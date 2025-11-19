35 Painfully Hilarious Period Memes That Guys Probably Won’t Get

Periods are a pain that many are familiar with. And by that, I don’t only mean the actual pain that comes with having your period. I mean the entire package – the mood swings, the cravings, the cramps, the back aches, the *insert whatever weapon mother nature uses to torture you.*

But even though a “visit from Aunt Flo” might entail different things for different people, it’s something most women go through every month. So, in order to remind them that they’re not alone in experiencing this, today we’re talking about periods and making it fun. On the list below, you will find some of the funniest and most relatable memes, as shared by the ‘Related To Period’ Instagram account, that ought to make you laugh or at least nod in agreement. So if you’re looking for some funny and relatable content to browse, wait not a second longer and start scrolling through!

On the list below, you will also find thoughts shared by endocrinologist and medical doctor specializing in menstrual cycles, professor at the University of British Columbia, Jerilynn C. Prior, who was kind enough to answer a few of Bored Panda’s questions.

#1

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#2

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#3

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#4

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#5

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#6

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#7

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#8

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#9

Image source: relatedtogirls

#10

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#11

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#12

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#13

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#14

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#15

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#16

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#17

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#18

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#19

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#20

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#21

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#22

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#23

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#24

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#25

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#26

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#27

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#28

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#29

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#30

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#31

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#32

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#33

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#34

Image source: relatedtoperiod

#35

Image source: relatedtoperiod

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
