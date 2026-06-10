“Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?”: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

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When you come across a post on social media, what’s the first thing you do? Do you watch the video, read the post, or look at the photograph? Or do you reach for the comment section immediately? If you do the latter, you’re not the only one: research shows that people often treat the comment section as a synopsis of a post.

Sure, the comment section can give you an idea of what to expect, but the comments can sometimes be even better than the post itself. Bored Panda has collected some instances of people going off in the comments in such hilarious ways that had the entire Internet cracking up. Scroll down and see the funniest comments from people who deserve to compete for the “Best Comment Ever” award.

#1 A Woman Made Him

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: 1Question4PCMR

“Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?”: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

#2 I Can Feel His Pain

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: SrDaniel007

#3 Once You See It, You Can’t Unsee

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: PsychoKatzee

#4 Gpt

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: Available-Zombie1208

#5 You Could Say She Got “Toasted”

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: tufdave

#6 I Just Can’t Unsee Now

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: unknown

#7 I Think The Question Mark Is The Most Odd

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: zaracraves

#8 I Don’t Think

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: Adept_Locksmith_8083

#9 Send This To Lebron

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: unknown

#10 I Think A Few Animals Can Count Too, But Their Point Still Stands

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: Darkime_

#11 Finland

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: axolguard

#12 Americans Live In The Gnostic Saturnine Cube Of Inferno

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: big_papa_geek

#13 Meirl

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: JollySimple188

#14 We Aren’t So Different After All

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: FlimsyBlood330

#15 I’m Definitely Using This One

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: Joseph_Blaze

#16 Her French Kiss Includes Belgium

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: EinartheF

#17 Human Of Human

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: Beneficial_Passion40

#18 Intelligence Is Not Dangerous

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: tamjidtahim

#19 I Don’t Even Know Where Salami Lives

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: ElectricSliderz

#20 The World Was Better Before He Was Born

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: Majahzi

#21 Meirl

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: Ill-Instruction8466

#22 Angela

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: trumpdump409

#23 Gunn Is So Funny With His Replies

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: Slingers-Fan

#24 Comment My Elderly Aunt Made On My Young Pregnant Cousin’s Status

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: Lemonade6055

#25 Could You Imagine

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: MicV66

#26 As Seen On A Vegan Facebook Group. The Comment Is A+

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: supercopyeditor

#27 The Last Comment Though

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: MyNameGifOreilly

#28 Cursed Rock Paper Scissors

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: BlueElephephant8

#29 Ok Thats A Well Thought Comment

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: tamjidtahim

#30 Slay

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow

#31 Yeah

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: Wide-president

#32 Everything Else Is Wet Except For The Ladies

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: give-me-the-cheese07

#33 My Extremely Religious Step Father’s Bizarre Over The Top Comments Have Peaked

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: Jesseoo

#34 I See 9 Of Them

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Cursed_design

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: E_ternalEclipse

#36 A Considerable Overlap

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: Nushuktan_Tulyiagby

#37 It Is Indeed Not Very Safe

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: Octopuswastaken

#38 Me_irl

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: Anteraji

#39 Smells

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: Starlaite

#40 Telling Them To Grow Up While Acting Childish Is Ironic

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: whitemike40

#41 Meirl

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: worldwide762

#42 Too African

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: AtThePointOfNoReturn

#43 Acting Like A Business Man

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: IloveRamen99

#44 “Chatgpt, How Do I Let People Know I’m A Tough Guy?”

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: IAmTheLowRider

#45 Play Stupid Games

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: BarelyLegalSeagull

#46 “It’s Very Anti-Pancake To Criticize Me For Saying We Have To Eradicate The Waffles For The Safety Of Pancakes Everywhere”

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: Illustrious-Lead-960

#47 That Means A Divorce Would Be A Subscription Cancellation

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: TheWebsploiter

#48 Fastest Delivery In Town

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#49 My Predecessor Was A Goat

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: IOnlySeeDaylight

#50 Stay Out Of My Lane

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: SparkPlug3

#51 Meirl

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: EfficiencySerious200

#52 Cursed Zeros

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: DarkShadow_99

#53 Mobile Autistic Doom Pile

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: SuspiciousExtinction

#54 Do They Lay In Bed, Kick Their Feet, Being Excited To Get A Reply?

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: waffleste

#55 That’s Gotta Hurt

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: MIAUofDOOM

#56 They Didn’t Lie

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: Maxpowah1

#57 Don’t Let The Thing Happen

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: nitroguy2

#58 No Excuses

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: RareDarkIcyFox

#59 Hiroshima & Nagasaki

&#8220;Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?&#8221;: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

Image source: zyx_mma

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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