112 Funny Mirror Pics To Learn Some Photography Skills From

There is something special about having some funny mirror pics on your phone. You can capture plenty of brilliant photos using the reflective surface of a mirror or any other thing. A funny mirror pic is not limited to the rules of professional photography. They are only as fun and as interesting as we make them out to be. But not all funny mirror pictures are the same, and there is still some variety visible in this field of photography.

There are two ways to capture some mirror pics, which focus on different aspects. The selfie pic — the classic of this type of picture setup — tries to capture the image of a person, or a group, from the shiny surface of a mirror. That is why a cute mirror selfie at the end of a party or a meeting is always a perfect way to put a dot on the occasion. On the other hand, the main focus can be something else, like a painting hanging near the mirror or an animal standing close enough to be reflected. There are even paintings that provide some special and funny mirror shots you can take with your phone.

Looking to put your camera to good use but need some inspiration first? We compiled a list of some of the best pictures that have used the mirror as the main element of the shot. Some are more fun and interesting than others, so upvote the ones you like the most. Be sure to share your opinion on the pictures in the comments below.

#1 This Beetle’s Shell Is So Reflective Its Like A Mirror

Image source:  michael_farmer_meteoritehunter

#2 She Brought All Her Toys Over So The Mirror Doggy Could Play With Them

Image source: LeungGraeme9

#3 Mirror Mirror On The Wall, Don’t Make Me Come Back There And Smack You All

Image source: imgur.com

#4 This Bathroom Hand Washing Area With Mirrors In The Shape Of Sunglasses

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Every Morning My Wife And Dog Stare Into The Mirror Together, And My Wife Says “You Are Smart, You Are Kind, You Are Important”

It really gets her amped up to go chase squirrels in the back yard.

Image source: birdman133

#6 So I Casually Checked My Side View Mirror

Image source: McNastyBF

#7 Funny Reflection

#8 My Cat Stares At Me Through Reflections. Not Just Mirrors, Anything With A Reflection. Freaks Me Out

Image source: alicatmonster

#9 When You’re Feeling Great But Your Hotel Mirror Puts You Back In Check

Image source: spurlockmedia

#10 My Dog Likes To Stare At Me Through Mirrors

Image source: AWildGranola

#11 Happens After Ever Bath She Gets. She Goes To The Sink, Stands Up, Paws Down, And Looks At Herself In The Mirror

Image source: MGMTitan

#12 Took A Photo Of My Cat And A Mirror Today. For Some Reason She’s Blinking, While Her Reflection’s Eyes Are Wide Open

Image source: mmiu

#13 Thought My Flight Had Mirrors In The Back Of The Seats

Image source: imgur.com

#14 He Looked In The Mirror And His Expression Was Priceless

Image source: sdraz

#15 He Has Beautiful Legs

Image source: Valyris

#16 The Mirror Reflection In My Car After A Wash

Image source: Zaphod392

#17 I Look Into The Side-View Mirror Of My Friends Car While She Is Driving To See This

Image source: reddit.com

#18 We Accidentally Found The Perfect Mirror For A Narcissist

Image source: tsd7t3

#19 I Have A Rear View Mirror On My Monitor At Work To Notice People Behind Me When I Have My Headphones On. Today I Got A Little Nervous When I Saw This In It

Image source: bleoag

#20 This Picture Of My Cat In A Mirror On My Bay Window Platform

Image source: vaccarnoir

#21 Took The Bathroom Mirror Down For A DIY Project. Lil’ Guy Hopped On And I Am So Happy I Caught A Pic Of It

Image source: ThinkUrQuickEnough

#22 When You Look In The Mirror And Realize What You’ve Looked Like All Day

Image source: otiefish

#23 Took A Picture Of This Wasp On My Mirror, And He Was Waving At Me!

Image source: Artsmah

#24 He Did A Bunch Of Catnip, Saw Himself In The Mirror And Had A Self-Realization That He Indeed, Is A Cat

Image source: hansbrix

#25 Was Taking A Snapchat And Managed To Snap A Picture Of A Bird Milliseconds From Hitting My Side Mirror

Image source: Free_Prison_Mike

#26 This Mirror Always Cheers Me Right Up

Image source: Gnillab

#27 This Mirror In The Front Of My Hotel Looks Like You Can Walk Through It

Image source: arjuna20

#28 My Reflection On The Mirror Looks As If It Was A Regular Picture On The Wall

Image source: drakanz

#29 Looking At Pictures Online Of People Trying To Take Photos Of Mirrors They Want To Sell Is My New Thing

Image source: reddit.com

#30 This Bathroom Mirror In Tallinn Airport Has Instructions On How To Tie A Tie

Image source: themiths35

#31 Her Own Shadow Reflects Back Onto Her From The Mirror

Image source: teologico

#32 Mirror Mirror, On The Wall! Kernel Panic, Re-Install

Image source: joelman0

#33 My Husky Seeing Herself In The Mirror For The First Time

Image source: Dry-Description7307

#34 Great Mirror Placement At My New Place

Image source: thecatsaver

#35 Leg Mirroring Can Be Devastating

Image source: GallowBoob

#36 The Mirror In My Hotel Bathroom Has An Antifog Section. Unfortunately, I’m 5’2

Image source: Bommie20

#37 Our Cat Frodo Sits On The Sink Every Morning And Watches Us Through The Mirror. It’s Unnerving But Cute

Image source: atdawnweride28

#38 My Friend Left This Gem On My Bathroom Mirror While I Was At Work. Mood +100

Image source: imgur.com

#39 This Restaurant Has An Angled Mirror Over The Chefs So You Can See An Overhead View

Image source: DrawThatRedstone

#40 My Dog Having An Existential Crisis In The Mirror

Image source: xelawarrior

#41 My Grandparents Taking A Mirror Selfie In The Mid 1960s On Their Super8 Camera

Image source: NeverMeant125

#42 The Reflection Of The Car Mirror Makes It Look Like My Friend Is Missing A Brick

Image source: ComradeReindeer

#43 Mirrors Save Lives

Image source: corut

#44 My Mother-In-Law Met This Enthusiastic Fellow At A Virginia Safari Park Last Weekend

Image source: bkries

#45 The Reflection In The Mirror On This Hotel Check In Desk

Image source: up9trees

#46 Objects In The Mirror Are Too Expensive For My Wallet

Image source: Koudfuzi

#47 This Unicorn Picture Is Different In The Mirror

Image source: scsilly

#48 My Dad Listed This Pocket Mirror On Ebay. Said He Wanted People To Know That It Worked

Image source: danthoms

#49 Every Time I Take A Shower, I Draw Something On The Mirror So It Reappears When My Brother Showers. Today I Went For Something A Little Creepier Than Normal

Image source: kingcomer

#50 My Car Side Mirror Being Monched

Image source: GanonDogeRead

#51 My Friend Has Been Taking A Mirror Pic Every Monday For A Little Over A Year Now. They Have Increasingly Gotten More And More Awesome, But I Think This One Takes The Cake

Image source: SlyHeist

#52 Customer Refused All 4 Tires On A Rainy Day, She Also Had To Sign A Waiver Before Releasing The Car

Image source: Bootels

#53 Something Is Up With This Mirror

Image source: Smilodon-Fatalis

#54 Girlfriend Broke The Mirror

Image source: Ecocide

#55 This Mirror Makes It Look Like The Entire Bathroom Is In The Tub

Image source: ThunderBaee

#56 Next Level Mirror Pics At Machu Picchu

Image source: tcalongi

#57 Glitch In The Mirror

Image source: 00890

#58 Love My Bathroom Mirror

Image source: reddit.com

#59 A Friendly Greeting From The Mirror Outside The Hotel Elevator

Image source: CatTailMeansNoJail

#60 My Friend Just Sent Me A Mirror Selfie With His Drone. Our Time Has Come

Image source: reddit.com

#61 Whenever I Go To The Bathroom, He Stares At Me Through The Mirror Like This

Image source: BrotatoWedge

#62 Frugal Engineering

Image source: mikeleus

#63 Here’s Me With My First Real PC At 14 Back In High School. I Think I Was Making Fun Of People Who Take Mirror Selfies. No Regrets

Image source: reddit.com

#64 Been Trying To Decide How To Arrange These Hexagon Mirrors For Weeks. Last Night I Was Invaded By This Idea

Image source: lukeallen1

#65 I’ve Taken The Self Mirror Shot To A Whole New Level

Image source: kevonicus

#66 Double Cat

#67 The Ring Mirror In My Hotel Bathroom Reflects Differently Off My Glasses Since Each Eye Has Its Own Prescription

Image source: Nukemarine

#68 This Sign At The Mirror Lakes, NZ, Is Actually Mirrored The Right Way Up In The Lake!

Image source: Fgtkilla69

#69 Don’t Look In The Mirror!

#70 Face Swap With Myself Using Two Mirrors

Image source: imgur.com

#71 The Mirror Reflection Of This “Take A Selfie” Sign

Image source: UnrequitedReason

#72 The Hairdresser’s Mirror Didn’t Give Me Skinny Jeans, But I’ve Got Some Sexy New Boots

Image source: imgur.com

#73 There’s A Window On My Campus Where Everyone Walks By. It’s Very Mirrored. Someone Puts This There

Image source: imgur.com

#74 I Covered A Door In Mirror Paper Squares And Now It Looks Almost Like Some Sort Of Portal

Image source: SketchySandwich

#75 This Mirrored Tissue Box In The Hotel I Am At

Image source: zzady

#76 Saw This In My Side Mirror

Image source: Runkleman

#77 Heard AC/DC Blasting Then Looked In My Rear View Mirror

Image source: -ToriStory-

#78 Using Mirrors You Can See The Curvature Of The Earth!

Image source: reddit.com

#79 My Jeff Goldblum Shower Curtain Looks Like He’s Staring At Me In My Mirror

Image source: NancyDrewMysteries

#80 Am I Doing This Right? No… How Is The Last Reflection In The Mirror The Sharpest?

Image source: blindgoat

#81 My Wife Bought A Mirror Sticker For The Garage Gym. Looks Great!

Image source: Humatim

#82 Hilarious!

Image source: erika.r.deleon

#83 Mirror Picture. Level: The Ring

#84 The Mirror In My Mum’s Hotel Room! (The Day Before My Wedding So You Know She Struggled To Do Her Hair And Make-Up!)

Image source: liamevil93

#85 What Kind Of Hotel Did We Book? This Is Not A Mirror!

Image source: cartmage

#86 There’s A Mirror Screwed Into The Ceiling Above The Toilet In My Airbnb

Image source: Island_Living_

#87 My Dad Hates Our Neighbour So Much That He’s Installing One Way Mirrors Facing His House

Image source: imgur.com

#88 What Happened When We Noticed The Divider Between The Booths At A Cafe Was Mirrored

Image source: codyhurst

#89 People Selling Mirrors Are The Best!

Image source: wafflegallery

#90 Imagine Someone Breaking In At Night Then Looking In The Rear View Mirror

Image source: seaspaz

#91 The Mirror In My Hotel Room Let’s Anyone Look In On The Bed, Even With The Curtains Close

Image source: TukTuk-OneLung

#92 Photobomb Level: Mirror

Image source: billnyeisjustok

#93 This Craigslist Picture Of A Mirror Really Spoke To Me

Image source: douglasrcjames

#94 Selfie With A 300 Year Old Mirror

Image source: pentrant

#95 I Am 5’1. I Asked My 6’2 Husband To Hang A Mirror For Me

Image source: reddit.com

#96 Not An Average Carpool I Observed In My Review Mirror

Image source: oddbunnydreams

#97 Mirror Placement At Familys House. What The Hell?

Image source: rehrnsberger

#98 My Halloween Costume. The Pic Is Of Me As An Infinite Mirror, But When People Came Up To Me And Asked What I Was, I Said “I’m You!”

Image source: reddit.com

#99 Caught This Guy Looking At Himself In The Mirror Last Night At A Bar

Image source: rhoran280

#100 Not Sure If My GF Is Trying To Sell The Mirror Or About To Drop The Hottest Album Of 2021

Image source: stealthtaco2

#101 I Need A Good Caption For This. “Looking At The Man In The Mirror” Was My First Thought

Image source: Vivid_Programmer766

#102 I’m Glad That They Sell Functioning Mirrors

Image source: Cobrafire

#103 I Just Noticed Neither The Mirror, Nor The Lighting Fixture, Are Centered With The Sink Faucet In This Hotel Room

Image source: kyooks

#104 The Confusion I Felt When I Looked For My Feet In The Mirror Was Immense

Image source: nobuhdy

#105 Objects In Mirror May Be Cloister Than They Appear

Image source: coejoburn

#106 My Friend Is Wondering Why He Failed Calc. He Sent Me This Pic A Month Ago. Hope He Sees This

Image source: Chronic1k

#107 You Never Notice How Strange Clothes Look From Underneath Until Your Mirror Falls Into Your Closet

Image source: mctammany

#108 This Mirror In A, Other Than That, Very Nice Hotel

Image source: zorrez

#109 So A Friend Of Mine Had His Side View Mirror Broken

Image source: imgur.com

#110 The Mirror On This Bus Looks Like A Bus Selfie Stick

Image source: imgur.com

#111 Mirror In The Washroom Broke, So I Thought Of A Quick Fix

Image source: Iizsatan

#112 Mirror Selfie In Mexico As A Dutch Guy

Image source: vivachris

