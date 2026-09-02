This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

by

Sometimes, all it takes is a familiar phrase and a slightly unexpected way of looking at it to create a great joke. That’s something Alice Mesa seems to understand particularly well.

Through her cartoons, the artist plays with words, everyday expressions, food, relationships, and ordinary situations, giving them literal interpretations and unexpected twists. Alice’s charming, handmade drawing style complements the humor perfectly. Instead of relying on elaborate scenes or complicated setups, the cartoonist often starts with a simple idea and lets clever wordplay or an absurd visual twist do the work.

Today, we’ve selected some of her funniest comics. Scroll down to enjoy the collection and see which ones catch you by surprise.

More info: Instagram

#1

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

#2

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

#3

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

#4

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

#5

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

#6

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

#7

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

#8

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

#9

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

#10

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

#11

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

#12

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

#13

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

#14

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

#15

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

#16

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

#17

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

#18

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

#19

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

#20

This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Image source: amesa_cartoons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Times Food Packaging Was So Wrong, People Couldn’t Stay Silent Any Longer
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
hart of dixie
Hart of Dixie 2.20 “If Tomorrow Never Comes” Recap
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2013
Seriously, Why Doesn’t Every Country Have These Japanese Things?
3 min read
May, 13, 2026
100 Days Of Tiny Things: I Find Small Objects Around Me And Turn Them Into Art
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Amy Sedaris Stuns Viewers With “Transphobic” Jab During CNN’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2026
Friends
The Best and Worst of Phoebe’s Boyfriends on ‘Friends’
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2015