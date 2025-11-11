42 Soldiers On Their Days Off

Humor is one of the best and healthiest ways for people to cope with difficult situations, and there might not be anyone with a better understanding of this than active soldiers, many of whom have seen horrors that most of us cannot imagine. This list is for those brilliant troops all over the world who have used humor to lighten their loads.
If you have any photos of soldiers who have goofed off like any of these soldiers have, we’d love to see your photos in our list! And don’t forget to upvote your favorites, either!
(h/t: dailymail, distractify)
#1 Quiditch Practice
Image source: quickbulletin.com
#2 Practicing Being A Chameleon
Image source: military-quotes.com
#3 Messing With Perspective
Image source: reddit
#4 Weeee!
Image source: nikonschool.it
#5 Army Knights
Image source: real-funny-pictures.blogspot.com
#6 Using New Technology
Image source: awallpapersonline.com
#7 Watch Out We Got A Badass Over Here!
Image source: xaxor.com
#8 Soldier Trap
Image source: worldwideinterweb.com
#9 I Wanna Have A Mustache!
Image source: PrimeIntellect
#10 Indian Soldier
Image source: daylol.com
#11 Santa’s Got A New Sleigh
Image source: worldwideinterweb.com
#12 Unusual Christmas Tree
Image source: mariobalint.blogspot.com
#13 New Army Transportation
Image source: real-funny-pictures.blogspot.com
#14 You Can Never Have Wrinkly Clothes, Never!
Image source: stuffwecomeupwit.com
#15 Bubbles, Bubbles Everywhere
Image source: worldwideinterweb.com
#16 Missile Costs
Image source: taringa.net
#17 Harry Potter And Ron Weasley Dressed In Cameo
Image source: worldwideinterweb.com
#18 Army Has A New Fan Girl Camouflage
Image source: Matthew1337
#19 You’re Not Using It Right, Bro!
Image source: worldwideinterweb.com
#20 Having Some Quality Fun Time
Image source: Doc Rasmussen
#21 Vacation
Image source: worldwideinterweb.com
#22 Kissing Is A Bit Difficult In Army
Image source: real-funny-pictures.blogspot.com
#23 Hardcore Workout
Image source: daylol.com
#24 Retro Style Army Joke
Image source: daylol.com
#25 Training Like A Boss
Image source: daylol.com
#26 I Wanna Go Home!
Image source: worldwideinterweb.com
#27 Saving Some Important Stuff
Image source: hillmanation.tumblr.com
#28 Easter Eggs
Image source: wikipedia.org
#29 Free-time Readings
Image source: worldwideinterweb.com
#30 Best Spot To Sleep In
Image source: forwallpaper.com
#31 Fly, Batman, Fly!
Image source: almaten.info
#32 New Army Helmets
Image source: worldwideinterweb.com
#33 Enjoying Nature…
#34 Military Vehicle Costs
Image source: real-funny-pictures.blogspot.com
#35 I Believe I Can Fly!
Image source: real-funny-pictures.blogspot.com
#36 Having Fun While Testing The Fire-Resisting Pants
Image source: reddit
#37 Surprise!
Image source: reddit
#38 The Dark Knight
Image source: AfriendstationedintheMiddleEast
#39 Tank And Aircrafts
#40 Toilet Paper Roll Prank Is Always A Good Idea
Image source: cha.lt
#41 A Frenchman In The U.s. Army!?
#42 God Want To Talk To You
