50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Did you know that in Roman slang, Gladiators would sometimes be called “barley boys”? Since they, understandably, needed to be pretty strong, they would, like any fitness guy, bulk up, in their case, on barley. The truth is, people in the past were, well, people, just like us, which means that history can often be a lot more approachable, if you learn it the right way.
We’ve gathered some excellent, informative and downright hilarious examples of history memes. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.
#1 Surprise!
Image source: YourQuirk
#2 Source?
Image source: 99btyler
#3 Le French
Image source: Sociopat00
#4 Is This Comic Gold?
Image source: iamnumair
#5 I’m Not Sure What Else Were They Expecting
Image source: Egorrosh
#6 U. S. A 👍
Image source: Flimsy_Translator781
#7 Just A Small Souvenir!
Image source: foxyquant
#8 His Whole World Was Turned Upside Down
Image source: Coffin_Builder
#9 Real
Image source: iwannaintopolitics, CSMFHT
#10 I’ve Been Preparing This Monologue For Years. Listen
Image source: Ryderbianca
#11 Surely This Power Will Be Used Wisely
Image source: ThatOtherFrenchGuy
#12 The British Government The Second Ww2 Was Over:
Image source: Antique__throwaway
#13 Pretty Accurate
Image source: -BarrenWuffett
#14 Gluten Tag
Image source: KonsolAkun
#15 A Very Historical Pig
Image source: Silver-Contact2283
#16 Check It Out Guys!
Image source: mistyvelvetdream
#17 Legends
Image source: Just_Ad_7082
#18 His War Never Ended
Image source: Just_Ad_7082, CasualArtyFan
#19 Ideals Where Different
Image source: thekatebutch
#20 Guys Wtf?
Image source: OpportunityNice4857
#21 Centuries Later, They Have Finally Done It!
Image source: arjun_raf
#22 I Mean If They Were In 70s Siberia They Probably Didn’t Hear It
Image source: thatcoolguyjd
#23 The Vote Was 76-1
Image source: IllustriousDudeIDK
#24 New Chapter From The Epic Of Gilgamesh
Image source: Just_Ad_7082
#25 Chickens Are Underrated
Image source: mo_al_amir
#26 He Is Not Perfect Or Innocent But Honestly
Image source: karinasnooodles_
#27 Literally The Best Selfie
Image source: SimperKamil
#28 Can A Country Be More Based?
Image source: Haunting-Tell-6959
#29 We Owe Him An Apology
Image source: DavidHill04071776
#30 Which Is More Accurate?
Image source: Late_Bridge1668, CSMFHT
#31 What Were Real Pirates Like?
Image source: Late_Bridge1668
#32 “If There Is A God, He Is A Malign Thug.” – Mark Twain
Image source: Late_Bridge1668
#33 The Betrayal Is Unreal
Image source: ImUrDoom_
#34 I See Land, I Conquer
Image source: Mini_Wonder_4924
#35 The Americans Sure Enjoyed The Wars From The Other Side
Image source: Kush_1344
#36 Those First Couple Of Months Must Have Been Weird
Image source: Chumlee1917
#37 Amazing Things Were Happening In 10th Century Baghdad
Image source: AlfredusRexSaxonum
#38 If Not Dragon Why Dragon Shaped? 😠
Image source: Late_Bridge1668
#39 Poor Guy Just Wanted To Help People
Image source: Few-Value3249
#40 Sorry Rome, You Had Your Time
Image source: Damiancarmine14
#41 Whose Great-Grandfather Is He?
Image source: Jonsnow_205
#42 Not Again
Image source: Q_danial007
#43 Let’s Call It .. Part 1
Image source: Accomplished_Newt98
#44 Archbishop Of Athens Was Chad
Image source: Redar45
#45 Lifted For Your Sins
Image source: Just_Ad_7082
#46 Might Be A Little Hotter Than Usual
Image source: Friendly_Web8396
#47 They Could Agree On One Thing
Image source: Putin-the-fabulous
#48 Damn
Image source: Just_Ad_7082, nikicaga
#49 What Pride Flag Is This
Image source: CoCoCakez69
#50 Mexican Origin Story
Image source: MetallicaDash
