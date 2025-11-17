50 Hilarious Times People Were Passive-Aggressive To Each Other

Passive-aggressive people can spread a lot of toxicity and heighten the tension in pretty much any environment. However, when done with a healthy dollop of self-awareness and a dash of good humor, this type of behavior has the power to entertain, and not just push everyone toward anxiety, stress, and even more anxiety.
Our humor-loving team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most hilarious cases of passive-aggression from all around the net. We hope you’ve got some way to take notes because this out-of-the-box thinking might come in handy the next time you want to teach someone a lesson but don’t want to seem too bratty about it.
Bored Panda reached out to Sarah Epstein, LMFT, to learn more about passive-aggressive behavior, namely why people choose to behave this way instead of confronting others directly. The marriage and family therapist also shared how someone can identify that they’re being passive-aggressive. Read on for her insights.
#1 This Happens A Lot With Staff In Hotels. I Can’t Understand The Reasoning Behind It
Image source: LostVoiceGuy
#2 Neighbors From Hell
Image source: Mededitor
#3 Passive-Aggression Is What Christmas Is All About
Image source: panoparker
#4 My Friend’s Mom Is Extremely Passive-Aggressive
Image source: Loud-Mire
#5 Can’t Even Get Mad At Them
Image source: Theylovegianni
#6 My Co-Worker Is A Flat Earther, And It’s His Last Day
Image source: kittythedog
#7 Passive-Aggressive Road Sign
Image source: cookinon3burners
#8 My Fitness App
Image source: Robo_Puppy
#9 My Buddy Is Going Through A Divorce And Just Found Out His Wife’s Family Is Still Using His Amazon Video After A Year Of Her Not Signing. So He Did This
Image source: _MothMan
#10 Parenting Done Right
Image source: cydbeer
#11 I Didn’t Realize Wildlife Could Be So Passive-Aggressive
Image source: CaptainOTT
#12 I Mean At Least He Put It Aside
Image source: ikbenandrew
#13 Shamed By A Passive-Aggressive Fitness App
Image source: Dr_Skeleton
#14 This Hotel Is Very Passive-Aggressive
Image source: srybae
#15 They’re Completely Over Neighbors Not Picking Up Their Dogs Poop
Image source: Lynncy1
#16 British Passive-Aggressiveness At Its Best
Image source: Of_The_Ocean_
#17 A Small Passive-Aggressive Sign War In My Small Town
Image source: JordanFromStache
#18 The United States Of America From An Alaskan Perspective
Image source: Pariahdog119
#19 The Cake At My Co-Worker’s “Going Away” Party
Image source: STRUGGLING_TO_REMAIN
#20 I Like My Royal Mail Service To Be Extra Passive-Aggressive
Image source: reddit.com
#21 My Co-Worker Has A Tendency To Spill His Cereal Walking Out Of The Kitchen In The Morning And Just Leave It There. I Made It As A Modern Art
Image source: unthused
#22 Sign In A Small Welsh Village
Image source: scullyftw
#23 This Car Sticker
Image source: balasurr
#24 $3 For This Passive-Aggressive Gem, Handmade In Wisconsin
Image source: CatsKittensCatsBunny
#25 But Did It Taste Good?
Image source: chopstckss
#26 My Professor Sent Me This Passive-Aggressive Email
Image source: davidhalston
#27 Like He’s Done Every Year, My Dad Has Crossed Out The Passages That He Doesn’t Feel Apply To Me In My Birthday Card
I’ll never forget June of 2004 when the entire thing was crossed out.
Image source: Kathbum
#28 Work Place Passive-Aggression
Image source: DeePeeJay69
#29 Subway’s Pretty Passive-Aggressive
Image source: kayluhb
#30 Time For Banana Bread
Image source: VictorPopeJr
#31 I Stated Twice That I Wanted To Have A Sandwich With No Onions. Needless To Say, The Sandwich Came With Onions, And I Lost My Temper
I was on a lunch break when I did this. The owner of the restaurant was too busy flirting with people to take my order. Literally, 15 minutes of us waiting with no one in line ahead of us. After he was done wasting half of my lunch break, he asked what I wanted.
Image source: Weevkin
#32 Pettiness Level 100,000,00. My Husband Was Angry This Morning, So He Decided He Was Only Making His Half Of The Bed
Image source: bearfoxmousemushroom
#33 This Passive-Aggressive Dedication
Image source: Katherine_McDon
#34 My Parents Sent Me These Last Night. Who Knew I Was Such A Passive-Aggressive Kid
Image source: Pastlightspeed
#35 When Your Ex Writes You An Apology Letter So You Grade It To Send It Back
Image source: NickLutz12
#36 Passive-Aggressive Wii Fit
Image source: smokumjoe
#37 This Passive-Aggressive Email I Got When I Left Things In My Online Cart
Image source: Sherman2396
#38 Got To Love Workplace Bathroom Notes
Image source: xXx_thatguy
#39 Found This Gem In The College Parking Lot Yesterday
Image source: emhelen1121
#40 A Friend’s Epic Response To Her Anonymous Neighbor’s Passive-Aggressive Request To Mow Her Yard
Image source: scorpyo72
#41 This Passive-Aggressive Road Sign
Image source: crumbbelly
#42 Passive-Aggressive Note Left In The Break Room
Image source: glendabroussard
#43 Homemade Passive-Aggressive Road Sign
Image source: Bryanismyname
#44 Strangely Passive-Aggressive Label For A Moss Killer
Image source: airway38
#45 Why Is My Apple Watch So Passive-Aggressive?
Image source: Aoibhin_B
#46 Passive-Aggressive Swedes When The Trash Bin At A Bus Stop Was Removed
Image source: jowarcruz
#47 Holiday Inn Is Getting A Little Passive-Aggressive
Image source: akfromla
#48 I Love The Passive-Aggressive Attitude This Takeout Place Has
Image source: CallunaReviews
#49 My Passive-Aggressive Co-Worker Saw Me Shut A Slightly Open Drawer On My Way To The Bathroom. I Came Back Out To This
Image source: ZorkfromOrk
#50 Enjoy The Most Passive-Aggressive Christmas Card Of All Time. Sent By My 6-Year-Old Daughter’s Friend
Image source: MickyPKerr
