Couple Renovates A 168-Year-Old Mansion, Finds A Hidden Room

Dan Anderson and his partner Sara have been restoring a historic mansion built in 1852. The last couple of decades haven’t been particularly nice to the estate, with the last 2 years being vacant, abandoned and vandalized. Even though the structure is still sound, it needs attention in a number of areas in order to truly shine again. However, the couple is determined to bring it back to its original glory.

While they were working on the building’s interior, Dan and Sara stumbled upon something they didn’t know even existed. A secret room. After peeking inside, they realized it was full of loot as well. Intrigued by their discovery, a friend of the couple posted pictures of their findings on Imgur and they immediately went viral. So far, not much is known about the origins of the room, the reason it was hidden, or the truckload of bottles inside. After all, it does look like nobody has stepped foot in it since the Prohibition!

Image credits: fonjohn

Image credits: Aventine Hall Rebirth

It’s really exciting to think about what other treasures lie within the walls of the house. “This … mansion has an amazing, rich history, both locally and nationally,” the couple said on their project’s website. “The architecture is breathtaking and the enormity of the home simply can’t be captured with pictures alone.”

The two-story Greek Revival building is topped by a hipped roof with a cupola. The front facade features a tetrastyle portico, which runs almost the complete length of the facade. The portico itself is in the Corinthian order based on the Tower of the Winds in Athens.

Interestingly, Aventine Hall served as the main building of Luray College which operated from 1925 to 1927. It was moved to its present location in 1937 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1970.

Here’s what people said about the mysterious discovery

