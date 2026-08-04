Jessica Mauboy: Bio And Career Highlights

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Jessica Mauboy: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jessica Mauboy

August 4, 1989

Darwin, Australia

37 Years Old

Leo

Jessica Mauboy: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Jessica Mauboy?

Jessica Hilda Mauboy is an Australian singer and actress known for her powerful R&B and pop vocals. Her vibrant stage presence captivates audiences, reflecting her deep connection to her Indigenous heritage.

She rose to national prominence as the runner-runner-up on Australian Idol in 2006. This propelled her into a successful recording career, leading to numerous chart-topping hits and critical acclaim.

Early Life and Education

Jessica Hilda Mauboy was born and raised in Darwin, Northern Territory, where her family’s love for music filled their home. Her father, Ferdy, is of Indonesian descent, and her Indigenous Australian mother, Therese, from the Kuku Yalanji people, fostered her early passion.

She attended Wulagi Primary School and Sanderson High School, developing her voice in the local church choir with her grandmother. Mauboy later left school in year 11 to fully pursue her promising musical dreams.

Notable Relationships

Jessica Mauboy has been in a long-term relationship with Themeli Magripilis, a Darwin-born council worker of Greek descent. Their romance began in January 2009, enduring a period of long-distance dating.

The couple married in Darwin on July 9, 2022, after Magripilis relocated to Sydney in 2016. Mauboy welcomed her first child in January 2025.

Career Highlights

Jessica Mauboy has achieved significant success with her music and acting, including the album The Secret Daughter: Songs from the Original TV Series. This became her first individual number-one album, making her the first Indigenous artist to top the ARIA Albums Chart.

She expanded her acting career with starring roles in films like Bran Nue Dae and The Sapphires, earning an AACTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the latter. Mauboy also served as a coach on The Voice Australia from 2021 to 2023.

Signature Quote

“I thank my mum, dad, and home for keeping me in touch with my own country and my own land. I can be in the studio with Snoop Dogg or singing for Oprah, but I’m still me.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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