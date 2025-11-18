Dad Explains To His 16YO That Her Grandparents Abused Her Mom, She Invites Them Over To Her Birthday

Parents are supposed to be the people who love their kids unconditionally. Sadly, it’s not the case for all children in the world. Some parents tend to be abusive. And it can even go to the extent of the children developing immense trauma that ruins their life for many years to come.
One of these people is today’s story’s OP’s wife. She has PTSD from her childhood abuse and has no contact with the abusers — her parents. Well, that was the case until her own daughter decided to invite them over.
Unfortunately, some parents are so abusive to their children that it causes them to have immense trauma
A teen asked to contact her grandparents, who abused her mom so much that she still suffers from PTSD to this day
After getting a negative answer and an explanation for it, she still invited her grandparents to mom’s birthday, claiming that her mom exaggerated her stories
The grandfather injured the teen’s mother during her birthday, proving to the girl that the stories weren’t exaggerated
Image credits: u/Ok-Bee8175
The night ended with pressed charges against the grandparents, and the teen was called selfish and undisciplined for not considering her mom’s feelings
The post’s author’s wife’s parents are terrible. They abused her up until she moved out at the age of 18. To this day, she still suffers from PTSD from it. Fortunately, the woman decided to break the cycle of abuse and treat her daughter way better than her parents ever treated her.
One day, the couple’s 16-year-old daughter asked to visit her grandparents from her mom’s side. Both parents immediately said no, as these people didn’t deserve any part in their lives. They told their daughter the whole story behind the mom’s childhood, and it seemed that she understood the situation’s severity. So, the parents thought the situation was solved.
But they were wrong. It was the wife’s birthday, and the OP, their daughter, and the wife’s sister and her children were at their place celebrating her. Then, suddenly, there was a knock at the door. Turns out, it was the wife’s parents. Apparently, their granddaughter invited them.
The OP tried to kick them out, saying that they were unwanted, but his daughter stood up for them. Her justification was that she assumed her mom was exaggerating what happened in her childhood, as the grandparents had said. The wife shouted at them to leave, and so the husband tried to push out the unwanted guests.
Sadly, since the wife’s father was quite a hefty guy, he pushed the OP aside and also pushed his daughter (the OP’s wife). This resulted in her head hitting the wall to the extent that she needed stitches. After that, he was forced out of the home with a promise of getting charges pressed and a restraining order.
Naturally, after such a dramatic turn of events, the daughter, who invited the grandparents despite knowing the history, deserved some kind of discipline. The OP screamed at her, telling her how selfish she was. She repeated that she thought her mom exaggerated and that reconnecting was supposed to be a good thing. She didn’t anticipate how evil they were.
Of course, the girl said sorry, but that wasn’t enough for the parents. After all, her decision ended up with her mom getting injured. The daughter lost her parents’ trust. That means she can’t have a phone or visit friends until she earns the trust back.
Yet, the father feels they went too easy on their daughter and that some more serious discipline would have been better. That’s what prompted him to come on Reddit to ask for advice.
And a lot of people gave him advice. Many of them assured him that he must stay on the course of the punishment he set. Quite a few weren’t in the advising mood and simply wished the OP’s wife the mental strength to overcome this situation. The rest told him that both parents should consider how to make this lesson for their daughter long-lasting so she won’t do this ever again.
Sarah Vanbuskirk provides some tips on how to prevent future behavior troubles from teens. One of the main ways to do this is to clearly communicate expectations. Well, from what we’re told in the Reddit story, we can understand that this was executed quite well. The daughter seeing how awful her grandparents are, along with the things her mom told her, paints a clear picture. So does her parents telling her she needs to earn their trust back.
Another tip provided by Sarah is to listen to the teen. We can imply that this was done by the story’s parents as well since they heard her explanation and apologized, and, in this situation, it’s enough, at least from what we are aware of.
So, maybe the parents dealt with the situation quite properly as far as we know. Yes, the teen messed up really badly and inflicted some emotional and physical injuries on her mom, but hopefully, everyone will be able to deal with it and move on.
