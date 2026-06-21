53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

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If the Internet has done one good thing for the world, it’s the invention of memes. When everything else in life fails, we can at least count on those silly, funny pictures to help brighten our days. And why not share this silliness and positivity with others? In fact, many people do: according to a 2021 study on Internet culture, 23.4% of people spend about two or three hours a day sharing memes on social media.

Bored Panda takes its mission to help you fight boredom very seriously, so we’re doing our part to circulate the best memes of the moment. This selection comes to you from the subreddit aptly titled “Funny Memes” with over one million weekly visitors. So, Pandas, give yourself a couple of minutes to laugh out loud and enjoy these memes about anything and everything!

More info: Reddit

#1 Haha

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: Embarrassed_Bed2688

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

#2 Adulthood Hits Hard

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: No-itsRk02

#3 Wait….weed Smokers?

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: yannette-192

#4 “We Haven’t Overthrew A Government Since 1954”

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: Temporary_Rock6376

#5 True

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: Acrobatic-Acadia-102

#6 How About That…🤔

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: TensionSame3568

#7 That Meme

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: reddit.com

#8 What Do You See?

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: EmmanuelMoyta

#9 Facts

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: CoteTrevor137

#10 Doctor

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: jacksmith9

#11 Think About That

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: Tomafix

#12 Fact 💯

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: RealMarzipan7347

#13 That’s Bright

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: EmmanuelMoyta

#14 Man Deserve So Pay Raise

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: LoveHazel_

#15 U Have To Be Patient If You’re My BF ..lol

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: Kindly_Sky9167

#16 So It Was All A ….lie??

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: KetchupKitten69

#17 Funny, Not Funny

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: SoulSoother009

#18 Smh My Head

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: Frettchen001666

#19 😜

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: superdave123123

#20 Oh Hell Yeah… Windows Xp

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: Kayotic_6

#21 🤣

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: superdave123123

#22 God Tier Parenting

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: fal1en-angel

#23 🤣

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: superdave123123

#24 No Food? No Photos!

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: SpiritedOil944

#25 Thanks Google

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: reddit.com

#26 ☠️☠️

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: Sallu-Bhot

#27 Oops

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: reddit.com

#28 As A Slav I Can Confirm That This Is True

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: reddit.com

#29 What’s Your Best Game Experience?

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: Tomafix

#30 Tree

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: genericjohnwayne

#31 Not Possible After 1865!

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: abkyabatau

#32 What A Time To Be Alive

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: bimbima

#33 Funni

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: gedesuppe

#34 Is This A Good Use Of Space?

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: wishythefishy

#35 True Story

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: Koko-noki

#36 That’s Really Funny

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: Fernadelia

#37 Grandma Was Hard

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: No-Marsupial-4050

#38 Casualties Of War

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: KusoKiseki

#39 Understanding Women 101

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: MakeMeRichIDC

#40 Mixed Signals

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: Beginning_Orange

#41 LOL

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Lavish Lunches

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: jacksmith9

#43 Global Warming ?

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: Efficient-Low-607

#44 Family

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Do You Agree?

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: vela_munda1

#46 Once You Learn What It Means, The Banjo Music Is The Most Terrifying Thing

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: pork26

#47 💀😭

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: LoafHook

#48 Listen To Her

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: Salt-Broccoli-7846

#49 We All Can Agree With

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: ricks_wood

#50 Black Friday

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: jacksmith9

#51 Is This True?

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: Content_Channel_3568

#52 Very Much Accurate

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: Joseph_Stalkin

#53 Please Don’t

53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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