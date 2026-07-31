65 Memes About Raising Kids That Are Funny Because They’re Painfully True (July Edition)

Life as a parent is full of precious moments. There are, of course, all the firsts: the first words, the first steps, and the first days of school. But if we’re completely honest, there’s also that gorgeous first cup of tea you’re finally allowed to enjoy alone on the couch once the house is quietly asleep.
Because if my parent friends have taught me anything, parenting is not for the faint of heart—or anyone particularly fond of sleep. Privacy, it seems, comes at a premium (you might be years away from using the bathroom alone), and you have no choice but to keep up with the seemingly boundless bundle of energy you somehow created—a fact that seems equal parts amazing and baffling when you can barely keep your own eyes open.
But in between all the chaos and exhaustion, there are moments of pure comedy gold. We’re talking about the bizarre questions, the kid logic that somehow makes perfect sense, the completely unfiltered observations, and even the everyday mishaps that might take a little more time to laugh about. And luckily for us, some parents aren’t keeping them to themselves.
This month was no exception, with plenty of parents sharing the funny side of life with kids. So whether you’re negotiating with a tiny human or simply wondering how parents do it, scroll on for some of the month’s funniest parenting tweets.
#1
Image source: ashleyjclark_
As entertaining as these tweets are, it turns out there could be more going on here than just parents finding the funny side of chaos. Because beyond giving us all something to laugh at or (sometimes painfully) relate to, some researchers are actually saying humor might be a genuine parenting skill.
A 2024 pilot study led by Penn State asked 312 adults, ages 18 to 45, about how humor showed up in their upbringing. The verdict? 71.8% agreed humor can be an effective parenting tool. But here’s the real kicker: people raised by parents who used humor tended to view them better and were more likely to say they had a good relationship with them. Those same people were also more likely to feel their parents had done a good job and to say they’d use humor in their own parenting too.
#2
Image source: scotttobeme
#3
Image source: slcphunk
This, of course, doesn’t necessarily mean that a well-timed dad joke is some secret parenting cheat code. The researchers acknowledged that the small, relatively homogenous study provided only preliminary evidence—more of a hint than a hard conclusion—and said that further research with a larger and more diverse group was underway.
Still, senior author of the study Benjamin Levi said he hoped that parents could learn to use humor not only as a way to defuse tension but to “develop resilience and emotional flexibility in themselves and model it for their children.”
#4
Image source: tyrawest__
#5
Image source: itstotesjelly
Clinical psychologist Steven Sultanoff also sees humor as a valuable parenting tool. Writing for Psychology Today, he says, “Humor is one of parenting’s most powerful—and most overlooked—tools.” And it does far more than just make children laugh. “It helps shape how they think, feel, relate to others, and ultimately how they navigate life.”
Don’t worry—this doesn’t mean that you need to suddenly become a stand-up comedian at the dinner table. Sometimes using humor as a parenting tool is just seeing the absurdity in a meltdown or laughing at yourself when you mess up (as we inevitably all do).
#6
Image source: mommadrinkswine
#7
Image source: hatt.muse
#8
Image source: lyndseyfifield
In fact, Parenting Hub points out that laughing at yourself is one of the most effective ways a parent can use humor. It not only makes your experience as a parent more enjoyable but also teaches your children an important lesson: one about humility and acceptance.
When a kid watches their parent laugh off their own mistake, they learn that it’s okay to make mistakes and to be imperfect—and that things going wrong doesn’t have to mean coming apart at the seams.
#9
Image source: brittiyana
#10
Image source: colleenmoz
#11
Image source: k8lyncali
And then there’s the simple fact that shared laughter can bring people closer.
But it’s important to point out, as Sultanoff does, that the kind of humor we should be using around our children is empathetic humor—the kind where everyone feels in on the joke rather than the butt of it. Because there’s laughing with your kid, and there’s laughing at your kid. Big difference. The former can strengthen your relationship and your child’s self-esteem; the latter can harm both.
That line matters even more once parenting humor hits the internet. Posting about the universal insanity of raising kids? Relatable, funny, welcome. Turning your kid’s most embarrassing or vulnerable moment into content for strangers? Different story entirely.
#12
Image source: cardamomkiss
#13
Image source: AshleyAlready
#14
Image source: rachelbeachywrites
That said, the tweets in this list focus on the kind of everyday parenting moments that make for a good story—and, in this case, a pretty good laugh too.
And sure, no punchline is going to make bedtime come any sooner, give you back those lost hours of sleep, or buy you five minutes of alone time in the bathroom. But parenting was never going to be easy (turns out, they weren’t joking about that).
So if a little humor can take the edge off the chaos, help you roll with it instead of fighting it, and maybe even bring your family closer? Worth keeping in your back pocket.
And judging by this month’s tweets, parents are getting plenty of practice.
If you managed to sneak enough alone time to make it this far, we want to hear from you. Which tweet had you laughing the hardest? Let us know in the comments.
#15
Image source: butfirst_chaos
#16
Image source: ashleyfrominsta
#17
Image source: halelujah33
#18
Image source: morganicsfarmacy
#19
Image source: juiceman513
#20
Image source: AlisonSomin
#21
Image source: dadmann_walking
#22
Image source: the_leighton_show
#23
Image source: crankie.valli
#24
Image source: sacredcircle_doula
#25
Image source: tylerjroney
#26
Image source: _urri
#27
Image source: mom_tho
#28
Image source: BrotiGupta
#29
Image source: treydayway
#30
Image source: LurkAtHomeMom
#31
Image source: simoncholland
#32
Image source: mariekhicks
#33
Image source: zuzanna.smet
#34
Image source: roxxiunique
#35
Image source: camimonet
#36
Image source: itsdanikramer
#37
Image source: Chhapiness
#38
Image source: Ninergirl99
#39
Image source: ericamorecambe
#40
Image source: onlineged
#41
Image source: danielascrima
#42
Image source: rachelbeachywrites
#43
Image source: hannahlorenzobooks
#44
Image source: angigigi87
#45
Image source: ally_said_it
#46
Image source: deloisivete
#47
Image source: babyblue0924
#48
Image source: mrs.frazzled
#49
Image source: melodygodfred
#50
Image source: bri.kahama
#51
Image source: deecee_says
#52
Image source: cocoa_52
#53
Image source: deloisivete
#54
Image source: dadmann_walking
#55
Image source: momjeansplease
#56
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#57
Image source: hifortesa
#58
Image source: heathenhousefrau
#59
Image source: RYGdance
#60
Image source: mom_tho
#61
Image source: RealRodLacroix
#62
Image source: deloisivete
#63
Image source: Gabbrielxzn
#64
Image source: RYGdance
#65
Image source: dadmann_walking
Follow Us