28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

by

Achaz von Hardenberg, known as Hard Toons, is a German cartoonist who grew up in Italy and recently moved back after eight years in England. His clever cartoons have appeared in magazines and newspapers across the UK, Ireland, and the US. When he’s not drawing, he’s an Associate Professor of Zoology at the University of Pavia—proof that brains and humor can go hand in hand.

Hard Toons specializes in one-panel cartoons that perfectly capture the absurdities of everyday life. In this article, we’re sharing some of his funniest and most thought-provoking work, where a single image says it all.

More info: Instagram | hardtoons.co.uk | x.com

#1

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#2

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#3

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#4

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#5

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#6

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#7

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#8

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#9

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#10

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#11

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#12

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#13

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#14

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#15

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#16

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#17

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#18

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#19

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#20

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#21

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#22

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#23

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#24

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#25

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#26

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#27

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

#28

28 Funny One-Panel Comics By Hard Toons That Nail Life’s Absurdities

Image source: hardtoons70

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
8 Things You Didn't Know About You're the Worst's Aya Cash
8 Things You Didn’t Know About You’re the Worst’s Aya Cash
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2018
The Art Of The Movie Trailer Has Been Lost
3 min read
Apr, 16, 2025
Salvation: The Wormwood Prophecy
On CBS’s Salvation: The Wormwood Prophecy Starts Ramping Things Up!
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2017
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia 6.03 “The Gang Buys a Boat” Review
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2010
“Insufferable”: Outrage As Woman Refuses To Let Passengers Exit Until Her Daughter Goes First
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
Five Mind Blowing Lines in TV
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2012
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.