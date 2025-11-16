50 Times People Ordered Things Online But Received Something So Awful, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

by

The worldwide pandemic fueled a surge in online shopping across the world, as the year 2022 is expected to be the first trillion-dollar year for online sales. The surge first hit back in 2020 when online consumer spending hit a record $813 billion, which was a 42% increase from only a year earlier, 2019.

Before the pandemic, online shopping was just another way to shop. If you hadn’t found what you were looking for in a physical store, online shopping would have been your last resource. Now, we have become used to buying groceries, home improvement products, and sporting goods, which have become especially popular, with a single click. So no wonder the e-shopping world has turned its other side on us and we also face many more shopping fails than ever before.

So today, we wrapped up some of the funniest, weirdest and most frustrating examples of what happens when online shopping goes awry, and presents us with a good old “expectation” vs “reality” experience. Let us know if you have also been betrayed by an item you bought online in the comments! More cruel online shopping fails can be found in our previous posts here, here, here and here.

#1 This Is How Amazon Delivered My Body Wash. I Wonder What Are They Expect Me To Do

Image source: ydw1988913

#2 I Keep Trying To Order Zatarain’s Cajun Injector Creole Butter, But I Keep Getting Soaps

Image source: enderr920

#3 We Ordered Toothbrushes On Ebay From China But Received Eye Masks Instead. I’m Not Mad About This Error, And Will Use Them Wisely

Image source: aloofwatermelon

#4 My Family Recently Moved To Florida So I Wanted To Protect Them From The Sun

Image source: cosmicgirl03

#5 Sometimes You Don’t Expect A Lot From Aliexpress But Dammit

Image source: aconitehera

#6 Thanks To This Woman’s Amazon Review I Promptly Removed This Dress From My Cart

Image source: JivyNme

#7 Ordered A Gromit Coffee Mug Online

Image source: mattpond

#8 My Son Turned 1 Yesterday. This Was The Topper To His Space Themed Cake. Left Is What We Ordered, Right Is What We Got

Image source: Drewlyn

#9 For My Son’s 1st Birthday, I Give You The Cake We Ordered And The Cake We Got

Image source: jstehlick

#10 Op Ordered The Left Painting From An Instagram “Artist” Who Then Blocked Them After Delivery

Image source: theco0lguy

#11 It’s A Scam

Image source: Karabo_Mokgoko

#12 (Found) This Mask From Wish

Image source: trickpixie

#13 I Paid $65 For A Cake That Wasn’t Even Worth It

I hate to even have to do this but I want to warn people.  

She refused to do anything about it. They don’t even look close or anything.

#14 So My Mom Ordered A Memorial Day Wreath For My Grandpa, Who Is A Vietnam Vet

Image source: Few_Plum_7505

#15 My Friend Ordered This Rug Online. She Got This Instead, Whatever It Is

Image source: AkruX

#16 When You Order Your Halloween Costume From Wish. I Ordered Freddie. Think I Got His Cousin Eddie

Image source: Mike Robinson

#17 Make Sure You Order From The Grown-Ups’ Section

Image source: Legal_Tea

#18 Oh, The Joys Of Ordering Online

Two different colors, two different sizes, and both are left shoes. Lovely!

Image source: Iwantsprinkles

#19 Ordered A Tool From Amazon. They Sent Me A Bag With Nothing In It. Wish I Could Make This Up

Image source: EcstaticBoysenberry

#20 TIL To Check Gifts I Order Online Before Giving Them Away – I Ordered A Game Of Thrones Scarf

Image source: lotusdove

#21 My Sister Ordered A Face Mask From Amazon (Left) And The Photo On The Right Is What She Received

Image source: Difficult-Tiger6517

#22 What Was Ordered Versus What I Just Received In The Mail Today

Image source: SlimJohnson

#23 So I Ordered Feminine Products Off Amazon And Received Inflatable Basketballs Instead

Image source: Low_Tomatillo974

#24 Amazon Shipped Me An Empty Stick Of Deodorant

Image source: WafflesFreak789

#25 Ordered 100 “Empty” Nintendo DS Cases And Got 100 Copies Of Jonas

Image source: rjmitty1000

#26 So I Ordered Some Popcorn From Amazon. Always Check The Size First

Image source: Jakeyrogers

#27 I Ordered 3 Hard Drives From Amazon And They Sent Me 3 Cases Instead

Image source: LooksLikeFilm

#28 I Can’t Believe It

Image source: Waste_Bench9311

#29 I Ordered 1 Lbs Of Green Beans Online And Got 1 Very Lonely Green Bean

Image source: kcgtiguy

#30 Amazon Sent Me 4 Copies Of The Aristocats. I Ordered 0

Image source: dmk510

#31 My New Bath Mat Finally Arrived

Image source: para-riot

#32 I Cannot Stop Laughing At This Amazon Review

Image source: corago513

#33 £76 Bouquet

They said they had accidentally sent the “small” version of the bouquet (which doesn’t exist on their website). They offered a re-delivery of the “correct large size” or q voucher for the cost plus £10 extra. I asked for a full refund. Why would I want the bigger version of a terrible bouquet and why would I trust them for future purchases. They didn’t argue.

Image source: louloub1111

#34 Ordered A “Rose Apothecary” Sweater From Etsy For My Fiancé. This Came Instead. We’re Both Double Vaxxed And Healthcare Workers

Image source: fruitloopmafia91

#35 Ordered A Pot/Pan Set Off Amazon After Recently Moving. Beware Super Low Prices On Kitchenware

Image source: barely_fits

#36 It’s -35 Today Here In Canada. I Needed Warm Winter Boots. What I Ordered vs. What I Got

Image source: SweetTea9219

#37 Whiskey Advent Calendar

Image source: granitepiggy

#38 My Wife Just Got This Huge Banner For Work. Perfect

She’s ordered from the same place before and sent them the same file type as before.

Image source: heymanitsdan

#39 Heavy-Duty Combat Boots

Image source: Ehansaja

#40 Customer Bought Wheels And Tires Online, After Advising Multiple Times That The Tires Are Too Small For His SUV He Insisted For Us To Put Them On

TireSize: 225/45/17

Image source: EstrangedEncounters

#41 The Cat Tree My Mum Ordered vs. What She Received

Image source: Sproose_Moose

#42 Two Baskets I Ordered From Amazon

Image source: Cytopleb

#43 When You Order A Spooky Shark Costume Online

Image source: YaBoiJRan

#44 Was Super Excited For This Replica Glove (You Can Take It Out & Wear It). What I Got. Even In A Broken Frame

Image source: Largemarge81

#45 When You Order Clothes On Amazon

Image source: clkaoler4564

#46 My Buddy Ordered Some New Dice And Forgot To Check The Size

Image source: Ironchefheff

#47 Axolotl Arrived In The Mail

Image source: marcgems

#48 The New Bathroom Rug I Ordered Online vs. The Actual Rug I Received In The Mail. I’d Say Something Is Wrong Here

Image source: xxxjasminebxxx

#49 I Ordered Three Collars From An Online Seller For My Cat, But When The Package Finally Arrived It Contained Two Bottles Of Ivermectin

Image source: 360inMotion

#50 First Time I Ordered Shoes Online

Image source: Maminyam

