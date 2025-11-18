24 Photographs Of Famous Authors That Most People Have Never Seen

When we hear the names of writers, we usually think of their work first and not of the people who wrote them. But it doesn’t change the fact that these authors existed and had full-blown lives that impacted their work. And so, sometimes it can be very interesting to think about who the people were deep down who wrote the famous books or other texts. 

Threads like this one shared on X let us catch at least a small glimpse into that. After all, seeing an uncommon photo of a writer can make a reader grasp their work in a light they might not have been able to before.

More info: X

#1 J.R.R Tolkien In His Study With His Own Hand-Drawn Map Of Middle Earth

Image source: Unknown

#2 Mark Twain With A Cat

Image source: Unknown

#3 Franz Kafka With His Dog

Image source: Unknown

#4 Portrait Of Edgar Allan Poe, Believed To Be The Earliest Known Photograph Of Him

Image source: Unknown

#5 A Daguerreotype Of A Young Frederick Douglass

Image source: Unknown

#6 Rare Portrait Of Virginia Woolf

Image source: Unknown

#7 Oscar Wilde Attending A Garden Party

Image source: Unknown

#8 Rare Daguerreotype Of Charles Dickens

Image source: Unknown

#9 Alexander Solzhenitsyn On The Day Of His Liberation After 8 Years In The Gulag

Image source: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn Center

#10 Ernest Hemingway With His Chauffeur Adamo Simon

Image source: Unknown

#11 C. S. Lewis With A Pipe

Image source: Unknown

#12 The Only Color Picture Of Leo Tolstoy

Image source: Unknown

#13 46-Year-Old Charles Darwin

Image source: Unknown

#14 The The First Known Picture Of Friedrich Nietzsche

Image source: Unknown

#15 Last Photo Of Fyodor Dostoevsky While Alive

Image source: Unknown

#16 William Edward Burghardt Du Bois At Age 4

Image source: Unknown

#17 A Rare Portrait Of F. Scott Fitzgerald

Image source: Unknown

#18 Portrait Of A Young Sigmund Freud

Image source: Unknown

#19 Rare Picture Of John Steinbeck

Image source: Unknown

#20 Jorge Luis Borges Poses With Bread Basket On His Head

Image source: Unknown

#21 Albert Camus Dancing

Image source: Unknown

#22 Portrait Of Karl Marx

Image source: Unknown

#23 Anna Julia Cooper Graduating

Image source: Unknown

#24 Young Gilbert Keith Chesterton

Image source: Unknown

Patrick Penrose
