“Did A Doctor Sign His Forehead?”: 59 Times People Cracked Up The Internet With Their Comments (New Pics)

When you come across a post on social media, what’s the first thing you do? Do you watch the video, read the post, or look at the photograph? Or do you reach for the comment section immediately? If you do the latter, you’re not the only one: research shows that people often treat the comment section as a synopsis of a post.
Sure, the comment section can give you an idea of what to expect, but the comments can sometimes be even better than the post itself. Bored Panda has collected some instances of people going off in the comments in such hilarious ways that had the entire Internet cracking up. Scroll down and see the funniest comments from people who deserve to compete for the “Best Comment Ever” award.
#1 A Woman Made Him
Image source: 1Question4PCMR
#2 I Can Feel His Pain
Image source: SrDaniel007
#3 Once You See It, You Can’t Unsee
Image source: PsychoKatzee
#4 Gpt
Image source: Available-Zombie1208
#5 You Could Say She Got “Toasted”
Image source: tufdave
#6 I Just Can’t Unsee Now
Image source: unknown
#7 I Think The Question Mark Is The Most Odd
Image source: zaracraves
#8 I Don’t Think
Image source: Adept_Locksmith_8083
#9 Send This To Lebron
Image source: unknown
#10 I Think A Few Animals Can Count Too, But Their Point Still Stands
Image source: Darkime_
#11 Finland
Image source: axolguard
#12 Americans Live In The Gnostic Saturnine Cube Of Inferno
Image source: big_papa_geek
#13 Meirl
Image source: JollySimple188
#14 We Aren’t So Different After All
Image source: FlimsyBlood330
#15 I’m Definitely Using This One
Image source: Joseph_Blaze
#16 Her French Kiss Includes Belgium
Image source: EinartheF
#17 Human Of Human
Image source: Beneficial_Passion40
#18 Intelligence Is Not Dangerous
Image source: tamjidtahim
#19 I Don’t Even Know Where Salami Lives
Image source: ElectricSliderz
#20 The World Was Better Before He Was Born
Image source: Majahzi
#21 Meirl
Image source: Ill-Instruction8466
#22 Angela
Image source: trumpdump409
#23 Gunn Is So Funny With His Replies
Image source: Slingers-Fan
#24 Comment My Elderly Aunt Made On My Young Pregnant Cousin’s Status
Image source: Lemonade6055
#25 Could You Imagine
Image source: MicV66
#26 As Seen On A Vegan Facebook Group. The Comment Is A+
Image source: supercopyeditor
#27 The Last Comment Though
Image source: MyNameGifOreilly
#28 Cursed Rock Paper Scissors
Image source: BlueElephephant8
#29 Ok Thats A Well Thought Comment
Image source: tamjidtahim
#30 Slay
Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow
#31 Yeah
Image source: Wide-president
#32 Everything Else Is Wet Except For The Ladies
Image source: give-me-the-cheese07
#33 My Extremely Religious Step Father’s Bizarre Over The Top Comments Have Peaked
Image source: Jesseoo
#34 I See 9 Of Them
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Cursed_design
Image source: E_ternalEclipse
#36 A Considerable Overlap
Image source: Nushuktan_Tulyiagby
#37 It Is Indeed Not Very Safe
Image source: Octopuswastaken
#38 Me_irl
Image source: Anteraji
#39 Smells
Image source: Starlaite
#40 Telling Them To Grow Up While Acting Childish Is Ironic
Image source: whitemike40
#41 Meirl
Image source: worldwide762
#42 Too African
Image source: AtThePointOfNoReturn
#43 Acting Like A Business Man
Image source: IloveRamen99
#44 “Chatgpt, How Do I Let People Know I’m A Tough Guy?”
Image source: IAmTheLowRider
#45 Play Stupid Games
Image source: BarelyLegalSeagull
#46 “It’s Very Anti-Pancake To Criticize Me For Saying We Have To Eradicate The Waffles For The Safety Of Pancakes Everywhere”
Image source: Illustrious-Lead-960
#47 That Means A Divorce Would Be A Subscription Cancellation
Image source: TheWebsploiter
#48 Fastest Delivery In Town
Image source: reddit.com
#49 My Predecessor Was A Goat
Image source: IOnlySeeDaylight
#50 Stay Out Of My Lane
Image source: SparkPlug3
#51 Meirl
Image source: EfficiencySerious200
#52 Cursed Zeros
Image source: DarkShadow_99
#53 Mobile Autistic Doom Pile
Image source: SuspiciousExtinction
#54 Do They Lay In Bed, Kick Their Feet, Being Excited To Get A Reply?
Image source: waffleste
#55 That’s Gotta Hurt
Image source: MIAUofDOOM
#56 They Didn’t Lie
Image source: Maxpowah1
#57 Don’t Let The Thing Happen
Image source: nitroguy2
#58 No Excuses
Image source: RareDarkIcyFox
#59 Hiroshima & Nagasaki
Image source: zyx_mma
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