89 Philosophy Memes That Won’t Cure Your Existential Dread But Can At Least Make You Chuckle

Whether it’s Nietzsche-level doom or postmodern overthinking, philosophy memes are basically the internet’s way of doing some deep pondering… but in a much more fun way.
These are the jokes about the stuff that keeps us up at night — the meaning of life, free will, and whether we are indeed living in a Matrix.
Because life is sort of like the myth of Sisyphus, you know, the guy stuck rolling a rock up a hill forever just to watch it fall again. It can feel absurd, pointless even, but memes let us laugh at it instead of crying over it.
And because we all definitely need a little levity in these absurd times, we’ve rounded up some of the best philosophy memes from the Instagram page @philosophergames.
They will get you laughing, but maybe even leave you questioning reality.
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If we try to imagine how these old-school thinkers would react to today’s meme culture, especially when they are the stars themselves, it would go something like this.
Plato, who worried that laughter could get out of hand or be mean-spirited, would probably be cautious and give plenty of side-eyes when he came across a meme.
He had, in fact, said that in the ideal state, comedy should be tightly controlled.
Aristotle would be more chill, we think. He knew some jokes can be at someone’s expense, but he also valued clever humor. So, memes that make you think would probably appeal to him.
The Stoics, like Epictetus, might also roll their eyes at memes that go overboard or encourage distraction. But anything that teaches a lesson or makes people reflect would likely get a pass.
Studies show that early philosophers cared more about what’s important in life than what’s funny, so it’s no surprise that most of them wouldn’t exactly be fans of memes, especially when it comes at their expense.
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From Plato labeling laughter as a danger to us turning him into a meme, we’ve surely come a long way.
It wasn’t until the 18th century that philosophers began to shift the conversation, using the word “humor” in the modern sense.
Laughter was no longer just seen as mocking others or showing superiority. Instead, it was recognized as a playful surprise, when something happens that clashes with what we expect.
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By the 20th century, philosopher Henri Bergson and others were already exploring laughter as a kind of social tool that keeps our minds flexible. They also realized that it helps people navigate contradictions.
Cut to today, and philosophers aren’t stressing over laughter anymore.
Now, humor is everywhere — in memes, text messages, social media posts, ads and even political speeches.
In fact, some of us can’t spend a single day without looking at a meme.
What was once barely mentioned in philosophical texts is now a whole cultural phenomenon studied in fields like memetics, where memes and jokes are treated as units of culture.
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We know that memes are funny and they make us laugh. But what is it about philosophy memes that so tickles our funny bones?
Research on meme culture shows that people are more likely to share and connect with memes that trigger strong emotional responses, whether that’s humor, anxiety, relief, or even existential dread.
Memes that can depict overthinking, or moments of confusion, tap into our shared experiences and make invisible feelings suddenly visible in a simple image-plus-caption format.
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Philosophy memes basically take all the big, brain-melting ideas like determinism or existentialism and turn them into super simple, almost pantomime-style jokes that anyone can get.
They’re funny because they point out those annoyingly true parts of our lives we all feel, but can’t really talk about. For example, freaking out over leaving your bed for work in the morning, or even realizing maybe free will is a myth.
A lot of these memes also roast philosophy itself, poking fun at how uptight or pretentious academics can be.
On top of that, they’re loaded with wordplay and clever puns that make all that dense jargon easier to understand.
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Recent research shows that content that takes a humorous, lighthearted approach to discussing mental health issues, even if they’re done ironically, could actually help us more.
Memes also function as a kind of non‑verbal social language, activating empathy and emotional recognition in our brains. That’s why they feel relatable across different cultures and contexts.
“Young people, or more aptly almost the entire world, is connected through some form of technology and/or social media. When it comes to our mental health and wellbeing, the online world can be both daunting, but also empowering,” says Vikki Ryall, head of clinical practice at headspace, the National Youth Mental Health Foundation.
“There are also fun ways to explore the topic of mental health and approach it in a ‘non-clinical’ way — like finding a meme that captures your feelings and worries into a funny image you could easily share with your network.”
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Memes that express existential anxieties or life’s big questions often mirror our inner thought patterns.
That’s why they have literally become tools of communication these days.
The Pew Research Center found that 75% of people aged 13 to 36 post memes, with 55% sharing them weekly and 30% daily, indicating a strong meme presence among young adults.
Another survey found that 74% of people share memes for humor, 53% use them as responses, 35% as cryptic messages, and 28% when words are insufficient.
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In a way, philosophy memes have become a philosophy of their own. They are ideas condensed into images and jokes that anyone can engage with instantly.
Even more fascinating is the fact that memes often evolve faster than traditional philosophy ever could.
A joke about free will today might ignite debates across social media by tomorrow.
In this sense, memes are not just reflecting philosophical thought; they’re actively shaping it and at the same time, creating a living, crowd-sourced dialogue.
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#27
“Socrates was ugly.”
— Nietzsche, Twilight of the Idols, “The Problem of Socrates,” §3
(Nietzsche was using Socrates’ appearance as a symbol of philosophical illness, rationalism taking over healthy life).
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