This Artist Proves Comedy Can Come From Anywhere, And Here Are His 43 New Comics

Sometimes, a single image is all it takes to turn an ordinary situation into something completely ridiculous. That’s something cartoonist Vaughan Tomlinson has mastered with his clever, often absurd single-panel comics. Whether he’s poking fun at everyday habits, imagining bizarre scenarios, or giving familiar situations an unexpected twist, his cartoons catch readers off guard with their humor. The cartoonist has previously told Bored Panda that inspiration can come from just about anywhere, often when he least expects it. Living in New York City has given him plenty of opportunities to encounter strange and amusing moments that eventually make their way into his drawings. He also keeps a notebook handy to jot down ideas before they disappear.
Originally from South Africa, Tomlinson has developed a distinctive style that combines sharp observations, playful wordplay, and a healthy dose of absurdity. His work has appeared in publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Times, and Reader’s Digest. We’ve featured his work several times before, and today we’re back with another collection of his entertaining creations. Beyond his individual cartoons, Tomlinson is also the creator of “Oddly Enough,” a single-panel comic strip published on Comics Kingdom. Like his other work, the series embraces the unexpected, finding humor in familiar experiences and exploring how strange the world can become from a slightly different perspective.
Scroll down to enjoy Tomlinson’s latest comics, upvote your favorites, and let us know in the comments which ones made you laugh the most!
More info: Instagram
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