This Cartoonist Takes Simple Ideas And Turns Them Into Hilarious Comics (20 Pics)

Sometimes, all it takes is a familiar phrase and a slightly unexpected way of looking at it to create a great joke. That’s something Alice Mesa seems to understand particularly well.
Through her cartoons, the artist plays with words, everyday expressions, food, relationships, and ordinary situations, giving them literal interpretations and unexpected twists. Alice’s charming, handmade drawing style complements the humor perfectly. Instead of relying on elaborate scenes or complicated setups, the cartoonist often starts with a simple idea and lets clever wordplay or an absurd visual twist do the work.
Today, we’ve selected some of her funniest comics. Scroll down to enjoy the collection and see which ones catch you by surprise.
More info: Instagram
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