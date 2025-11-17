50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

by

Passive-aggressive people can spread a lot of toxicity and heighten the tension in pretty much any environment. However, when done with a healthy dollop of self-awareness and a dash of good humor, this type of behavior has the power to entertain, and not just push everyone toward anxiety, stress, and even more anxiety.

Our humor-loving team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most hilarious cases of passive-aggression from all around the net. We hope you’ve got some way to take notes because this out-of-the-box thinking might come in handy the next time you want to teach someone a lesson but don’t want to seem too bratty about it. 

Bored Panda reached out to Sarah Epstein, LMFT, to learn more about passive-aggressive behavior, namely why people choose to behave this way instead of confronting others directly. The marriage and family therapist also shared how someone can identify that they’re being passive-aggressive. Read on for her insights.

#1 This Happens A Lot With Staff In Hotels. I Can’t Understand The Reasoning Behind It

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: LostVoiceGuy

#2 Neighbors From Hell

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: Mededitor

#3 Passive-Aggression Is What Christmas Is All About

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: panoparker

#4 My Friend’s Mom Is Extremely Passive-Aggressive

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: Loud-Mire

#5 Can’t Even Get Mad At Them

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: Theylovegianni

#6 My Co-Worker Is A Flat Earther, And It’s His Last Day

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: kittythedog

#7 Passive-Aggressive Road Sign

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: cookinon3burners

#8 My Fitness App

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: Robo_Puppy

#9 My Buddy Is Going Through A Divorce And Just Found Out His Wife’s Family Is Still Using His Amazon Video After A Year Of Her Not Signing. So He Did This

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: _MothMan

#10 Parenting Done Right

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: cydbeer

#11 I Didn’t Realize Wildlife Could Be So Passive-Aggressive

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: CaptainOTT

#12 I Mean At Least He Put It Aside

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: ikbenandrew

#13 Shamed By A Passive-Aggressive Fitness App

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: Dr_Skeleton

#14 This Hotel Is Very Passive-Aggressive

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: srybae

#15 They’re Completely Over Neighbors Not Picking Up Their Dogs Poop

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: Lynncy1

#16 British Passive-Aggressiveness At Its Best

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: Of_The_Ocean_

#17 A Small Passive-Aggressive Sign War In My Small Town

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: JordanFromStache

#18 The United States Of America From An Alaskan Perspective

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: Pariahdog119

#19 The Cake At My Co-Worker’s “Going Away” Party

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: STRUGGLING_TO_REMAIN

#20 I Like My Royal Mail Service To Be Extra Passive-Aggressive

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: reddit.com

#21 My Co-Worker Has A Tendency To Spill His Cereal Walking Out Of The Kitchen In The Morning And Just Leave It There. I Made It As A Modern Art

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: unthused

#22 Sign In A Small Welsh Village

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: scullyftw

#23 This Car Sticker

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: balasurr

#24 $3 For This Passive-Aggressive Gem, Handmade In Wisconsin

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: CatsKittensCatsBunny

#25 But Did It Taste Good?

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: chopstckss

#26 My Professor Sent Me This Passive-Aggressive Email

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: davidhalston

#27 Like He’s Done Every Year, My Dad Has Crossed Out The Passages That He Doesn’t Feel Apply To Me In My Birthday Card

I’ll never forget June of 2004 when the entire thing was crossed out.

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: Kathbum

#28 Work Place Passive-Aggression

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: DeePeeJay69

#29 Subway’s Pretty Passive-Aggressive

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: kayluhb

#30 Time For Banana Bread

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: VictorPopeJr

#31 I Stated Twice That I Wanted To Have A Sandwich With No Onions. Needless To Say, The Sandwich Came With Onions, And I Lost My Temper

I was on a lunch break when I did this. The owner of the restaurant was too busy flirting with people to take my order. Literally, 15 minutes of us waiting with no one in line ahead of us. After he was done wasting half of my lunch break, he asked what I wanted.

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: Weevkin

#32 Pettiness Level 100,000,00. My Husband Was Angry This Morning, So He Decided He Was Only Making His Half Of The Bed

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: bearfoxmousemushroom

#33 This Passive-Aggressive Dedication

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: Katherine_McDon

#34 My Parents Sent Me These Last Night. Who Knew I Was Such A Passive-Aggressive Kid

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: Pastlightspeed

#35 When Your Ex Writes You An Apology Letter So You Grade It To Send It Back

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: NickLutz12

#36 Passive-Aggressive Wii Fit

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: smokumjoe

#37 This Passive-Aggressive Email I Got When I Left Things In My Online Cart

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: Sherman2396

#38 Got To Love Workplace Bathroom Notes

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: xXx_thatguy

#39 Found This Gem In The College Parking Lot Yesterday

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: emhelen1121

#40 A Friend’s Epic Response To Her Anonymous Neighbor’s Passive-Aggressive Request To Mow Her Yard

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: scorpyo72

#41 This Passive-Aggressive Road Sign

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: crumbbelly

#42 Passive-Aggressive Note Left In The Break Room

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: glendabroussard

#43 Homemade Passive-Aggressive Road Sign

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: Bryanismyname

#44 Strangely Passive-Aggressive Label For A Moss Killer

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: airway38

#45 Why Is My Apple Watch So Passive-Aggressive?

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: Aoibhin_B

#46 Passive-Aggressive Swedes When The Trash Bin At A Bus Stop Was Removed

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: jowarcruz

#47 Holiday Inn Is Getting A Little Passive-Aggressive

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: akfromla

#48 I Love The Passive-Aggressive Attitude This Takeout Place Has

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: CallunaReviews

#49 My Passive-Aggressive Co-Worker Saw Me Shut A Slightly Open Drawer On My Way To The Bathroom. I Came Back Out To This

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: ZorkfromOrk

#50 Enjoy The Most Passive-Aggressive Christmas Card Of All Time. Sent By My 6-Year-Old Daughter’s Friend

50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Image source: MickyPKerr

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“I Loved Every Moment Of That”: Plane Bursts Into Laughter And Applause After Captain Puts An Entitled Passenger In Her Place
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“When I Explained To Her The Tradition, She Was Understandably Bothered”: Guy Doesn’t Understand Why His GF Won’t Follow His Family’s Sexist Tradition
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Mad Men 4.09 “The Beautiful Girls” Review
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2010
The New ‘Friends’ Funko Pop! Collection Will Be There For You
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2023
Why Daniel Dae Kim Was Nervous about His Good Doctor Role
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2019
Designers Created 7 Barbie Dolls Based On Queen Elizabeth II’s Achievements (7 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.