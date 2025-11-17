40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On ‘Takeaway Trauma’ (New Pics)

by

Many of us enjoy getting a cheeky takeaway after a hard day at work or school. Not only is it a way to reward ourselves for our efforts but we also end up supporting the local businesses and forming a bond with the shop owners. However, you can’t expect every single meal to be as stellar as what you’d get at a five-star restaurant. Some folks take it very personally if they have a sub-par experience and then vent their rage in the form of bad reviews.

That’s where the witty ‘Takeaway Trauma’ Instagram account comes in. The social media project collects the funniest and most unhinged customer reviews, and shares the savage comments that the restaurant owners came back with. Check out the freshest posts below and upvote your faves. Are we the only ones getting hungry right now? We hope not!

#1 Seek Help With Anger Management

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#2 Traumatic Takeaway Stories

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#3 Intoxicated

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#4 Sorry To Hear About Your Nan

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#5 Traumatic Takeaway Stories

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#6 Traumatic Takeaway Stories

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#7 Traumatic Takeaway Stories

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#8 Put Food In Living Room

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#9 Hehe

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#10 Meow

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#11 Says A Lot About You

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#12 Traumatic Takeaway Stories

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#13 Relatable Tbh

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#14 Bye Bye

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#15 Traumatic Takeaway Stories

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#16 Traumatic Takeaway Stories

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#17 Mark The Rat

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#18 Never Been

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#19 So Much Greece

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#20 Traumatic Takeaway Stories

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#21 Not One But 2 Contact Lenses

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#22 Traumatic Takeaway Stories

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#23 Get Stuffed

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#24 Plaster (From A Finger) In The Butter Chicken!!!!

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#25 Traumatic Takeaway Stories

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#26 Oh Rita, We Always Knew You Loved A Guy In Uniform

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#27 Traumatic Takeaway Stories

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#28 Traumatic Takeaway Stories

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#29 Dryer Than Me Nana

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#30 Rude And Pushy

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#31 Traumatic Takeaway Stories

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#32 Black Bird Feather

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#33 4 And A Half Teethed Monster

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#34 Don’t Think It’s The Same As Racism Barry

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#35 Traumatic Takeaway Stories

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#36 Pizza Was Lifting

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#37 Uber Court

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#38 Traumatic Takeaway Stories

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#39 No Vaccine For Stupidity

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

#40 Traumatic Takeaway Stories

40 Hilarious Restaurant Reviews And Replies, As Shared On &#8216;Takeaway Trauma&#8217; (New Pics)

Image source: takeawaytrauma

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mom Starts Making Inclusive Dolls After She Couldn’t Find Any With Hearing Aids For Her Deaf Daughter
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: US Embassy Sonic Attack. Dalton Gets Impeached.
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2018
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Small Mistakes That Became Big Out Of A Sudden?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
House Of The Dragon Managed To Repeat One Silly Mistake From Game Of Thrones
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2023
Adam Sandler Reveals His Kids Don’t Like his Movies Too Much
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2017
I Made A Luna Moth Backpack
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.