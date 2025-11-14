35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

by

It has many names. The Elizabethan collar, the E collar, the Buster collar, or simply the pet cone, is a protective medical device that prevents animals from biting or licking their wounds while their injuries heal. However, the way the critters look while wearing it has earned the device a few nicknames as well: the pet lamp, the pet radar dish, and, most notably, the cone of shame.

To explain the origins of these alternatives, Bored Panda has collected a list of photos where our four-legged companions’ expressions perfectly describe the way they feel inside the darn thing.

#1

Suddenly, the cone of shame isn’t so bad.

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: Kronos099904

#2

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: generallysarcastic

#3

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: demonicgrape

#4

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

#5

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: Siyfion

#6

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: Ana Rouse

#7

My friend’s pupper is in the cone of shame and I can’t even.

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: tyoctoast

#8

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: Killmoeweee

#9

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

#10

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: reddit.com

#11

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: lampsetcetera

#12

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: Jyothi Penti

#13

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: reddit.com

#14

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: Annie-Claude Léger

#15

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: GusFringus

#16

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

#17

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

#18

Idk what’s worse, the cone of shame or the kitty pajamas. He doesn’t seem to be happy about either.

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: FFBB648

#19

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: LordMarty

#20

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: sir_gatsby_the_samoyed

#21

Dennis does not like the cone of shame.

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: vegetablerex

#22

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: Sally Ga

#23

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

#24

Our cat is wearing a cone of shame right now and she keeps trying to lick her tummy.

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: morgansarah

#25

This is the smallest cone the hospital had.

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: riff1060

#26

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: boxster_

#27

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

#28

Cone of Shame: Day 9

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: reddit.com

#29

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

#30

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: BigTopGT

#31

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: jessrichards90

#32

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

#33

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: Kirsty Fitzpatrick

#34

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

#35

35 Pics Of Pets Not Rocking The Cone Of Shame At All

Image source: Daria Niemira

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
