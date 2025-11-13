50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot

Taking pictures of our everyday lives and making more or less important memories is now easier than ever, especially if you have a smartphone. A great photo is just a click away, and it doesn’t matter that you won’t probably ever revisit about 90 percent of them. Except for these funny pictures, that is. There’s a great chance that these epicly failed photos will be shown to your grandkids and their own kids later on. Why, you ask? Oh, because in an attempt to take panoramic pictures including both the gorgeous surroundings and their precious human beings, these photographers failed so gloriously, that half of the humans turn out to have several heads, arms or extremely long legs.
Now, of course, these hilarious pictures should be viewed as funny, but some of them are somewhat disturbing, all because the subjects in the photos just couldn’t. Stay. Still! Like in that funny photo of a couple in a gorgeous mountain meadow – the uncle just had to wave his eight-fingered hand and ruin it all. Or the one where a girl started to spontaneously morph into a gazelle in front of a Mayan pyramid; gosh, that ruined a perfectly beautiful view. And if these examples don’t seem particularly eerie or hilarious to you, wait until you see all of them.
Now, scroll down below for our collection of these funny pictures of people who absolutely, undoubtedly should’ve just kept their fancy moves to themselves at least for the duration of taking a picture. Don’t forget to vote and comment for the most epic fail!
#1 Interesting Panorama Shot Gave My Father-In-Law A New Look
Image source: hiimnoam64
#2 Smeagol Likes Muddinz-Iz, Precious. Dirrrty, Sliiiimy, Filllthy Muddinz, Precious
Image source: erokk88
#3 The Gazelle
Image source: panoramafail
#4 Well Hello
Image source: sigurdbyea
#5 When Panorama Shots Go Wrong
Image source: weskbob
#6 Salad Fingers
Image source: panoramafail
#7 Panorama Selfies Done Right
#8 No. More. Parties
Image source: panoramafail
#9 My Friend Decided To Stand Up While I Was Taking A Vertical Panorama
Image source: thenamesnotmark
#10 Pleased To Meet You
Image source: panoramafail
#11 Are You Feeling Alright?
Image source: kevinse7en
#12 Do Not Bend Over During A Panoramic
Image source: Iroofpez
#13 A Perfect Woman
Image source: Kyle Matthew F. Williams
#14 This Is My Friend Filip. Last Week He Had An Accident
Image source: borimir86
#15 Took A Panoramic Photo Yesterday. The Guy In Front Of Me Is Having A Rough Day Seeing Things
Image source: NASCARaddict24
#16 When You Love A Girl With Long Legs
Image source: dandunm
#17 When Panorama Mode Literally Turns Your Mom Into A Bottom-Face
Image source: MementoMori22
#18 Panorama Fail
Image source: AislinParker
#19 Thumbs Up
Image source: zoenemes
#20 Fan Cam Sham
Image source: panoramafail
#21 My Dad Trying To Take Panoramics Of Me. I’m Mad
Image source: sc_x_cs
#22 This Man On Google Earth
Image source: fly_pizza_pie
#23 Never Take A Panorama And Move The Camera. Scary Things Can Happen
Image source: cokesniffer123
#24 Taking A Panoramic Picture Of Your Girlfriend Vertically Creates A Giant Dwarf
Image source: johnti36
#25 Spotted A Wild Bigfoot At The River
Image source: ali_gurr
#26 Very Photogenic
Image source: missliketrains
#27 Ski Party
Image source: panoramafail
#28 People Will Say It’s Photoshopped
Image source: katelouisewatson
#29 This Three Legged Woman
Image source: yobbin_hood
#30 Tyrannosaurus Rex
Image source: kristen.frentzel
#31 Square Man
Image source: brodiefromthevoid
#32 I Can’t Tell If He’s Looking At Me Or Not
Image source: floboesapien
#33 What Kind Of Sorcery Is This?
Image source: laskoshow
#34 Excited Hand
Image source: dj_clubsoda
#35 Spotted On Google Street View: Nubbinhead And Severed Arm Man
Image source: emilydm
#36 Table Selfie Gone Wrong
Image source: PizzaTwinnie
#37 ET Phone Home
Image source: Flying_ipis
#38 Pano Dual Mouth. For All Those Pizza Eating Needs
Image source: Mavlord
#39 Split Personality
Image source: a.m.solis
#40 Tried Taking A Panorama And This Happened
Image source: kxserasera
#41 I Told My Friend To Hold Still, I Was Taking A Panorama. So He Did
Image source: quivil
#42 He’s Not A Very Talkative Person
Image source: cyrucom
#43 I Regret Trying To Take A Cute Panorama
Image source: HannahChalmerss
#44 So, I Seem To Have Lost Some Weight
Image source: sprinricco
#45 Panorama Hell
Image source: vinnybalbo
#46 Disconnected
Image source: panoramafail
#47 Wow! You’ve Thinned Up
Image source: Muscheid
#48 Split Personality
Image source: panoramafail
#49 That Looks Painful
Image source: analogHedgeHog
#50 Kaya Has Been Loving The European Diet
Image source: tea.travels
