80 Hilarious Programming Memes That Prove Debugging Is A Universal Struggle (New Pics)

by

Scrolling through our feeds and getting our daily dose of laughs may feel effortless, but the behind-the-scenes work that makes it all possible definitely isn’t.

All the thinking, coding, and developing that keeps our devices and the web running—the stuff we never see—is what holds everything together. It’s what ensures our memes reach our friends and our food arrives at our doorstep with just a tap.

Naturally, programmers need their own way to cope with all that stress. So to give them a little relief, we’ve gathered some of the funniest posts from the Programmer Humor subreddit. Scroll down and enjoy.

#1 Wearehumanstoo

Image source: SoumyadeepDey

Image source: SoumyadeepDey

#2 Itshardoutthere

Image source: Shiveringdev

Image source: Shiveringdev

#3 Poorusers

Image source: Creepy_Vehicle

Image source: Creepy_Vehicle

#4 Itsdamntrue

Image source: TheProgrammerMe

Image source: TheProgrammerMe

#5 Removingram

Image source: GirlsNeverDies

Image source: GirlsNeverDies

#6 Somethingsup

Image source: RhysSullivan

Image source: RhysSullivan

#7 Ripfirefox

Image source: RockJoonLee

Image source: RockJoonLee

#8 Mondayfeelsdifferent

Image source: witcherisdamned

Image source: witcherisdamned

#9 Itgoesbothwaysdumbass

Image source: RenSanders

Image source: RenSanders

#10 Literallyme

Image source: Yuchenj_UW

Image source: Yuchenj_UW

#11 Justonemoreyearicanfeelit

Image source: skygetsit

Image source: skygetsit

#12 Trustmebroascriptwillbefaster

Image source: Most_Option_9153

Image source: Most_Option_9153

#13 Yousonofagun

Image source: ManagerOfLove

Image source: ManagerOfLove

#14 Ifyoudidntknow

Image source: Dishpit

Image source: Dishpit

#15 Thebeautifulcode

Image source: g1rlchild

Image source: g1rlchild

#16 Anothertoughdayatwork

Image source: Shiroyasha_2308

Image source: Shiroyasha_2308

#17 Originalcodenowvibe

Image source: Krayvok

Image source: Krayvok

#18 Teaandinnitfunction

Image source: jtannady

Image source: jtannady

#19 LOL

Image source: Eastern-Swordfish776

Image source: Eastern-Swordfish776

#20 Regexmustbedestroyed

Image source: Guilty-Ad3342

Image source: Guilty-Ad3342

#21 Wedontknowhow

Image source: RhysSullivan

Image source: RhysSullivan

#22 Strictvschilltypesystems

Image source: Astrikal

Image source: Astrikal

#23 Johnisajollygoodfellow

Image source: maifee

Image source: maifee

#24 Wellwellwell

Image source: soap94

Image source: soap94

#25 Goodmorning

Image source: omarc1492

Image source: omarc1492

#26 Whydopeoplepeoplelisten

Image source: ____candied_yams____

Image source: ____candied_yams____

#27 Youallknowthis

Image source: KaamDeveloper

Image source: KaamDeveloper

#28 Poormom

Image source: YTRKinG

Image source: YTRKinG

#29 Packetloss

Image source: Jinium

Image source: Jinium

#30 Neverforgetthatonesrdev

Image source: skygetsit

Image source: skygetsit

#31 Pleaseapprovemypr

Image source: GiveMeThePeatBoys

Image source: GiveMeThePeatBoys

#32 Oopisaparadigmpoopisalifestyle

Image source: Intial_Leader

Image source: Intial_Leader

#33 Uhohoursourceisnext

Image source: Independent_Heart_15

Image source: Independent_Heart_15

#34 Startuppingintensifies

Image source: electricjimi

Image source: electricjimi

#35 Justchooseonegoddamn

Image source: InsertaGoodName

Image source: InsertaGoodName

#36 Iusevimbtw

Image source: Koolboyee6969

Image source: Koolboyee6969

#37 Pleasegivemeyouticketnr

Image source: brandi_Iove

Image source: brandi_Iove

#38 Seriously

Image source: acchnAsquare

Image source: acchnAsquare

#39 Ihaveanewideaforthisweekend

Image source: andresribeiroo

Image source: andresribeiroo

#40 Imeanitsnotwrong

Image source: Shiroyasha_2308

Image source: Shiroyasha_2308

#41 Reinventthewheel

Image source: bewildered_forks

Image source: bewildered_forks

#42 Aireallydoesreplacejuniors

Image source: Banakuro

Image source: Banakuro

#43 Ittakestwominstoopen

Image source: yuva-krishna-memes

Image source: yuva-krishna-memes

#44 Multigenerationaltechdebt

Image source: Local-Measurement-90

Image source: Local-Measurement-90

#45 Nobugsfound

Image source: I_dont_want_to_fight

Image source: I_dont_want_to_fight

#46 Nowgetoutbeforeicallsecurity

Image source: WarrenDavies81

Image source: WarrenDavies81

#47 Itsanopensecret

Image source: SparklyEarlAv32

Image source: SparklyEarlAv32

#48 Therapybutmakeitpython

Image source: Intial_Leader

Image source: Intial_Leader

#49 Dockerdockeryespapa

Image source: EasternPen1337

Image source: EasternPen1337

#50 Aftertryinglike10languages

Image source: PixelGamer352

Image source: PixelGamer352

#51 Imnotaskingformuch

Image source: Illusion911

Image source: Illusion911

#52 Firstdayofweek

Image source: claudixk

Image source: claudixk

#53 Shamelessragebait

Image source: FelchingLegend

Image source: FelchingLegend

#54 Nowayhecouldscalewithouttheseones

Image source: andresribeiroo

Image source: andresribeiroo

#55 Developedthisalgorithmbackwheniworkedforblizzard

Image source: frootflie

Image source: frootflie

#56 Truehappinesss

Image source: WinnieFlicker_67

Image source: WinnieFlicker_67

#57 Averageopensourcecontribution

Image source: ClipboardCopyPaste

Image source: ClipboardCopyPaste

#58 Theystartingtogetit

Image source: JRhalpert

Image source: JRhalpert

#59 Weresoclose

Image source: Samathan_

Image source: Samathan_

#60 Tailoredcoverletterorsincerelinkedinpost

Image source: moxyte

Image source: moxyte

#61 Imgladtheysortedthistheymusthavebeenpayingmillionsforthosevscodeliscences

Image source: D34thToBlairism

Image source: D34thToBlairism

#62 Ihaveaspellchecker

Image source: 5p4n911

Image source: 5p4n911

#63 Imsurethecameraisdigital

Image source: Multi-User

Image source: Multi-User

#64 Hefoundyou

Image source: yotij

Image source: yotij

#65 Thankselon

Image source: onkopirate

Image source: onkopirate

#66 Ilovewhenthishappens

Image source: CryptographerWise840

Image source: CryptographerWise840

#67 Expertinvba

Image source: Lumpy-Measurement-55

Image source: Lumpy-Measurement-55

#68 Commitgrindsadpay

Image source: bmacabeus

Image source: bmacabeus

#69 Reinventthewheel

Image source: Lanian

Image source: Lanian

#70 Kuberneteschaos

Image source: Sarcaphagus_1190

Image source: Sarcaphagus_1190

#71 Perfectwaytomeasureprogress

Image source: IAdmitILie

Image source: IAdmitILie

#72 Needalooongbreakafterthat

Image source: ClipboardCopyPaste

Image source: ClipboardCopyPaste

#73 Someonetrythisplease

Image source: AustralianSilly

Image source: AustralianSilly

#74 Transitioningishard

Image source: soap94

Image source: soap94

#75 Simulateloading

Image source: 0xlostincode

Image source: 0xlostincode

#76 Programmersgamblingaddiction

Image source: hamiecod

Image source: hamiecod

#77 Epic

Image source: namepickinghard

Image source: namepickinghard

#78 Itsalwaysxml

Image source: Geilomat-3000

Image source: Geilomat-3000

#79 Devopsprankemailbot

Image source: WinnieFlicker_67

Image source: WinnieFlicker_67

#80 Weshouldrewriteitinjavascript

Image source: IR0NS2GHT

Image source: IR0NS2GHT

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
