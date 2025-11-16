I Created A Few More Comics, And Here Are 16 Of Them

by

Most of these are true. I enjoy making comics, and these are them.

If you would like to read more of my comics on Bored Panda, see here.

#1 Don’t Say You Did Not Meet Blobby!

#2 This One Is Old

#3 Only Love Can Hurt Like This By Paloma Faith

#4

I know it was a bad idea to post this one but I still wanted to share it.

#5 10 Fun Facts

#6 It’s Corn!

#7 We Ran Out Of Salt!

#8 This Did Not Happen In Real Life

#9 Imposter!

#10 Part Two

#11 Stop Singing Will You?

#12 Please Stop Pollution!

#13 Part One

#14 This One Is Also Old

#15 But Roy Was So Happy

#16 This Is Also Old

#17 Mine!

#18 God Creates Me

#19 Bahahaha This Is Just A Reminder Life Sucks But A Hey Cats Exist ❤️

Image source: source

