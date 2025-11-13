50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

by

Taking pictures of our everyday lives and making more or less important memories is now easier than ever, especially if you have a smartphone. A great photo is just a click away, and it doesn’t matter that you won’t probably ever revisit about 90 percent of them. Except for these funny pictures, that is. There’s a great chance that these epicly failed photos will be shown to your grandkids and their own kids later on. Why, you ask? Oh, because in an attempt to take panoramic pictures including both the gorgeous surroundings and their precious human beings, these photographers failed so gloriously, that half of the humans turn out to have several heads, arms or extremely long legs.

Now, of course, these hilarious pictures should be viewed as funny, but some of them are somewhat disturbing, all because the subjects in the photos just couldn’t. Stay. Still! Like in that funny photo of a couple in a gorgeous mountain meadow – the uncle just had to wave his eight-fingered hand and ruin it all. Or the one where a girl started to spontaneously morph into a gazelle in front of a Mayan pyramid; gosh, that ruined a perfectly beautiful view. And if these examples don’t seem particularly eerie or hilarious to you, wait until you see all of them.

Now, scroll down below for our collection of these funny pictures of people who absolutely, undoubtedly should’ve just kept their fancy moves to themselves at least for the duration of taking a picture. Don’t forget to vote and comment for the most epic fail!

#1 Interesting Panorama Shot Gave My Father-In-Law A New Look

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: hiimnoam64

#2 Smeagol Likes Muddinz-Iz, Precious. Dirrrty, Sliiiimy, Filllthy Muddinz, Precious

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: erokk88

#3 The Gazelle

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: panoramafail

#4 Well Hello

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: sigurdbyea

#5 When Panorama Shots Go Wrong

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: weskbob

#6 Salad Fingers

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: panoramafail

#7 Panorama Selfies Done Right

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: rnuuja, rnuuja

#8 No. More. Parties

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: panoramafail

#9 My Friend Decided To Stand Up While I Was Taking A Vertical Panorama

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: thenamesnotmark

#10 Pleased To Meet You

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: panoramafail

#11 Are You Feeling Alright?

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: kevinse7en

#12 Do Not Bend Over During A Panoramic

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: Iroofpez

#13 A Perfect Woman

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: Kyle Matthew F. Williams

#14 This Is My Friend Filip. Last Week He Had An Accident

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: borimir86

#15 Took A Panoramic Photo Yesterday. The Guy In Front Of Me Is Having A Rough Day Seeing Things

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: NASCARaddict24

#16 When You Love A Girl With Long Legs

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: dandunm

#17 When Panorama Mode Literally Turns Your Mom Into A Bottom-Face

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: MementoMori22

#18 Panorama Fail

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: AislinParker

#19 Thumbs Up

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: zoenemes

#20 Fan Cam Sham

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: panoramafail

#21 My Dad Trying To Take Panoramics Of Me. I’m Mad

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: sc_x_cs

#22 This Man On Google Earth

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: fly_pizza_pie

#23 Never Take A Panorama And Move The Camera. Scary Things Can Happen

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: cokesniffer123

#24 Taking A Panoramic Picture Of Your Girlfriend Vertically Creates A Giant Dwarf

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: johnti36

#25 Spotted A Wild Bigfoot At The River

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: ali_gurr

#26 Very Photogenic

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: missliketrains

#27 Ski Party

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: panoramafail

#28 People Will Say It’s Photoshopped

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: katelouisewatson

#29 This Three Legged Woman

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: yobbin_hood

#30 Tyrannosaurus Rex

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: kristen.frentzel

#31 Square Man

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: brodiefromthevoid

#32 I Can’t Tell If He’s Looking At Me Or Not

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: floboesapien

#33 What Kind Of Sorcery Is This?

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: laskoshow

#34 Excited Hand

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: dj_clubsoda

#35 Spotted On Google Street View: Nubbinhead And Severed Arm Man

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: emilydm

#36 Table Selfie Gone Wrong

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: PizzaTwinnie

#37 ET Phone Home

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: Flying_ipis

#38 Pano Dual Mouth. For All Those Pizza Eating Needs

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: Mavlord

#39 Split Personality

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: a.m.solis

#40 Tried Taking A Panorama And This Happened

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: kxserasera

#41 I Told My Friend To Hold Still, I Was Taking A Panorama. So He Did

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: quivil

#42 He’s Not A Very Talkative Person

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: cyrucom

#43 I Regret Trying To Take A Cute Panorama

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: HannahChalmerss

#44 So, I Seem To Have Lost Some Weight

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: sprinricco

#45 Panorama Hell

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: vinnybalbo

#46 Disconnected

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: panoramafail

#47 Wow! You’ve Thinned Up

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: Muscheid

#48 Split Personality

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: panoramafail

#49 That Looks Painful

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: analogHedgeHog

#50 Kaya Has Been Loving The European Diet

50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Image source: tea.travels

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “So Freakin Cheap”
3 min read
Jul, 1, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jonas Armstrong
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2018
I Create Digital Portraits
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Chalk Drawings Come To Life
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Shot The World Record Of Urban Highline On The Eiffel Tower
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The 100
The 100 Season 2 Episode 12 Review: “Rubicon”
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.