23 Touching Photos That Capture The Final Moments Between Pets And Their Humans

Saying goodbye to a beloved pet is one of the hardest things a person can go through. They’re more than just animals — they’re family, and losing them leaves a space that can never quite be filled. Photographer Lauren Smith Kennedy understands this deeply, and she’s using her talent to help pet owners hold onto those final, loving moments through heartfelt photographs.
Lauren offers free end-of-life photo sessions for pets and their families, capturing the bond they’ve shared in a beautiful, lasting way. Through her project, The Tilly Project, she’s helping people around the world find comfort, connection, and healing.
#1 Oscar
“Oscar is an 11-12-year-old chihuahua who was rescued from Georgia. He has been with me through all of life’s trials and tribulations. He was surrendered due to being from a home that was hoarding dogs. Since the day we met, we have been the best of friends, a very classic case of who rescued whom. My cousin passed away due to suicide, and this little man made his grand appearance in my life, and we both us learning to heal together. Moving from Georgia to New Hampshire and then down to Tennessee, he has always been by my side. He is truly my best friend, my first love, my little stink. (he loves going by Stinky Tooter; he gets so excited!) He has lost his sight within the last 2 years; he walks slower than he used to, he sleeps more, but he still gives unconditional love and strength to his mama. Oscar has saved me.”
#2 Karma
“Karma’s originally from Carriacou, Grenada. We met 14 years ago on Paradise Beach, and she became the pal I needed throughout the Peace Corps and then moving back to the States. Karma has always melted into any human she’s encountered, and her wild soul could never be tamed. Through some major life chapters, she’s been the constant – long car rides, early morning runs, paddle boarding, camping, and her favorite of all – sunbathing. She’s been resilient and tough and done this life on her own terms. We were just happy to be a part of it.”
#3 Zoey
“11 weeks ago today, Zoey suffered a freak and traumatic spinal cord injury, which we couldn’t pinpoint. She had surgery shortly after we figured out what was wrong. After the initial 2 weeks of rest, we spent the next 9 weeks attending twice-a-week physical therapy, weekly acupuncture, and at-home therapies as well. Things began to decline about a week ago when she showed us she was tired, in pain, and ready to rest. We spent the day trying to let her feel as normal as possible while documenting some precious final moments. No amount of time would have ever been enough.”
#4 Zephyr
“Today I’m 40. It’s also the first morning without my constant companion of 16 years knocking everything off my bedside table to demand a snuggle – and more importantly- breakfast. I feel like I’ve had a limb chopped off. A vital part of myself was carved out and taken away. Even at the end, Zeph was so gentle and sweet and GOOD, allowing me to carry him where he needed to go, supporting his body at the bowl and water dish and litter box. Zephyr was simply the BEST cat, but he was also my cat. He knew the sound of MY car pulling up, MY footsteps up the stairs, MY keys in the lock. He loved snuggling in MY legs as I read in bed at night. He loved food – and stole his fair share of sausages, chicken legs, and even a hamburger off the stove- and would sit next to us and try to redirect our ice cream spoons to his mouth. Whipped cream? You’d better be prepared. In the end, he didn’t want food, but a Churu was never turned down. We’d been together since I was 24. Just a year out of college. How incredible is that? We found him and Zeb ditched as kittens on the side of the road near my mom’s house, and while Zeb required coaxing and a bucket to catch him with, and hid behind a woodpile for 24 hours, Zephyr practically jumped into my mom’s arms, allowing her to carry him home like a baby. We caught Zeb first, and when we brought Zephyr home, you could tell how relieved Zeb was. Zephyr always had big brother energy, despite Zeb’s many attempts to usurp his authority. As we grew up, he moved with us to Beverly, to Pittsburgh, to Philly, and to Maine (with a big sigh of relief that those 10-14 hour car rides were finally over). His and Zeb’s relationship took its turns, but in the end, we know they were connected – Zeb didn’t eat for 2 days until this morning and has been sleeping in Zephyr’s spot on the couch. Zephyr was a party cat. Raised by two humans who, at 23 and 24, enjoyed filling their apartment with loud, loving people fueled by too much PBR. Because of this, he LOVED the company. Specifically, my brother and our friends, the Sams/Steplers – who I think he would have gone home with if allowed. Thank you, Lauren, earth angel, for coming to our home on such short notice to take these pictures for us. I didn’t know when I reached out that this would be our last morning together and I’m so thankful to have these final images of my sweet boy. Wherever he is, I hope he’s the most cozy and no longer in pain. Hopefully, he will have a well-earned snack and watch the squirrels. And waiting for me. Zephyr. Zephie. Zeph. Mr. Baby. Schnickelfritz. Nuggs. Sweet baby. I love you so much. I love you. I love you. I love you.”
#5 Pumba
“Man’s Best Friend is only the beginning when we think of Pumba. Our protector: with his big voice, he always lets us know when anyone or anything is at the door or near. Our gentleman: he lets his little brother take the big bowl and the big bed, waits so patiently for ‘Go!’ to eat whatever Jon has balanced on his nose, and gently rests his head on our lap when we give him his favorite behind-the-ear scratches. The most loyal: the never-leaves-your-side fellow traveler, endlessly waiting and searching for dad, especially. Thank you for being the best in every way, buddy. We love you so much.”
#6 Cooper
“Cooper serendipitously came into our lives when he was 8 years old. His owners had raised him since he was a puppy and needed to move into more accessible housing as they grew older. Unfortunately, this meant they couldn’t bring Cooper with them. I called them immediately and went to meet them and Cooper the same day. Ryan would meet him the next day, and Cooper would come home with us for good. It was an honor that his previous parents chose us to love and care for their beloved boy— a choice I know was an extremely difficult one to make. With tear-stained faces, we waved our goodbyes and took Cooper to our home. Since then, Cooper stole our hearts. As we went on, we figured out he was born in 2009– the year we had started dating. We then realized that his parents were a friend’s landlord and that we had actually crossed paths with Cooper a few years prior when watching our friend’s cats. All signs pointed to the fact that our paths were meant to cross, and it certainly feels that way.
Cooper has brought us so much joy. Adopting an older dog isn’t for the faint of heart, and if you know anything about Cocker Spaniels, they come with their own set of quirks. I only wish we had gotten to love him sooner— yet I’m grateful for the time we have had and will have to love him.”
#7 Dennis
“This is Dennis, our 38-year-old sweet man. He was adopted by our family back in 2005, where he joined our farm in Peabody, MA. He is a retired police horse (though he is a pony!) who served for years. He currently lives with two siblings, Parfait and Barzy, who are three peas in a pod. He has Cushing’s syndrome, as well as chronic laminitis from an episode of foundering back in 2016. As you can see, his face is speckled with gray; what used to be a fully brown face has gained these spots with age. His mobility has declined significantly, and the choice was made to let our friend go over the rainbow before the pain becomes too much. We will miss his whinnying when we arrive for mealtimes, his stubbornness, and his need to be the first one in the herd to get dinner. He has made such an impact on us and everyone’s lives he’s touched. Dennis leaves behind a large hole in our hearts, as we will be losing a piece of ourselves with him. It is some comfort to us that he has lived such a full life with love and pasture buddies. He will be missed eternally. We hope to find him again someday.”
#8 Remy
“Rats are notoriously viewed in a negative light and are viewed as dirty, creepy, and unintelligent. This couldn’t be farther from the truth. Rats have heartbreakingly short lifespans, and although losing Remy after a short year and a half was difficult, it was well worth it for the bond we shared. He was gentle, curious, playful, and intelligent. Some of his favorite activities included bobbing for frozen peas in a bowl of water, learning to retrieve treats from various puzzle toys, and just relaxing in my lap or on my shoulder while getting plenty of head rubs. I wish that everyone could experience a special bond with such a misunderstood yet incredible creature, as I did with my heart rat Remy.”
#9 Willow
“In September, we found out Willow had bone cancer in her left wrist, which was originally diagnosed as arthritis in August. As part of a clinical trial to help other pups and kids, she had her leg amputated at Tufts, along with a plethora of other treatments. Unfortunately, she had to be put down yesterday. Willow’s life was filled with an unconditional love of food—especially veggies. She was known as the tomato queen, since she slyly stole tomatoes off the counter as a puppy. For all seven of her years, she bossed us around, demanded our constant attention, and kept our hearts full of love. She loved sitting in her window and smelling the fresh breeze, and she especially loved fresh snow. We loved our silly girl right to the very end, and we’ll keep loving her forever.”
#10 Yara
“She is our drama queen, our diva. She has brought so much joy in our lives, her brother’s life, and we want her to enjoy the rest of the journey here wagging her tail and being as happy as can be.”
#11 Keely
“All Keely wants in this life is to be loved and to be fed. Treats and belly rubs are her love language. She isn’t the smartest, but she is absolutely the sweetest girl. When she was a puppy, she would greet everyone by trying to lick their ear! After months of trying to train her to stop, I learned this is called the ‘Wheaten greetin’ and there is no stopping. It’s been an honor and a blessing to have her by my side, directly under my feet, for nearly 15 years.”
#12 Bella
“Bella, our spirited 13-year-old husky, remains vivacious despite grappling with health challenges. We wanted to capture her radiant spirit in photographs while her enduring essence remains untouched – an elderly sweetheart who yet possesses the zest to command our lives. (Which is a kind way of saying she’s very bossy.) Bella has developed spondylosis, pannus, and a bit of incontinence, but her spirit prevails over these issues. She still loves a 4-mile run. Although time is leaving not-so-subtle imprints on her, this girl still has her spark. These photos right here are exactly how we will want to remember her someday.”
#13 Abby
“She turned 13 the day before passing. Her favorite activities included the beach, following her nose wherever it took her, digging in the garden, treats, and belly rubs. She was kind-hearted, gentle, and forgiving, and she was just an all-around happy girl. She came to me when I was 19, and she was 1.5, and stayed by my side through every up and down since. She has been my best friend and companion for the last 12 years. She fought bravely and courageously throughout a difficult battle with lar-par/golpp, in addition to renal and arthritis. But even in her last days, she spent them running on the beach. Her body may have been failing her, but her spirits never did.”
#14 Kaya
“Since the day she came home, she was a loyal hiking companion, and too clever for her own good, including her ability to find any hole in a fence to make an adventurous getaway! She was a protector of her family, but also incredibly loving. She was stubborn and vocal and loved the snow.”
#15 Smokey
“In 2017, when I was 23 years old, my boyfriend unexpectedly passed away, leaving behind his beloved Staffordshire Terrier, Smokey. Every day since, I’ve tried my very best to give Smokey the best life possible.
In the last 2 years, Smokey has been diagnosed with wobbler syndrome, immune-mediated keratitis, and stage 4B-Cell lymphoma. These conditions require specialty treatment with neurologists, ophthalmologists, and oncologists.
In 2020, Smokey had spinal cord surgery to fix his wobbler’s syndrome, and now he is going through chemotherapy. The last few years have been difficult, to say the least, but that hasn’t stopped Smokey from living his life to the fullest.
Today, Smokey is almost finished with his 19-week chemotherapy treatment for his cancer. So far, he has been responding incredibly well. We treat every day with Smokey like it’s our last.”
#16 Bama
“Bama found her forever home at Finally Home Senior Dog Rescue and Retirement Home (@finallyhomemaine) around the same time I joined the organization 3 or so years ago. I fell in love with her the moment I met her, and ADORED capturing her sweet sugary face.
For these three magical years, Bama was a cherished part of Finally Home Maine. At 14.5 years old, she faced liver cancer with incredible resilience and even underwent surgery to remove a large tumor. This, though brief, gave her quality of life and extended her time for a handful more months that were filled with kisses and love.
Recently, Bama began to show us that her journey was nearing its end. A trip to the vet revealed her cancer had returned. Recently, she stopped eating and hasn’t been herself—a sign that it was time to say goodbye.
Until the very end, her tail was wagging- maybe a bit slower, but nonetheless fueled by love.
I will miss her deeply and am so grateful for every moment we shared and every photo that captured her beautiful end to her life.
Much love, sweetness .”
#17 Snoopy
“Snoopy joined the Finally Home family two and a half years ago and quickly became beloved by everyone he met. His playful spirit, love for wrestling, and knack for tearing apart toys, stuffing, and all brought so much joy to our lives. While he was 13.5 years old, most days he acted half that age and surely acted like the beagle he was by always following his nose and never turning down a treat. He was silly, sweet, and full of love. He was such a good boy.
Snoopy’s health took a sudden turn this week. He became lethargic, stopped eating and drinking, and was in severe pain. His decline continued overnight. Today, Dr. Jason Doll from Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice came to the house. Together, with his insight and evaluation, we knew it was time to set Snoopy free from his pain. We carried him outside, where he became alert enough to enjoy some final sniffs in the breeze. Surrounded by love and praise, Snoopy gently fell asleep.
Snoopy will be dearly missed, but we find comfort in knowing he is no longer in pain and has joined the other dogs who have passed before him.”
#18 Chancer
“Today, we celebrated the incredibly sweet bond between Chancer and his best friend, Savanna. Savanna recognizes that her boy is slowing down and getting older and chose to memorialize this friendship at this time. My wish is that they will have many more memories, slobbery kisses, and chicken liver flavored treats!”
#19 Mighty
“I had the honor of spending some time with Justine and Mighty. So many gentle moments were captured. Since pet loss is a form of disenfranchised grief (meaning not often validated by society or its norms), it can be lonely to navigate. Even more so with less portrayed or captured species. I have created my platform to not only memorialize incredible animals and their bonds with their families, but to recognize this grief. If a child came to me with their goldfish wanting to capture their bond, I wouldn’t scoff or think twice. Who am I to place judgment on the weight of their bond? No matter the size, species, or time spent together, your grief is valid. Your connection is valid. It is my goal to provide these sessions for any and all species and to give that representation and respect for them all.”
#20 Chelsea
“Chelsea’s mom, Emma, reached out yesterday after receiving the heartbreaking news that her sweet girl had a terminal diagnosis of lymphoma. A bittersweet afternoon filled with tears, and smiles…and memories by the ocean.”
#21 Rufus
“Rufus was 1 of 7 pups and the last one to be picked. As soon as we met him, we fell in love with him. Oftentimes, when he was eating with his puppy siblings, he would be the first to the bowl, eat his food, and then fall asleep in the bowl. His love for food stuck with him until his last day, when he sat next to me with his head on my lap, begging for fries. Rufus was loyal beyond measure. He was at every game, meet, and milestone. He would lie out in the driveway and bark at any pedestrian walking by, but as soon as he saw our cars turn in, he would be chasing us into the garage, his head would be the first thing you’d see when you opened the door. When we would go swimming, he would chase us into the water and put his body underneath us because he thought we were in danger and wanted to bring us back to land. He was kind and comforting; he would never leave our side if we were sick or sad. Against my parents’ wishes, he would take shifts sleeping in bed with each of my siblings. He used to spend hours and hours outside, but if someone were on the couch or in bed sick, he wouldn’t leave their side. He was so smart. He knew on Thursday my parents would go to the beach, so he would sit by the car and wait for my dad to get home; he wouldn’t come inside because he didn’t want to be left behind. When the kids would leave for college, he would sit in the mud room by the suitcases, making sure we said goodbye to him before we left. I knew Rufus had started to decline this February when I flew home to be with him as my parents flew down to Virginia to meet their first grandchild. I could see his legs were bothering him, and he struggled to make it outside to go to the bathroom. Our whole family was able to get together for 2 weeks this summer at the beach and be with Rufus. We didn’t know that just a month later, we would lose him. When I got the phone call Monday evening, I booked a flight home that night. I got to be with Ru for his last couple of days, which meant the world to me. He was our best friend. We are going to miss him so much.”
#22 Cosmo And Rascal
Cosmo “We adopted Cosmo in 2010, thinking we were getting a big dog. We were surprised when he came off transport at under ten pounds. Cosmo will always take off and run if given the chance until he tires out. Right now, Cosmo is fighting an autoimmune disease and continues to stay strong, a bit crazy at times, as he is on prednisone. Cosmo loves the outdoors in all weather, digging whenever able, whether dirt or snow, then coming up covered with dirt or snow on his precious face and nose. Cosmo loves car rides and cuddle time; his favorite place to sleep is by Mom’s head on the pillow.” Rascal “We adopted Rascal in 2008 after he was abandoned in the woods in Missouri. Rascal continues to be our loving, most caring pup. He will always take away your worries and lick away your tears. We call him our miracle dog as he has been fighting kidney disease for about five years, and most recently, this past year, he had a bad case of pancreatitis. Our 13-year-old Rascal Love is always happy, and his tail never stops wagging. The cutest underbite goes with this precious pup.”
#23 Sadie
“I’m blessed to have known Sadie since the day she was born. I’d had my eye on a different puppy in the litter, but when my friend mentioned that the little runt was driving her crazy because she only wanted human contact and not her littermates, I decided she needed me. It took a long time for me to realize that I had it backward – I was the one who needed her. By three years old, Sadie had become dangerously aggressive, so I sought help from a trainer who immediately recognized that Sadie wasn’t vicious; she was terrified from having previously been bitten by another dog, and we set to work rehabilitating my very sweet but very scared little pup. The trainer said she’d never seen anyone take a dog that aggressive and turn them around that quickly, and that Sadie’s success was truly a testament to my relationship with her. As a result of this, I became a dog trainer myself, and once fully rehabilitated, Sadie spent over 5 years helping me rehabilitate other fearful and reactive dogs. Sadie has shown more patience than I ever could have expected, from allowing my daughter at two years old to share her dog bed, check between her toes, and try to ride her like a pony, to gently accepting her entire bowl of kibble one piece at a time from a nervous four-year-old boy trying to overcome his fear of dogs. She once saved the life of a cat who was attacked by another dog by intervening and licking the cat’s wounds until we were able to rescue her. Sadie’s now seen me through a marriage, a house fire, a hard pregnancy, a new baby, a divorce, health issues, two college degrees, the deaths of family and friends, countless moves, and the daily trials and tribulations of life for the last 14 years. Sadie’s trademark smile, wiggly tail, and consummate loyalty have earned her (and me!) many amazing friends, and it’s overwhelming to think of all the lives she’s touched. She is truly a soulmate, and the only comfort getting me through each new day is knowing with certainty that we’ll eventually meet again. A love and bond like ours can’t be confined to life on this Earth.”
