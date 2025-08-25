85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

by

Many of us find it adorable when little kids ramble words that somehow form a complete sentence. Now, imagine adults doing the same, spontaneously coming up with sentences that are funny, oddly accurate, and unlike anything you’ve ever heard before. A mix of hilarious and fascinating, right?

That’s exactly what the subreddit Brand New Sentence is all about. With over 1.4 million members, it’s a goldmine of sentences that have (quite literally) never been written before, spotted “in the wild.” From witty remarks to intriguing word mashups, it’s a treasure trove of linguistic gems you didn’t know you needed. Keep scrolling, you just might stumble upon a sentence you’ll never forget.

#1 Beard Shavings To Make An Amulet…?

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: raelianautopsy, x.com

#2 Those Who Made Bernie Sanders Impossible

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Otherwise_Basis_6328

#3 Your Crusade To Defend Participation Trophies

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Loose_Relationship60, x.com

#4 I Am A Walking Chimera Of Various Furies And Petty Qualms

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: TheMegaSage, x.com

#5 I Literally Just Wanted To Stop Spending Insane Amounts Of Money On Stew, I Wasn’t Trying To Hurt Him Or Ruin His Life

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Stairs-So-Flimsy

#6 Most Scarlett Johansson Looking President

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Shadow_Traveler_, x.com

#7 The Anniversary Of George W. Bush Getting A Shoe Thrown At Him

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: ChrisMMatthews

#8 The “Alpha Bros” Are Shaving Off Their Eyelashes Because Long Lashes Are Too Feminine

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: what_that_dog_doin, threads.com

#9 My Predecessor Was A Goat

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: IOnlySeeDaylight

#10 Alliance To Destroy Them With A Spinning Kick

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: paz2023, x.com

#11 Sentient Toilet Brush

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Colivahr

#12 Profoundly Mid Angloid Peasant Phenotype

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: HANAEMILK

#13 Know Your Value

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: CrazyAssBlindKid, x.com

#14 What Was The Neolithic Equivalent Of Cia Gangstalking

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: orchid_breeder, x.com

#15 S**t Your Pants

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Mercurii_makes_music

#16 Incident

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: mystery_mayo_man, x.com

#17 Robert The Union Contractor

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: B34TBOXX5

#18 My Favorite People Are The Cops And My Boss

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Otherwise_Basis_6328

#19 “AI-Generated Ads With My Face On Them”

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: LEMIROS_PIELAGO

#20 Anime Recommendation

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: MineralWand

#21 “There’s An Egirl Yearning In The Sea That’s Supposed To Move Things From The Other Team”

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Infernester

#22 Only Grows One When Needed

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: SlamTheBiscuit

#23 Dad Gets Huge Fright As Wife Washes T-Shirt With Their Baby’s Face On It

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: ChrisMMatthews

#24 Flaunting Their Mobility

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: AlexT301

#25 New Energy Saving Method Just Dropped

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: damrob2020

#26 Power Bottom Aladdin

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: TheMegaSage

#27 Slab Of Sentient Ham

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: NORD9632

#28 Leonardo Dicaprio Distances Self From 21st Century After It Turns 25

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: butthenhor

#29 It’s Supposed To Be A Democracy

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: CrazyAssBlindKid

#30 Gen Z Amish Kid Named Skibidiah

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: RazvanBaws

#31 The Gay Penguin Weddings At The Local Zoo

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: murfalishis

#32 “Genetically Perfecting A Pitbull Into A Cruise Missile For Babies”

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Anon-Zer0-Quazar

#33 The Bell Will Tell Me What I Need

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: General-Pea2016

#34 Never Heard Of A Rotisserie Chicken Taking A Shower Before

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Jeremy_Melton

#35 Ima Overheating

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: CrazyAssBlindKid

#36 The Pro What?!

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: CapAccomplished8072

#37 I Have A Hunch That Says 19th Century Prostitutes Didn’t Practice Celibacy

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: emmdieh

#38 Medically Approved Hoe Limit

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: 1-sh

#39 I Cheat, Get Caught, Pray Together And Blame The Devil

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Tobias-Tawanda

#40 I Have Been Logged Out Of My Toothbrush

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Goofball-John-McGee

#41 Mobile Autistic Doom Pile

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: SuspiciousExtinction

#42 Specifically Engineered Itself To Obfuscate Your Sense Of Time

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Otherwise_Basis_6328

#43 Men Microdose Bicuriousness By Asking What You’d Do For A Million Dollars

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: uniqueUsername_1024

#44 Good Luck On The Dp

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: TheMegaSage

#45 Under No Circumstances…

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Spiritual-Cow4200

#46 “Good Version Of 9/11”

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: alish_sapkota

#47 Two New Sentences

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Ralph_Nacho

#48 His Hands Are Like Gelatin Desserts

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Concise_Pirate

#49 Blood Ain’t Thicker Than That Ass

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Professional_Fail_62

#50 The 11th Commandment

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Durian_Queef

#51 “These Parents Really Looked At Their Vagina Fresh Child”

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: duga404

#52 “I Love Owls, But I Hate Nazis”

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: cabbageandslug

#53 “Missouri Trains* ‘Snitch Form’ Down After People Spammed It With The ‘Bee Movie’ Script.” *had To Change It So The Bots Would Let Me Post

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Zealousideal-Let1121

#54 Munch On His Tangerine Candyfloss

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Phybre_Awptic

#55 Biological Whorefare

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: InsideGain2767

#56 “Way Too Many People Are Urinating On [the] Tower At Any Given Moment To Arrest Them All.”

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: googly_eye_murderer

#57 Pope Hammer +4 Smite Damage

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Illustrious-Lead-960

#58 Trans Inclusive Hater

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Durian_Queef

#59 “What Is A Sauce But Slime With A Purpose?”

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Anon-Zer0-Quazar

#60 Wooden Balls

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: _redditislife_

#61 “How To Not Commit Micro Aggression Against Vampires In Your Workplace”

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Anon-Zer0-Quazar

#62 Never Thought About It Like That

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: goldent3abag

#63 Honestly Sounds Like A Better Time

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: TheFirstOrderTrooper

#64 Don’t See That Everyday

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Stevey1001

#65 Tesla Autopilot Drove Into Wile E. Coyote-Style Fake Road Wall

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: larrydahooster

#66 Im Going To Study Hard And Become A Doctor Just So I Can Abort His Next Girlfriend

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: alisonapologist

#67 If Bugs Bunny Was The Unabomber

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Imaginary-Ad1636

#68 Two Of Everything Darling

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Zee_Ventures

#69 Prolapser

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: K33P4D

#70 Dashcam Sightings Of Gwenyth Paltrow

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: fuyu-no-hanashi

#71 We Can Save Pngs To Birds

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: UnstoppablePhoenix

#72 Falling To Their Knees And Pulling Out Their Titties

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Otherwise_Basis_6328

#73 Slut Shaming This One Specific Little Crustacean

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Ricky_TVA

#74 The Answer Lies In What Kind Of Shoes He’s Wearing

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Otherwise_Basis_6328

#75 “I Tried Evolution, Didn’t Like It.”

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Illustrious-Lead-960

#76 Despite The Embarrassment Of Both Parties Involved, Armpits Is Feet

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: weirddodgestratus

#77 Increase Your Font Size By 1 Point Every Time You Respond

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Otherwise_Basis_6328

#78 Every Other Princess Emerged From Some Kind Of Primordial Soup

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Otherwise_Basis_6328

#79 Charles Darwin Looking At His Fucked Up Tomatoes; Oh Shit That Me

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: CommanderSmokeStack

#80 Giovanni And His Weird Son Who Bites Sometimes

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Otherwise_Basis_6328

#81 I Know Neurodivirgin Isn’t Chiming In

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: Napalmaniac

#82 Disappeared Into An Insta-Thot-Shaped Cloud Of Dust Going “Meep Meep”

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: big_papa_geek

#83 … Get Zooted On Loud And Get My Back Blown Out

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: TheMegaSage

#84 Insane Coworker Lore Drop

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: pulgas

#85 This May Sound Strange To A Native Transsexual

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: ach_wie_fluchtig

#86 This Is Just Magical

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: propervinegarsauce

#87 Tumor Cured Itself

85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Image source: InterestingPlenty454

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Colin from Accounts: Why You Should Binge This Show Now
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2024
Rewind Recap – NewsRadio 1.02 “Inappropriate”
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2010
53 Animals That Didn’t Mean To Be Funny, But Totally Nailed It
3 min read
Aug, 11, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Outback Opal Hunters
3 min read
Jun, 25, 2022
Joey Tribbiani’s Most Serious Relationships On “Friends”
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2022
Fear City: New York Vs. the Mafia Trailer Looks Awesome
3 min read
Jul, 16, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.