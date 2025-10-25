80 Hilarious Programming Memes That Prove Debugging Is A Universal Struggle (New Pics)

Scrolling through our feeds and getting our daily dose of laughs may feel effortless, but the behind-the-scenes work that makes it all possible definitely isn’t.
All the thinking, coding, and developing that keeps our devices and the web running—the stuff we never see—is what holds everything together. It’s what ensures our memes reach our friends and our food arrives at our doorstep with just a tap.
Naturally, programmers need their own way to cope with all that stress. So to give them a little relief, we’ve gathered some of the funniest posts from the Programmer Humor subreddit. Scroll down and enjoy.
#1 Wearehumanstoo
Image source: SoumyadeepDey
#2 Itshardoutthere
Image source: Shiveringdev
#3 Poorusers
Image source: Creepy_Vehicle
#4 Itsdamntrue
Image source: TheProgrammerMe
#5 Removingram
Image source: GirlsNeverDies
#6 Somethingsup
Image source: RhysSullivan
#7 Ripfirefox
Image source: RockJoonLee
#8 Mondayfeelsdifferent
Image source: witcherisdamned
#9 Itgoesbothwaysdumbass
Image source: RenSanders
#10 Literallyme
Image source: Yuchenj_UW
#11 Justonemoreyearicanfeelit
Image source: skygetsit
#12 Trustmebroascriptwillbefaster
Image source: Most_Option_9153
#13 Yousonofagun
Image source: ManagerOfLove
#14 Ifyoudidntknow
Image source: Dishpit
#15 Thebeautifulcode
Image source: g1rlchild
#16 Anothertoughdayatwork
Image source: Shiroyasha_2308
#17 Originalcodenowvibe
Image source: Krayvok
#18 Teaandinnitfunction
Image source: jtannady
#19 LOL
Image source: Eastern-Swordfish776
#20 Regexmustbedestroyed
Image source: Guilty-Ad3342
#21 Wedontknowhow
Image source: RhysSullivan
#22 Strictvschilltypesystems
Image source: Astrikal
#23 Johnisajollygoodfellow
Image source: maifee
#24 Wellwellwell
Image source: soap94
#25 Goodmorning
Image source: omarc1492
#26 Whydopeoplepeoplelisten
Image source: ____candied_yams____
#27 Youallknowthis
Image source: KaamDeveloper
#28 Poormom
Image source: YTRKinG
#29 Packetloss
Image source: Jinium
#30 Neverforgetthatonesrdev
Image source: skygetsit
#31 Pleaseapprovemypr
Image source: GiveMeThePeatBoys
#32 Oopisaparadigmpoopisalifestyle
Image source: Intial_Leader
#33 Uhohoursourceisnext
Image source: Independent_Heart_15
#34 Startuppingintensifies
Image source: electricjimi
#35 Justchooseonegoddamn
Image source: InsertaGoodName
#36 Iusevimbtw
Image source: Koolboyee6969
#37 Pleasegivemeyouticketnr
Image source: brandi_Iove
#38 Seriously
Image source: acchnAsquare
#39 Ihaveanewideaforthisweekend
Image source: andresribeiroo
#40 Imeanitsnotwrong
Image source: Shiroyasha_2308
#41 Reinventthewheel
Image source: bewildered_forks
#42 Aireallydoesreplacejuniors
Image source: Banakuro
#43 Ittakestwominstoopen
Image source: yuva-krishna-memes
#44 Multigenerationaltechdebt
Image source: Local-Measurement-90
#45 Nobugsfound
Image source: I_dont_want_to_fight
#46 Nowgetoutbeforeicallsecurity
Image source: WarrenDavies81
#47 Itsanopensecret
Image source: SparklyEarlAv32
#48 Therapybutmakeitpython
Image source: Intial_Leader
#49 Dockerdockeryespapa
Image source: EasternPen1337
#50 Aftertryinglike10languages
Image source: PixelGamer352
#51 Imnotaskingformuch
Image source: Illusion911
#52 Firstdayofweek
Image source: claudixk
#53 Shamelessragebait
Image source: FelchingLegend
#54 Nowayhecouldscalewithouttheseones
Image source: andresribeiroo
#55 Developedthisalgorithmbackwheniworkedforblizzard
Image source: frootflie
#56 Truehappinesss
Image source: WinnieFlicker_67
#57 Averageopensourcecontribution
Image source: ClipboardCopyPaste
#58 Theystartingtogetit
Image source: JRhalpert
#59 Weresoclose
Image source: Samathan_
#60 Tailoredcoverletterorsincerelinkedinpost
Image source: moxyte
#61 Imgladtheysortedthistheymusthavebeenpayingmillionsforthosevscodeliscences
Image source: D34thToBlairism
#62 Ihaveaspellchecker
Image source: 5p4n911
#63 Imsurethecameraisdigital
Image source: Multi-User
#64 Hefoundyou
Image source: yotij
#65 Thankselon
Image source: onkopirate
#66 Ilovewhenthishappens
Image source: CryptographerWise840
#67 Expertinvba
Image source: Lumpy-Measurement-55
#68 Commitgrindsadpay
Image source: bmacabeus
#69 Reinventthewheel
Image source: Lanian
#70 Kuberneteschaos
Image source: Sarcaphagus_1190
#71 Perfectwaytomeasureprogress
Image source: IAdmitILie
#72 Needalooongbreakafterthat
Image source: ClipboardCopyPaste
#73 Someonetrythisplease
Image source: AustralianSilly
#74 Transitioningishard
Image source: soap94
#75 Simulateloading
Image source: 0xlostincode
#76 Programmersgamblingaddiction
Image source: hamiecod
#77 Epic
Image source: namepickinghard
#78 Itsalwaysxml
Image source: Geilomat-3000
#79 Devopsprankemailbot
Image source: WinnieFlicker_67
#80 Weshouldrewriteitinjavascript
Image source: IR0NS2GHT
Follow Us