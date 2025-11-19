50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

by

Did you know that in Roman slang, Gladiators would sometimes be called “barley boys”? Since they, understandably, needed to be pretty strong, they would, like any fitness guy, bulk up, in their case, on barley. The truth is, people in the past were, well, people, just like us, which means that history can often be a lot more approachable, if you learn it the right way.

We’ve gathered some excellent, informative and downright hilarious examples of history memes. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#1 Surprise!

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: YourQuirk

#2 Source?

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: 99btyler

#3 Le French

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Sociopat00

#4 Is This Comic Gold?

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: iamnumair

#5 I’m Not Sure What Else Were They Expecting

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Egorrosh

#6 U. S. A 👍

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Flimsy_Translator781

#7 Just A Small Souvenir!

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: foxyquant

#8 His Whole World Was Turned Upside Down

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Coffin_Builder

#9 Real

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: iwannaintopolitics, CSMFHT

#10 I’ve Been Preparing This Monologue For Years. Listen

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Ryderbianca

#11 Surely This Power Will Be Used Wisely

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: ThatOtherFrenchGuy

#12 The British Government The Second Ww2 Was Over:

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Antique__throwaway

#13 Pretty Accurate

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: -BarrenWuffett

#14 Gluten Tag

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: KonsolAkun

#15 A Very Historical Pig

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Silver-Contact2283

#16 Check It Out Guys!

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: mistyvelvetdream

#17 Legends

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Just_Ad_7082

#18 His War Never Ended

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Just_Ad_7082, CasualArtyFan

#19 Ideals Where Different

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: thekatebutch

#20 Guys Wtf?

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: OpportunityNice4857

#21 Centuries Later, They Have Finally Done It!

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: arjun_raf

#22 I Mean If They Were In 70s Siberia They Probably Didn’t Hear It

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: thatcoolguyjd

#23 The Vote Was 76-1

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: IllustriousDudeIDK

#24 New Chapter From The Epic Of Gilgamesh

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Just_Ad_7082

#25 Chickens Are Underrated

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: mo_al_amir

#26 He Is Not Perfect Or Innocent But Honestly

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: karinasnooodles_

#27 Literally The Best Selfie

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: SimperKamil

#28 Can A Country Be More Based?

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Haunting-Tell-6959

#29 We Owe Him An Apology

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: DavidHill04071776

#30 Which Is More Accurate?

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Late_Bridge1668, CSMFHT

#31 What Were Real Pirates Like?

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Late_Bridge1668

#32 “If There Is A God, He Is A Malign Thug.” – Mark Twain

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Late_Bridge1668

#33 The Betrayal Is Unreal

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: ImUrDoom_

#34 I See Land, I Conquer

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Mini_Wonder_4924

#35 The Americans Sure Enjoyed The Wars From The Other Side

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Kush_1344

#36 Those First Couple Of Months Must Have Been Weird

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Chumlee1917

#37 Amazing Things Were Happening In 10th Century Baghdad

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: AlfredusRexSaxonum

#38 If Not Dragon Why Dragon Shaped? 😠

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Late_Bridge1668

#39 Poor Guy Just Wanted To Help People

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Few-Value3249

#40 Sorry Rome, You Had Your Time

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Damiancarmine14

#41 Whose Great-Grandfather Is He?

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Jonsnow_205

#42 Not Again

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Q_danial007

#43 Let’s Call It .. Part 1

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Accomplished_Newt98

#44 Archbishop Of Athens Was Chad

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Redar45

#45 Lifted For Your Sins

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Just_Ad_7082

#46 Might Be A Little Hotter Than Usual

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Friendly_Web8396

#47 They Could Agree On One Thing

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Putin-the-fabulous

#48 Damn

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: Just_Ad_7082, nikicaga

#49 What Pride Flag Is This

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: CoCoCakez69

#50 Mexican Origin Story

50 Hilariously Clever Memes That Explain History In A Way Textbooks Don’t (New Pics)

Image source: MetallicaDash

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
7 Recent TV Shows To Watch If You Like ‘You’
3 min read
Jun, 22, 2023
Jono Brown And Tiegan Rudge: What Happened To The Dating Naked UK Season 1 Winners
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2025
I Paint Intricate Faces Of Women On My Arms
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Man Who Assaulted His Girlfriend Publicly Was Attacked By Onlookers, His Sentencing Sparks Anger
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Don’t Understand? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is A Plot Hole That You’ve Noticed In A Book Or Movie? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.