24 Photographs Of Famous Authors That Most People Have Never Seen

When we hear the names of writers, we usually think of their work first and not of the people who wrote them. But it doesn’t change the fact that these authors existed and had full-blown lives that impacted their work. And so, sometimes it can be very interesting to think about who the people were deep down who wrote the famous books or other texts.
Threads like this one shared on X let us catch at least a small glimpse into that. After all, seeing an uncommon photo of a writer can make a reader grasp their work in a light they might not have been able to before.
#1 J.R.R Tolkien In His Study With His Own Hand-Drawn Map Of Middle Earth
#2 Mark Twain With A Cat
#3 Franz Kafka With His Dog
#4 Portrait Of Edgar Allan Poe, Believed To Be The Earliest Known Photograph Of Him
#5 A Daguerreotype Of A Young Frederick Douglass
#6 Rare Portrait Of Virginia Woolf
#7 Oscar Wilde Attending A Garden Party
#8 Rare Daguerreotype Of Charles Dickens
#9 Alexander Solzhenitsyn On The Day Of His Liberation After 8 Years In The Gulag
Image source: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn Center
#10 Ernest Hemingway With His Chauffeur Adamo Simon
#11 C. S. Lewis With A Pipe
#12 The Only Color Picture Of Leo Tolstoy
#13 46-Year-Old Charles Darwin
#14 The The First Known Picture Of Friedrich Nietzsche
#15 Last Photo Of Fyodor Dostoevsky While Alive
#16 William Edward Burghardt Du Bois At Age 4
#17 A Rare Portrait Of F. Scott Fitzgerald
#18 Portrait Of A Young Sigmund Freud
#19 Rare Picture Of John Steinbeck
#20 Jorge Luis Borges Poses With Bread Basket On His Head
#21 Albert Camus Dancing
#22 Portrait Of Karl Marx
#23 Anna Julia Cooper Graduating
#24 Young Gilbert Keith Chesterton
