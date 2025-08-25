85 Times People Said Sentences That Probably Only They Could Have Come Up With (New Pics)

Many of us find it adorable when little kids ramble words that somehow form a complete sentence. Now, imagine adults doing the same, spontaneously coming up with sentences that are funny, oddly accurate, and unlike anything you’ve ever heard before. A mix of hilarious and fascinating, right?
That’s exactly what the subreddit “Brand New Sentence” is all about. With over 1.4 million members, it’s a goldmine of sentences that have (quite literally) never been written before, spotted “in the wild.” From witty remarks to intriguing word mashups, it’s a treasure trove of linguistic gems you didn’t know you needed. Keep scrolling, you just might stumble upon a sentence you’ll never forget.
#1 Beard Shavings To Make An Amulet…?
Image source: raelianautopsy, x.com
#2 Those Who Made Bernie Sanders Impossible
Image source: Otherwise_Basis_6328
#3 Your Crusade To Defend Participation Trophies
Image source: Loose_Relationship60, x.com
#4 I Am A Walking Chimera Of Various Furies And Petty Qualms
Image source: TheMegaSage, x.com
#5 I Literally Just Wanted To Stop Spending Insane Amounts Of Money On Stew, I Wasn’t Trying To Hurt Him Or Ruin His Life
Image source: Stairs-So-Flimsy
#6 Most Scarlett Johansson Looking President
Image source: Shadow_Traveler_, x.com
#7 The Anniversary Of George W. Bush Getting A Shoe Thrown At Him
Image source: ChrisMMatthews
#8 The “Alpha Bros” Are Shaving Off Their Eyelashes Because Long Lashes Are Too Feminine
Image source: what_that_dog_doin, threads.com
#9 My Predecessor Was A Goat
Image source: IOnlySeeDaylight
#10 Alliance To Destroy Them With A Spinning Kick
#11 Sentient Toilet Brush
Image source: Colivahr
#12 Profoundly Mid Angloid Peasant Phenotype
Image source: HANAEMILK
#13 Know Your Value
Image source: CrazyAssBlindKid, x.com
#14 What Was The Neolithic Equivalent Of Cia Gangstalking
Image source: orchid_breeder, x.com
#15 S**t Your Pants
Image source: Mercurii_makes_music
#16 Incident
Image source: mystery_mayo_man, x.com
#17 Robert The Union Contractor
Image source: B34TBOXX5
#18 My Favorite People Are The Cops And My Boss
Image source: Otherwise_Basis_6328
#19 “AI-Generated Ads With My Face On Them”
Image source: LEMIROS_PIELAGO
#20 Anime Recommendation
Image source: MineralWand
#21 “There’s An Egirl Yearning In The Sea That’s Supposed To Move Things From The Other Team”
Image source: Infernester
#22 Only Grows One When Needed
Image source: SlamTheBiscuit
#23 Dad Gets Huge Fright As Wife Washes T-Shirt With Their Baby’s Face On It
Image source: ChrisMMatthews
#24 Flaunting Their Mobility
Image source: AlexT301
#25 New Energy Saving Method Just Dropped
Image source: damrob2020
#26 Power Bottom Aladdin
Image source: TheMegaSage
#27 Slab Of Sentient Ham
Image source: NORD9632
#28 Leonardo Dicaprio Distances Self From 21st Century After It Turns 25
Image source: butthenhor
#29 It’s Supposed To Be A Democracy
Image source: CrazyAssBlindKid
#30 Gen Z Amish Kid Named Skibidiah
Image source: RazvanBaws
#31 The Gay Penguin Weddings At The Local Zoo
Image source: murfalishis
#32 “Genetically Perfecting A Pitbull Into A Cruise Missile For Babies”
Image source: Anon-Zer0-Quazar
#33 The Bell Will Tell Me What I Need
Image source: General-Pea2016
#34 Never Heard Of A Rotisserie Chicken Taking A Shower Before
Image source: Jeremy_Melton
#35 Ima Overheating
Image source: CrazyAssBlindKid
#36 The Pro What?!
Image source: CapAccomplished8072
#37 I Have A Hunch That Says 19th Century Prostitutes Didn’t Practice Celibacy
Image source: emmdieh
#38 Medically Approved Hoe Limit
Image source: 1-sh
#39 I Cheat, Get Caught, Pray Together And Blame The Devil
Image source: Tobias-Tawanda
#40 I Have Been Logged Out Of My Toothbrush
Image source: Goofball-John-McGee
#41 Mobile Autistic Doom Pile
Image source: SuspiciousExtinction
#42 Specifically Engineered Itself To Obfuscate Your Sense Of Time
Image source: Otherwise_Basis_6328
#43 Men Microdose Bicuriousness By Asking What You’d Do For A Million Dollars
Image source: uniqueUsername_1024
#44 Good Luck On The Dp
Image source: TheMegaSage
#45 Under No Circumstances…
Image source: Spiritual-Cow4200
#46 “Good Version Of 9/11”
Image source: alish_sapkota
#47 Two New Sentences
Image source: Ralph_Nacho
#48 His Hands Are Like Gelatin Desserts
Image source: Concise_Pirate
#49 Blood Ain’t Thicker Than That Ass
Image source: Professional_Fail_62
#50 The 11th Commandment
Image source: Durian_Queef
#51 “These Parents Really Looked At Their Vagina Fresh Child”
Image source: duga404
#52 “I Love Owls, But I Hate Nazis”
Image source: cabbageandslug
#53 “Missouri Trains* ‘Snitch Form’ Down After People Spammed It With The ‘Bee Movie’ Script.” *had To Change It So The Bots Would Let Me Post
Image source: Zealousideal-Let1121
#54 Munch On His Tangerine Candyfloss
Image source: Phybre_Awptic
#55 Biological Whorefare
Image source: InsideGain2767
#56 “Way Too Many People Are Urinating On [the] Tower At Any Given Moment To Arrest Them All.”
Image source: googly_eye_murderer
#57 Pope Hammer +4 Smite Damage
Image source: Illustrious-Lead-960
#58 Trans Inclusive Hater
Image source: Durian_Queef
#59 “What Is A Sauce But Slime With A Purpose?”
Image source: Anon-Zer0-Quazar
#60 Wooden Balls
Image source: _redditislife_
#61 “How To Not Commit Micro Aggression Against Vampires In Your Workplace”
Image source: Anon-Zer0-Quazar
#62 Never Thought About It Like That
Image source: goldent3abag
#63 Honestly Sounds Like A Better Time
Image source: TheFirstOrderTrooper
#64 Don’t See That Everyday
Image source: Stevey1001
#65 Tesla Autopilot Drove Into Wile E. Coyote-Style Fake Road Wall
Image source: larrydahooster
#66 Im Going To Study Hard And Become A Doctor Just So I Can Abort His Next Girlfriend
Image source: alisonapologist
#67 If Bugs Bunny Was The Unabomber
Image source: Imaginary-Ad1636
#68 Two Of Everything Darling
Image source: Zee_Ventures
#69 Prolapser
Image source: K33P4D
#70 Dashcam Sightings Of Gwenyth Paltrow
Image source: fuyu-no-hanashi
#71 We Can Save Pngs To Birds
Image source: UnstoppablePhoenix
#72 Falling To Their Knees And Pulling Out Their Titties
Image source: Otherwise_Basis_6328
#73 Slut Shaming This One Specific Little Crustacean
Image source: Ricky_TVA
#74 The Answer Lies In What Kind Of Shoes He’s Wearing
Image source: Otherwise_Basis_6328
#75 “I Tried Evolution, Didn’t Like It.”
Image source: Illustrious-Lead-960
#76 Despite The Embarrassment Of Both Parties Involved, Armpits Is Feet
Image source: weirddodgestratus
#77 Increase Your Font Size By 1 Point Every Time You Respond
Image source: Otherwise_Basis_6328
#78 Every Other Princess Emerged From Some Kind Of Primordial Soup
Image source: Otherwise_Basis_6328
#79 Charles Darwin Looking At His Fucked Up Tomatoes; Oh Shit That Me
Image source: CommanderSmokeStack
#80 Giovanni And His Weird Son Who Bites Sometimes
Image source: Otherwise_Basis_6328
#81 I Know Neurodivirgin Isn’t Chiming In
Image source: Napalmaniac
#82 Disappeared Into An Insta-Thot-Shaped Cloud Of Dust Going “Meep Meep”
Image source: big_papa_geek
#83 … Get Zooted On Loud And Get My Back Blown Out
Image source: TheMegaSage
#84 Insane Coworker Lore Drop
Image source: pulgas
#85 This May Sound Strange To A Native Transsexual
Image source: ach_wie_fluchtig
#86 This Is Just Magical
Image source: propervinegarsauce
#87 Tumor Cured Itself
Image source: InterestingPlenty454
Follow Us