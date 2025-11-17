35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

by

Initiations, pranks, and social clubs mix with assignments, tests, and the beginnings of a career search to make the fascinating cocktail that is student life. Whether the memories are fond, horrifying, or repressed, campus stories are popular for a reason. And like anything popular, the internet is awash with student memes dedicated to them. 
The “College Confessions” Instagram account posts more than just gossip; it features funny and relatable memes about university life that one doesn’t have to be a student to enjoy. We also contacted David Kozak, co-founder of College Media LLC, to ask a few questions. So be sure to upvote your favorite student life memes and comment on your own tales from campus life. 

#1 Yuri Gagarin

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#2 Prof Is One Of The Boys

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#3 Pro Study Tips!

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: depravedaccommodatio

#4 Hold Up… He Might Be Onto Something

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#5 Wholesome

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#6 There’s So Many Other Places Smh

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#7 Let’s Hear Them

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#8 Only The Smart Ones Get It

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#9 Well Played

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#10 Honestly A Vibe

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#11 Well Done

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#12 What Kinda School

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#13 Adapt. Improvise. Overcome

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#14 Going To Be Memorizing Them All

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#15 A- For Not Deleting The Part At The Top

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#16 W Bonus Question

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#17 The Kitkat Bandit

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#18 Solid Advice

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#19 Bro Tweakin’

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#20 And It Was -6

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#21 Professor

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#22 Crying Is Allowed?? Excuse Me

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#23 He’s Write About This One

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#24 Finals Season

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#25 Ams Aren’t For Everybody…

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#26 Thinking Outside The Box?

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#27 Smh My Head

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#28 College Is A Scam

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#29 10¢ A Pop

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#30 Untouched?

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#31 The Cure To Everything

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#32 Too Early For This

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#33 Life Lately

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#34 What’s His Name??

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

#35 How Do You Even ¿

35 Student Memes That Show What Life Is Like At A University

Image source: collegefessing

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
When The Lights Go Out My Bedroom Becomes A Fairytale
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Flaws? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“What’s Something You Like That The Vast Majority Of People Hate?” (30 Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
People Are Noticing How The Scenario Of The 1918 Spanish Flu Seems Eerily Similar To What We’re Currently Going Through
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
What’s Coming to Disney+ In September
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2021
“Tell Me About An Obstacle That You Faced”: Life Coach Tells Job Seekers To “Professionally Lie” During Job Interviews
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.