42 Soldiers On Their Days Off

Humor is one of the best and healthiest ways for people to cope with difficult situations, and there might not be anyone with a better understanding of this than active soldiers, many of whom have seen horrors that most of us cannot imagine. This list is for those brilliant troops all over the world who have used humor to lighten their loads.

If you have any photos of soldiers who have goofed off like any of these soldiers have, we’d love to see your photos in our list! And don’t forget to upvote your favorites, either!

(h/t: dailymail, distractify)

#1 Quiditch Practice

Image source: quickbulletin.com

#2 Practicing Being A Chameleon

Image source: military-quotes.com

#3 Messing With Perspective

Image source: reddit

#4 Weeee!

Image source: nikonschool.it

#5 Army Knights

Image source: real-funny-pictures.blogspot.com

#6 Using New Technology

Image source: awallpapersonline.com

#7 Watch Out We Got A Badass Over Here!

Image source: xaxor.com

#8 Soldier Trap

Image source: worldwideinterweb.com

#9 I Wanna Have A Mustache!

Image source: PrimeIntellect

#10 Indian Soldier

Image source: daylol.com

#11 Santa’s Got A New Sleigh

Image source: worldwideinterweb.com

#12 Unusual Christmas Tree

Image source: mariobalint.blogspot.com

#13 New Army Transportation

Image source: real-funny-pictures.blogspot.com

#14 You Can Never Have Wrinkly Clothes, Never!

Image source: stuffwecomeupwit.com

#15 Bubbles, Bubbles Everywhere

Image source: worldwideinterweb.com

#16 Missile Costs

Image source: taringa.net

#17 Harry Potter And Ron Weasley Dressed In Cameo

Image source: worldwideinterweb.com

#18 Army Has A New Fan Girl Camouflage

Image source: Matthew1337

#19 You’re Not Using It Right, Bro!

Image source: worldwideinterweb.com

#20 Having Some Quality Fun Time

Image source: Doc Rasmussen

#21 Vacation

Image source: worldwideinterweb.com

#22 Kissing Is A Bit Difficult In Army

Image source: real-funny-pictures.blogspot.com

#23 Hardcore Workout

Image source: daylol.com

#24 Retro Style Army Joke

Image source: daylol.com

#25 Training Like A Boss

Image source: daylol.com

#26 I Wanna Go Home!

Image source: worldwideinterweb.com

#27 Saving Some Important Stuff

Image source: hillmanation.tumblr.com

#28 Easter Eggs

Image source: wikipedia.org

#29 Free-time Readings

Image source: worldwideinterweb.com

#30 Best Spot To Sleep In

Image source: forwallpaper.com

#31 Fly, Batman, Fly!

Image source: almaten.info

#32 New Army Helmets

Image source: worldwideinterweb.com

#33 Enjoying Nature…

#34 Military Vehicle Costs

Image source: real-funny-pictures.blogspot.com

#35 I Believe I Can Fly!

Image source: real-funny-pictures.blogspot.com

#36 Having Fun While Testing The Fire-Resisting Pants

Image source: reddit

#37 Surprise!

Image source: reddit

#38 The Dark Knight

Image source: AfriendstationedintheMiddleEast

#39 Tank And Aircrafts

#40 Toilet Paper Roll Prank Is Always A Good Idea

Image source: cha.lt

#41 A Frenchman In The U.s. Army!?

#42 God Want To Talk To You

