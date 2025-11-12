Penguin Abandoned By His Girlfriend Falls In Love With A Cardboard And The Internet Gets Excited

by

A love affair involved a penguin and a figure of an anime heroine in cardboard lately

The main character in this story is Grape, a 20-year-old penguin who was traded for a younger penguin by his ten-year relationship partner

Tobu Zoo staff (Miyashiro, Japan) said the animal was sad and not fed and that everything changed as they placed the cardboard in the space where Grape lives. Life has made a wonderful sense in your life.

But the cardboard cutout was taken from the zoo and guarded to protect it from the approaching typhoon.The penguin became sad again.

