35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

It has many names. The Elizabethan collar, the E collar, the Buster collar, or simply the pet cone, is a protective medical device that prevents animals from biting or licking their wounds while their injuries heal. However, the way the critters look while wearing it has earned the device a few nicknames as well: the pet lamp, the pet radar dish, and, most notably, the cone of shame.
To explain the origins of these alternatives, Bored Panda has collected a list of photos where our four-legged companions’ expressions perfectly describe the way they feel inside the darn thing.
#1
Suddenly, the cone of shame isn’t so bad.
Image source: Kronos099904
#2
Image source: generallysarcastic
#3
Image source: demonicgrape
#4
#5
Image source: Siyfion
#6
Image source: Ana Rouse
#7
My friend’s pupper is in the cone of shame and I can’t even.
Image source: tyoctoast
#8
Image source: Killmoeweee
#9
#10
Image source: reddit.com
#11
Image source: lampsetcetera
#12
Image source: Jyothi Penti
#13
Image source: reddit.com
#14
Image source: Annie-Claude Léger
#15
Image source: GusFringus
#16
#17
#18
Idk what’s worse, the cone of shame or the kitty pajamas. He doesn’t seem to be happy about either.
Image source: FFBB648
#19
Image source: LordMarty
#20
Image source: sir_gatsby_the_samoyed
#21
Dennis does not like the cone of shame.
Image source: vegetablerex
#22
Image source: Sally Ga
#23
#24
Our cat is wearing a cone of shame right now and she keeps trying to lick her tummy.
Image source: morgansarah
#25
This is the smallest cone the hospital had.
Image source: riff1060
#26
Image source: boxster_
#27
#28
Cone of Shame: Day 9
Image source: reddit.com
#29
#30
Image source: BigTopGT
#31
Image source: jessrichards90
#32
#33
Image source: Kirsty Fitzpatrick
#34
#35
Image source: Daria Niemira
Follow Us