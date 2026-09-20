60 Times People Thought Others Will Believe Their Lies But The Internet Wasn’t Born Yesterday

From a young age, we’re taught that lying is a bad habit. As we grow older, though, most of us learn that life is a little more complicated than simply telling the truth 100% of the time. There are harmless white lies, a little exaggeration to make a story sound better, and then there are the kind of lies that make you wonder whether the person telling them genuinely thought nobody would notice. Online, that last category can be especially entertaining.
Social media gives people plenty of ways to make themselves look richer, cooler, more successful, or simply more interesting than they really are. The problem? The internet is full of people with sharp eyes, good memories, and absolutely no hesitation about pointing out when something doesn’t add up. Today, we’ve rounded up some of the most hilariously obvious lies people told online—and, let’s just say, these weren’t exactly masterclasses in deception. From fake vacation photos to questionable claims about wealth and success, these people practically left the evidence out in the open for everyone to see. Keep scrolling, Pandas, to check out the lies that were caught almost as quickly as they were posted.
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Many of us have probably told a little white lie at some point in our lives. Maybe you’ve said you were “almost there” when you were still getting ready, claimed you were “fine” when you were definitely not fine, or made a story sound just a little more impressive than it really was. Things can get a little more complicated when a job is on the line, though. If you’ve ever applied for a job, you know just how competitive the market can be, whether you’re going for an entry-level position or a senior role. When dozens—or sometimes hundreds—of people are competing for the same opportunity, the pressure to stand out can be overwhelming.
For many applicants, the first hurdle is the resume. It’s often the first thing a potential employer sees, so some people feel tempted to polish their experience a little too enthusiastically. A report from FlexJobs found that one in three workers admit to lying on their resumes, with some applicants exaggerating their enthusiasm, skills, or experience and others trying to cover up employment gaps. Suddenly, “making your resume look good” can turn into something considerably more creative.
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It doesn’t necessarily stop once the resume has been submitted, either. A ResumeLab survey of 1,914 participants found that dishonesty was reported throughout different stages of the job application process, with lying rates increasing in cover letters and reaching their highest levels during job interviews. Among the most common resume embellishments were exaggerating job titles and responsibilities, reported by 52% of respondents who admitted to lying, exaggerating the number of people they managed (45%), and overstating how long they had worked somewhere (37%). In other words, some applicants weren’t just polishing their resumes; they were apparently giving their careers a fairly ambitious upgrade.
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So why do people do it? In From Hire to Liar: The Role of Deception in the Workplace, David Shulman looks at resume inflation as more than simply an individual decision to be dishonest. He describes it as something connected to the way modern hiring encourages people to manage the impression they make on others. Think about the advice job seekers constantly hear: highlight your strengths, make yourself stand out, show employers why you’re the perfect candidate. When you’re repeatedly told to present the best possible version of yourself, the line between confidently presenting your experience and stretching it can start to look surprisingly blurry.
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There’s also the reality of how competitive job hunting can feel. Applicants are often encouraged to “sell themselves” just to make it through the initial screening process, which can make some exaggeration feel less like outright fraud and more like another part of the job-search game. Of course, there’s a difference between confidently explaining what you can do and claiming you managed 50 people when you actually managed five. But when getting noticed can feel like half the battle, it’s not difficult to understand why some people are tempted to make their professional history sound a little more impressive.
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HR expert Hebba Youssef has noticed this phenomenon, too. Writing for CNBC, she discussed the increase in social-media advice encouraging candidates to “just lie” on their resumes or during interviews. Youssef understands why some applicants feel desperate in an expensive and competitive world, but she also points out that experienced interviewers can often recognize when someone is stretching the truth. One major warning sign is surprisingly simple: if a candidate can’t explain the experience they proudly listed on their resume, something may not be adding up. After all, it’s one thing to type an impressive achievement into a document. It’s another thing entirely to explain it when someone starts asking follow-up questions.
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That’s where a little exaggeration can quickly become a much bigger problem. Employers may verify employment history, contact references, check qualifications, review publicly available information, or ask detailed questions about the experience a candidate claims to have. A lie that seemed clever while filling out an application can look considerably less clever when someone starts checking the details. Getting caught can mean losing the opportunity altogether, damaging your professional reputation, and, depending on the nature of the false claim, potentially creating legal or professional consequences.
One particularly striking example involved David Tovar, a former chief spokesperson for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Tovar had claimed that he earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware in 1996, but the university later confirmed that he had not received the degree. The discrepancy came to light during due diligence connected to his potential promotion to senior vice president. Tovar ultimately resigned from the company. The remarkable part is that the claim had apparently gone unnoticed for years, showing that even a lie that survives for a long time can suddenly resurface when someone decides to check the paperwork.
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For certain professions, the consequences of lying can be even more serious. Some qualifications and credentials are tied to licensing, public safety, or legal requirements, meaning falsely claiming that you have the necessary training or certification can go far beyond losing a job. Depending on the circumstances and jurisdiction, deliberately falsifying qualifications or documents can potentially lead to disciplinary action, professional sanctions, fines, or even criminal charges. It’s a pretty steep price to pay for something that may have started with a few extra words on a resume.
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Ultimately, lying on a resume can come back to haunt you long after the application process is over. A single dishonest claim can cost you references, damage your reputation, and even follow you through a relatively small or specialized industry where people tend to know one another. In the digital age, it can be surprisingly difficult to make a professional lie disappear once others discover it. What might seem like a tiny exaggeration at the time can end up having consequences that last much longer than expected.
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The same idea applies outside the workplace, too. That brings us back to today’s posts. While these people weren’t trying to land their dream jobs, their online lies were certainly no less ambitious—and, in some cases, they were so poorly executed that spotting the truth was almost laughably easy. Social media gives people plenty of opportunities to create a carefully edited version of reality, but it also gives everyone else plenty of opportunities to notice when something doesn’t quite add up. Keep scrolling, Pandas, to see the lies that went online and didn’t stay hidden for very long.
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