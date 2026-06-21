53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today

If the Internet has done one good thing for the world, it’s the invention of memes. When everything else in life fails, we can at least count on those silly, funny pictures to help brighten our days. And why not share this silliness and positivity with others? In fact, many people do: according to a 2021 study on Internet culture, 23.4% of people spend about two or three hours a day sharing memes on social media.
Bored Panda takes its mission to help you fight boredom very seriously, so we’re doing our part to circulate the best memes of the moment. This selection comes to you from the subreddit aptly titled “Funny Memes” with over one million weekly visitors. So, Pandas, give yourself a couple of minutes to laugh out loud and enjoy these memes about anything and everything!
More info: Reddit
#1 Haha
Image source: Embarrassed_Bed2688
#2 Adulthood Hits Hard
Image source: No-itsRk02
#3 Wait….weed Smokers?
Image source: yannette-192
#4 “We Haven’t Overthrew A Government Since 1954”
Image source: Temporary_Rock6376
#5 True
Image source: Acrobatic-Acadia-102
#6 How About That…🤔
Image source: TensionSame3568
#7 That Meme
Image source: reddit.com
#8 What Do You See?
Image source: EmmanuelMoyta
#9 Facts
Image source: CoteTrevor137
#10 Doctor
Image source: jacksmith9
#11 Think About That
Image source: Tomafix
#12 Fact 💯
Image source: RealMarzipan7347
#13 That’s Bright
Image source: EmmanuelMoyta
#14 Man Deserve So Pay Raise
Image source: LoveHazel_
#15 U Have To Be Patient If You’re My BF ..lol
Image source: Kindly_Sky9167
#16 So It Was All A ….lie??
Image source: KetchupKitten69
#17 Funny, Not Funny
Image source: SoulSoother009
#18 Smh My Head
Image source: Frettchen001666
#19 😜
Image source: superdave123123
#20 Oh Hell Yeah… Windows Xp
Image source: Kayotic_6
#21 🤣
Image source: superdave123123
#22 God Tier Parenting
Image source: fal1en-angel
#23 🤣
Image source: superdave123123
#24 No Food? No Photos!
Image source: SpiritedOil944
#25 Thanks Google
Image source: reddit.com
#26 ☠️☠️
Image source: Sallu-Bhot
#27 Oops
Image source: reddit.com
#28 As A Slav I Can Confirm That This Is True
Image source: reddit.com
#29 What’s Your Best Game Experience?
Image source: Tomafix
#30 Tree
Image source: genericjohnwayne
#31 Not Possible After 1865!
Image source: abkyabatau
#32 What A Time To Be Alive
Image source: bimbima
#33 Funni
Image source: gedesuppe
#34 Is This A Good Use Of Space?
Image source: wishythefishy
#35 True Story
Image source: Koko-noki
#36 That’s Really Funny
Image source: Fernadelia
#37 Grandma Was Hard
Image source: No-Marsupial-4050
#38 Casualties Of War
Image source: KusoKiseki
#39 Understanding Women 101
Image source: MakeMeRichIDC
#40 Mixed Signals
Image source: Beginning_Orange
#41 LOL
Image source: reddit.com
#42 Lavish Lunches
Image source: jacksmith9
#43 Global Warming ?
Image source: Efficient-Low-607
#44 Family
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Do You Agree?
Image source: vela_munda1
#46 Once You Learn What It Means, The Banjo Music Is The Most Terrifying Thing
Image source: pork26
#47 💀😭
Image source: LoafHook
#48 Listen To Her
Image source: Salt-Broccoli-7846
#49 We All Can Agree With
Image source: ricks_wood
#50 Black Friday
Image source: jacksmith9
#51 Is This True?
Image source: Content_Channel_3568
#52 Very Much Accurate
Image source: Joseph_Stalkin
#53 Please Don’t
Image source: reddit.com
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