendous Skills
#76 Shortcuts To Math
#77 That’s A Well Seasoned Pun
#78 Not As Whisky As Wobbing A Bank
#79 Ive Got A Secret
#80 Hay-Larious
