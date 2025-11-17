30 Times Kids Wrote The Darnedest Notes Their Parents Couldn’t Help But Share

We think it goes without saying that children have a very unique way of viewing the world. Untainted by the nuances and complexities of adult life, their pure, innocent perspectives often lead to humorous and, at times, some rather profound observations. And well, this is particularly evident when they try to communicate their feelings and thoughts… particularly through written notes to their parents.
I mean, most of us look at the notes as something to be flattered by and even grateful for, and perhaps so do the kids, who have a very different perspective of the world compared to us. Have you ever asked a child to give an opinion of something? They are rather profound when it comes to expressing themselves, and oh, they will tell the truth, whether you like it or not.
Today we compiled a rather entertaining list of some written messages the children in question have left for their parents, and it’s fair to say that these small creations on paper are rather candid, heartfelt, and undeniably humorous.
#1 Some Kid’s Note Got Confiscated And The Teacher Started Giggling
#2 My 8-Year-Old Daughter Asked If She Could Make A Funny Mother’s Day Card With One Bad Word
#3 My 12-Year-Old Knows How To Make Me Feel Special
#4 The Card My 7-Year-Old Son Gave Me Today That I Will Cherish Forever
#5 My Niece Is In 5th Grade And Got Her First Love Note. This 5th Grader Has More Game Than I’ll Ever Have
#6 My Daughter Had A Sleepover And Left This Note For Her Friend
#7 My Little Sister Wrote This On Her Math Test
#8 My Brother’s Camp Requires The Kids To Write A Letter Home After The First Week
#9 I Ate My Kids’ Snacks Last Night. My Daughter Wrote This To My Wife
#10 Our Dog Passed Away. Neighbors’ Kid Made Us A Card. She Was Embarrassed By It. So She Scratched Her Name Out And Wrote Her Mom’s Name Instead
Was so funny that it actually cheered me up. His name was Ollie.
#11 My Daughter Was Very Upset About Misplacing Her Lost Tooth. I Told Her To Leave A Note Under Her Pillow For The Tooth Fairy Explaining What Happened
#12 My Grandma Showed Me This Letter I Sent Her When I Was 6. She Has Kept This For Over 20 Years
#13 A Letter From My Daughter
#14 She Took Notes Of Her Dad’s Reaction Throughout The Super Bowl
#15 My Daughter Is Selling Chocolate For A Fundraiser. I Told Her To Leave Me A Note To Remind To Grab A Box To Sell At Work. This Is What I Woke Up To
#16 My 8-Year-Old Cousin Put This Note Up On Her Bedroom Door
#17 My Roommate Works At A School For Special Needs Kids. One Of The Students Wrote This Apology Letter Today
#18 This Note From My Brother To My Parents In 1995
#19 After Telling My Older Sister That I Got My Acceptance Letter From My Dream School, She Sent Me This A Few Hours Later With The Title “Humble Beginnings”
#20 My Friend Found A Photo I Gave Her In Kindergarten. My Older Brother Helped Me Write The Note
#21 I Reached Into The Box For The Last Can But Instead Found Only This Note From One Of My Kids
The note says: “That was disappointing, wasn’t it?”
#22 A Poem My Brother Wrote When He Was 5. It’s About Chickens, I Swear
#23 A Kid’s Wish On A Mall’s Lunar New Year Wishing Tree
#24 So I Was Trying To Take An Important Call Tonight And My Kids (6 & 1) Were Being Really Loud. So I Locked Myself In My Room To Get Some Quiet
After a few minutes, my daughter slipped this note under the door.
#25 My Son’s Note From His “Take Your Kid To Work Day” Observations
#26 A Note That My Little Cousin Left For His Dad
#27 My Newly-Single Sister Is Concerned That She’s Putting Off Some Serious Pathetic Vibes After Being Slipped This Note From One Of Her Second-Grade Students
#28 My Kid Left A Note For Me In The Fridge
#29 I Guess My 5-Year-Old Brother Is Walter White
#30 First Haircut Thank You Letter
