50 Times People Experienced A Serious Case Of Pareidolia And Documented It Online

We’ve all been there. You see a lone trash bag on the corner of a street, waiting for the salvation of being taken out of sight, and for a moment, you’re like 99.9% sure it’s a dog. In fact, a dark-haired Australian shepherd. It’s still a bag, but you’d bet on your soul it’s not.
First, you’re not going mad and second, the chances are, you have just experienced a phenomenon known as pareidolia. It happens when you see inanimate objects with faces or bearing some human-like appearance. And it’s something our crazy brains were wired to do and that’s looking for familiarity in virtually everything, even the most random and strange stuff.
So fasten your seatbelt, we’ve got you a fresh batch of hand-selected examples of pareidolia as compiled by Bored Panda to feast your eyes on. Psst! Check out more of this amusing stuff in our previous posts here, here, and here.
#1 Sometimes Mother Nature Can Be Creepy (Chesaning, Mi)
Image source: Jennifer Yanik Hall
#2 I Found A Mushroom That Looks Like A Little Owl
Image source: miss421
#3 I Have This Trunk Knot On A Tree In My Backyard That I Always Thought Looked Like A Regency Era Couple Kissing. Today, I Decided To Bring Them To Life
Image source: chiquitamichi
#4 Is It A Man Running Or?
Image source: ClarkpDavidson
#5 Cat Is Surprised By The Atomic Explosion
Image source: smartyy
#6 Turtle With A Reflection That Resembles A Face Of A Man
Image source: Gatimon
#7 The Way My Ice Pack Is Defrosting Looks Like A Polar Bear
Image source: EricDangerRose
#8 This Rock That Looks Like A Severed Head
Image source: VVHYY
#9 The Pattern On My Dogs Chest Looks Like A Cat Mid Sneeze
Image source: VintageRice
#10 This Jalapeño Looks Like A T-Rex
Image source: AberrantDevices
#11 Donald Trump Found In A Dogs Ear
Image source: BanksyBhoy
#12 My Brain MRI Looks Like The Grinch
Image source: indiaisthebestalways
#13 Woke Up And Discovered My Wife Moved Our Coat Stand Yesterday
Image source: gruesomeflowers
#14 Cat Formed By Cracks Above My Light Switch
Image source: spedzop
#15 My Potato Looks Like It’s Trying To Escape Itself
Image source: Moonri
#16 You Know You’re In Trouble, When Your Mom Strikes This Pose
Image source: EvansBrad
#17 This Blob Of Hand Cream I Squeezed On My Hand Looks Like A Kitten
Image source: yum_disc
#18 Whilst Walking Into A Kitchen I Saw This Guy
Image source: teamoth
#19 Sun’s Reflection On My Drinking Glass Creates Bart Simpson’s Skull
Image source: 0zymandias21
#20 Release Me
Image source: TickNut
#21 Kawaii Gourd
#22 There’s A Sid On My Sister’s Floor
Image source: DuckRubberDuck
#23 Miss Piggy
Image source: jxdeholly
#24 I Thought This Gourd Looked Like A Snail
Image source: snaz27
#25 Godzilla Cloud
Image source: willgravedigger
#26 Best Eggplant Ever
Image source: stormrazor2
#27 This Tree Looks Like Swamp Thing
Image source: arkan01d
#28 The Piece Of Paper That Is Frozen To The Back Of My Fridge Looks Like A Wiener Dog
Image source: nighteeeeey
#29 Accidentally Created A Porcupine By Pouring Instant Coffee Over An Americano
Image source: fishdust
#30 After My 17th Near-Heart-Attack, I Realized- I Really Need To Move My Lamp
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#31 Happy Water Buffalo I Found
Image source: Harcourtfentonmudd1
#32 Oh The Horrors
Image source: _AlexHirsch
#33 This Snowman Air Bubble In My Soy Sauce Packet
Image source: WillBrozInc
#34 Butterfly Looks Like An Animated Fox
Image source: Kachowski_god_666
#35 This Knot In The Wood Looks Like A Frog
Image source: ____Io_oI____
#36 Dog In A Dog
Image source: jacobyh7
#37 Recently Made Cupcakes And This Piece Of Snail-Looking Burnt Dough Scared The Hell Out Of Me
Image source: hjvpp
#38 5 Minutes Into Photosynthesis And Chill
Image source: reddit.com
#39 Ice Ghost Inside My Water Bottle
Image source: oddball2194
#40 This Grumpy Pie
Image source: Niyi_M
#41 Blanket In My Dog’s Bed Looks Like A Dog
Image source: emopriest
#42 My Blankets
Image source: not_at_all_wise0
#43 This Purple Carrot Looks Like A Bartender Ready To Take Your Drink Order And Listen To Your Troubles
Image source: nancyxxu
#44 This Chip In My Window Looks A Bit Like A Cat
Image source: andysschlong
#45 This Rock That Looks Like A Hippopotamus
Image source: ME_2017
#46 My Stapler And I Feel Similarly About Conference Calls
Image source: erineestevenson
#47 This Sweet Potato Flower Looks Like Little Groot Heads
Image source: bayrho
#48 The Way This Knot In My Wall Looks Like A Dog
Image source: DooberSnoober
#49 A Girl In My Class Looks Like A Dog In This Angle
Image source: falakro25
#50 My Bacon Grease Looks Like Lionel Richie
Image source: Nongfuspring07
