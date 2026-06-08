26 People Joined A Discussion About Nostrils, And Things Got Hilariously Weird Fast

The human body is as magical as it is mysterious. Often, we just go about our day without much thought of exactly how each part is working, and why we are built the way we are. But every now and again, a burning question might pop into our minds. For instance, “Why are some people tall while others are short?” or, “Why weren’t we created so that all humans live to the same age?”
For one person, that question pertained to the way we breathe. “Why don’t we have one big hole instead of two?” they pondered. And instead of turning to trusted Dr. Google, the curious netizen took to Threads to ask a bunch of strangers. But judging by some of the hilarious reactions, it turns out that nobody really ‘nose.’
Bored Panda has put together a list of the best responses for you to scroll through after you take a few deep breaths. We also provide the proper answer to the person’s question, and explain why we have two nostrils instead of one. You’ll find that info between the images.
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There are some truly hilarious gems on this thread, but jokes aside, there is a reason that we have two small “noseholes” instead of one big one. As the Popular Science website puts it, “Our nostrils share the workload like coworkers on rotation.”
Each nostril has a mind of its own, if you will. They behave differently to each other throughout the day. “This is known as the nasal cycle,” explains the site. “And it plays a vital role in our overall health. At a certain point, one nostril takes in air more rapidly. Later the dominant nostril shifts. Throughout the day, which nostril is dominant keeps swapping.”
This alternating cycle, say experts, helps us to breathe and smell better.
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“The fact that we have two nostrils is not unusual, as we have two eyes and two ears,” says Ronald Eccles, an emeritus professor at Cardiff University, and the founder of its Common Cold Centre. “What is unusual is that the nostrils alternate airflow from one side to the other. This may allow one side of the nose to rest.”
Our noses do a lot more than we might realize. They draw air into and out of the lungs, and they also prepare the incoming air. The nose does this by filtering out dust and pollutants, warming the air so that it’s at body temperature. In addition, the nose moistens the air before it gets to our lungs, making sure that it’s at 100 percent humidity.
Without this process, note Popular Science’s experts, the air would be colder and drier. This can irritate and constrict our airways and lead to inflammation.
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